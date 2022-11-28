It took locking away the noise of the outside world for Thea Taylor to truly find her voice. Growing up the youngest of 10 siblings in an oppressive Mormon household under the Southern Californian sun, the artist better known as carolesdaughter always knew that she had music inside her. Trapped by her buttoned-down existence, however, she took a darkly circuitous route to letting it out. The drugs with which Thea first experimented aged 11 initially offered escape, but soon created their own kind of entrapment. It was only in the long silence of rehab that the infectious bittersweetness in her soul finally fought its way to the surface.

