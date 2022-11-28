Read full article on original website
The tragic death of actor Clarence Gilyard (Die Hard, Walker Texas Ranger) at 66
Slide 1 of 16: Clarence Gilyard Jr., the partner of Chuck Norris in 'Walker, Texas Ranger,' passed away at the age of 66. The movie and TV star worked as an acting professor in his last years, building on his vast experiences in Hollywood. Hollywood and academia say goodbye to...
Country singer Jake Flint dies at age 37 just hours after his wedding. His mourning wife said her 'heart is gone.'
"People aren't meant to feel this much pain," his wife wrote on Facebook after Flint died in his sleep on the night of their ceremony.
Zulu announce debut album, stream raging lead single Fakin’ Tha Funk
After teasing their debut album and playing one of the best sets at this year’s Outbreak, the mighty Zulu have shared some big news today. Following 2019’s Our Day Will Come and 2020’s My People.. Hold On EPs, the Los Angeles powerviolence crew have confirmed that their highly-anticipated debut full-length A New Tomorrow will land on March 3 via Flatspot. On top of that, crushing lead single Fakin’ Tha Funk (You Get Did) is out now.
carolesdaughter: “I’m trying to make sense of things with my music as much as anyone else is”
It took locking away the noise of the outside world for Thea Taylor to truly find her voice. Growing up the youngest of 10 siblings in an oppressive Mormon household under the Southern Californian sun, the artist better known as carolesdaughter always knew that she had music inside her. Trapped by her buttoned-down existence, however, she took a darkly circuitous route to letting it out. The drugs with which Thea first experimented aged 11 initially offered escape, but soon created their own kind of entrapment. It was only in the long silence of rehab that the infectious bittersweetness in her soul finally fought its way to the surface.
‘The Quiet Girl’ Director Colm Bairéad On Discovering His Cáit: “She Had This Immediate Understanding Of This Character” – Contenders International
“I was just blown away,” director Colm Bairéad says of seeing the first audition tape of Catherine Clinch, the young girl who takes on the lead role of Cáit in his Irish-language Oscar entry The Quiet Girl. “She just had this immediate understanding of this character as someone who had learned to push all of her emotions inward and had learned to hide in a sense, in plain sight.” Based on the short story by Claire Keegan, The Quiet Girl is set in rural Ireland in 1981 and follows 9-year-old Cáit, who is sent away from her overcrowded and dysfunctional family...
“I was offered a signed baseball to eat sushi… but I couldn’t do it”: 13 Questions with Mark Tremonti
Alter Bridge’s Mark Tremonti is a guitar god. But, as we find out in these randomly-generated 13 Questions, he’s also a picky eater, bad with needles, and has a ghost on his phone…. 1When was the last time you vomited?. “(Laughs) Well, other than the flu which isn’t...
Album review: Other Half – Soft Action
“Nasty music for nice people.” Other Half aren’t wrong with their appraisal of themselves, although they miss out that it’s also nasty music by nice people – often sounding pissed off and fed up, but not unpleasantly so. Like the rest of us, the likeable Norwich trio are just done with the bullshit of the here and now. On their brilliant second album, they’ve made something to scream about it to together.
Watch the new video for Waterparks’ huge collab with blackbear
Fresh from the announcement of their fifth album and exclusive Kerrang! Cover Story last week, Waterparks have unveiled a brand-new music video. The arty new clip is for their excellent recent single FUCK ABOUT IT (featuring blackbear). Speaking to Kerrang! about working with bear, frontman Awsten Knight explained: “It was handing over the reins and being like, ‘Fill it out with whatever you want to do, because I love what you do!’ I’ve listened to him for years, so for him to be like, ‘This is sick and I want to be a part of it,’ I’m like, ‘I trust you – go.’”
Listen to RØRY’s emotional new Christmas song, December Hurts
RØRY has released a gorgeous, emotional new Christmas song called December Hurts. As you can probably tell by the title, it’s not your typical festive banger – instead, it’s as raw and honest as we’ve come to expect from RØRY. “For some people, Christmas...
