Woman Kills Man Who Stabbed Her In Philadelphia: Police

By Mac Bullock
Daily Voice
 5 days ago
Kerry Nicholson, 44, of Philadelphia, was shot dead in his West Montgomery Avenue home by a woman he stabbed during an argument, police say. Photo Credit: Instagram/PhillyPolice

A Philadelphia woman shot and killed a man who stabbed her during an argument, authorities say.

City police were dispatched to a home on the 3200 block of West Montgomery Avenue just before 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 27 for a report of a person with a gun, the department told Daily Voice.

There, officers found 44-year-old Kerry Nicholson with a single gunshot wound to the left side of his chest, police said. A 44-year-old woman with a stab wound on her left arm was also located at the scene, they added.

Nicholson was taken to Temple Hospital where he died from his injuries at about 4:15 p.m., the department said. The injured woman was also treated for her stab wound and eventually released.

Investigators believe Nicholson and the woman were involved in a domestic dispute in their apartment when he stabbed her. Police say the woman then shot Nicholson.

Both weapons were recovered from the scene, and no charges are pending, authorities said.

Comments / 27

Eleanore Musso
4d ago

Glad she's ok. don't really know what happened but anyone in that situation would do exactly what she did. prayers to her and to the lost soul.

Reply
14
ChynaBaby
4d ago

There should be more stories like this. It's obvious our residents aren't going to have any protection or help. We're going to have to do it ourselves.

Reply
9
QIYDAAR MU,
3d ago

whatever it was about he should have kept anger in but no he was Mike Mayers & she became calamity Jane good 4 her....justify homicide or self defense thin line....but works 4 me

Reply
2
 

