Ms V
5d ago
They’re trying to destroy this young lady. I mean, didn’t the city of Toledo name a street after her? You think certain people didn’t appreciate that. Good Luck to you Young Lady!!🙏🏼
EsAu wasted awaY
5d ago
I was arrested in Atlanta for the same thing this lady was arrested for. We know history don't change with these murderous warmongering species that wanna lock us up while innocent
Tyree "Sir Maejor" Conyers-Page Fundraising AGAIN After a Federal Judge BANS itGrass Roots NewsAtlanta, GA
Medical Debt Relief for Thousands of Americans Worth Up To $240 MillionAneka DuncanToledo, OH
PHOTOS: '1000-Lb. Sisters' ' Tammy Slaton Marries While in RehabAMY KAPLANGibsonburg, OH
This city in Ohio is paying off $1.6 million in medical debtJake WellsLucas County, OH
Help Honor Missing Michigan Woman, Dee Ann Warner this Holiday SeasonTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Investigator to Make Good on Deadline He Issued Law Enforcement Regarding Missing Dee Ann Warner
When Billy Little, Jr., nationally recognized investigative attorney, was asked by the family of Dee Ann Warner, missing Tecumseh, Michigan woman, to help them get answers, he agreed to work the case for free. That was in March 2022 — almost a year after Dee vanished from her rural home.
13abc.com
Man receives life sentences for 2021 murders of two Toledo women
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The man who was convicted for the November 2021 murders of two Toledo women was sentenced to multiple life sentences on Wednesday. Donte Gilmer, 37, appeared in court on Nov. 30 where he received two life sentences without the possibility of parole. Gilmer was found guilty...
13abc.com
Northwood woman sentenced for hog-tying child, leaving him bound for hours
NORTHWOOD, Ohio (WTVG) - A woman convicted of child endangerment charges, accused of hog-tying her child and leaving him bound for hours, is facing nearly a decade in prison. Tabetha Sosnowicz was sentenced to a total of nine years in prison on multiple Endangering Children charges in separate cases in a Wood County courtroom on Monday.
Lima News
Putnam County court records, Nov. 17-Nov. 22
Mark E. Morning, 40, Columbus Grove, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of domestic violence. He faces up to 18 months in prison and $5,000 in fines. Bond was continued while a presentence investigation is conducted with sentencing set for 10 a.m. Dec. 29. Rebecca A. Brinkman, Kalida, and Roger...
13abc.com
Monroe County Sheriff joins efforts to reduce youth crime
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTVG) - Monroe County Sheriff Troy Goodnough on Thursday joined a nationwide effort to steer youth from crime. Monroe County Sheriff Goodnough joined the anti-crime organization, Fight Crime: Invest in Kids. The organization has more than 5,000 police chiefs, sheriffs, prosecutors, and violence survivors nationwide. In Michigan, there are more than 400 law enforcement leaders.
13abc.com
Second victim dies in Collingwood/Islington hit-and-run
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The second victim who was involved in a hit-and-run at the intersection of Collingwood and Islington on Monday has died, according to Toledo Police. The hit-and-run happened on Nov. 28 around 1:20 p.m. Khalid Denton, 29, and Lakwanda Brown, 30, were in a vehicle heading westbound on Islington towards Collingwood. Another vehicle with two unknown occupants was traveling northbound on Collingwood.
Longtime Toledo car dealer Denny Amrhein dies in crash
TOLEDO, Ohio — Just after 10 a.m. Friday Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to a single vehicle crash on I-75 in Perrysburg Township. The victim of the crash was beloved car dealer, Denny Amrhein. Amrhein was driving his 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee northbound when he veered off to the...
Men arrested in stolen snowblower sting
MONROE COUNTY, MI – Two men were arrested Wednesday afternoon during an undercover operation involving credit card fraud and a snowblower, police say. At 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30, Monroe County Sheriff’s Office detectives were conducting an undercover operation 4000 block of W. Albain Road in Monroe Township related to unauthorized purchases with a credit card involving a snowblower, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
Suspect wanted in downtown Balance Grille aggravated robbery
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from an unrelated story that aired on Nov. 28, 2022. Police are investigating after an unknown suspect stole $100 from the downtown Toledo Balance Pan Asian Grille location during an aggravated robbery Wednesday. According to a Toledo police report, crews...
13abc.com
Perrysburg’s Law Director resigns
PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) - Perrysburg’s Law Director has resigned from her position, according to city officials. Kathryn Sandretto submitted her resignation Thursday, effective immediately. Her resignation letter did not provide any further explanation as to why she was leaving the position. It’s unclear at this time why Sandretto resigned...
13abc.com
Ohio Democrats propose bureau to investigate hate crimes
Findlay, Bowling Green collecting toys for Hope for the Holidays Drive-Thru Bash. Here's some good, clean fun at Imagination Station, as Dan and Carl use shampoo to discover the hops and skips behind the "Kaye Effect". The lead Republican sponsor of a proposal that would make it harder to amend...
huroninsider.com
Four arrested for allegedly breaking into Maui Sands
SANDUSKY – Four individuals were arrested early Saturday morning after they allegedly broke into the abandoned Maui Sands hotel. According to a report from the Perkins Township Police Department, police responded to the Milan Road building for a report of four individuals making entry into the building. The complainant told police that he was standing outside the nearby Sleep Inn, when he observed flashlights in the lobby area.
West Toledo vape store robbed by man carrying gun
TOLEDO, Ohio — A west Toledo vape store was robbed Tuesday by a man carrying a gun. Toledo police responded to Black Castle Glass & Vape on Monroe Street about 4 p.m. for a robbery call. A store employee told police a male wearing a mask and khaki jacket entered the store and demanded cash, according to a police report.
13abc.com
City of Toledo opens Chief of Police community survey
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo is inviting residents to complete a survey regarding the hiring of the next Chief of the Toledo Police Department. The City says the survey is designed to inspire an open conversation and to provide feedback on what is important to Toledo residents when it comes to hiring the next Chief.
64-year-old Toledo man carjacked by three men carrying guns
TOLEDO, Ohio — A 64-year-old man was carjacked early Sunday morning when police say multiple suspects approached him with weapons. Toledo police responded to the 400 block of Spring Grove Avenue in east Toledo about 3:30 a.m. The victim told officers three males with rifles robbed him after he parked his truck outside his home.
Three former mayors to address Toledo City Council public safety committee Tuesday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Former Toledo mayors Donna Owens, Carty Finkbeiner and Michael Bell plan to address city council's public safety committee Tuesday. All three are members of the Coalition for Peaceful Toledo Neighborhoods, a community group founded by Finkbeiner and Epworth United Methodist Church's Reverend Dr. Stephen Swisher focused on reducing crime and gun violence in the city. Former mayor and current state senator Paula Hicks-Hudson is also a member of the coalition, which held its first meeting in late October.
13abc.com
13abc Big Story: The debate over legalizing cannabis
Here's some good, clean fun at Imagination Station, as Dan and Carl use shampoo to discover the hops and skips behind the "Kaye Effect". The lead Republican sponsor of a proposal that would make it harder to amend Ohio's constitution defended his proposal in its first committee hearing Thursday. Central...
Car crashes into south Toledo T-Mobile Thursday evening
TOLEDO, Ohio — A car crashed through the front windows of a T-Mobile in the 3000 block of Glendale Avenue in south Toledo Thursday afternoon. No one was injured in the incident and the driver of the vehicle is in custody, according to Toledo police. The cause of the...
13abc.com
Police make an arrest following high-speed chase
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department arrested a man following a high-speed chase on Wednesday. According to officers, the pursuit was initiated by The Toledo Police Department. The cause of the pursuit remains unclear at this time. Check back later for updates. See a spelling or...
wlen.com
Shooting in Adrian on November 22nd
Adrian, MI – The Adrian City Police just released information about a shooting that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. According to APD Chief Vince Emerick, officers were dispatched to a report of shots fired in the area of Church and Locust Streets in Adrian around 6 PM. As officers were responding, they were advised that a subject called that their friend was shot in the neck and face and that they were on their way to ProMedica Hickman Hospital.
