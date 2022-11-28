ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Former NFL Player, Actor Has Died At 56

Earlier this week, the football world and Hollywood lost a beloved figure when a former NFL player and actor passed away. Brad William Henke, who played professional football for the Denver Broncos, passed away on Thursday. Henke was just 56 years old. He started his football career at the University...
DENVER, CO
The Associated Press

Brett Yormark: Big 12 more contemporary, plus good football

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark said the conference is already getting younger and more contemporary, just as he had hoped when he took the job during the summer. The football is pretty good, too. Speaking at the league’s championship game Saturday, Yormark talked about what he called probably the league’s most exciting football season in years. He said third-ranked TCU had “captured the imagination of fans all over the country,” while attendance and ratings were up league-wide with eight of the 10 teams being bowl eligible. Yormark said the league’s new media rights deal is “validation of where this conference is going. ESPN and Fox are betting yes on the Big 12.” Without getting into specifics, he said the league and the networks were in the formal final stages to complete an extension. Two years are left on the current deal, after which Oklahoma and Texas will move to the Southeastern Conference.
OKLAHOMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy