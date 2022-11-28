Read full article on original website
kjas.com
Driver escaped injury when car left the highway, hit a tree, and burst into flames
A driver was fortunate to escape serious injury on Friday afternoon when his car left a highway, hit a tree, and caught on fire. It happened shortly before 1:00 on Farm to Market Road 2799, about ¾ of a mile west of the Jasper city limits. Texas Department of...
scttx.com
FM 3172 Scene of Fatal Truck-tractor Crash
December 1, 2022 - FM 3172 near CR 2665 was the scene of a fatal crash November 30, 2022, involving a truck-tractor hauling saltwater. Emergency personnel with four fire departments including the Huxley Volunteer Fire Department (VFD), Shelbyville VFD, Joaquin VFD and Center Fire Department immediately responded to the scene when they were alerted to the incident two miles from FM 2694.
Blaze destroys vacant West Orange house early Friday morning
WEST ORANGE, Texas — No injuries were reported early Friday after a fire destroyed a home in West Orange. A caller reported the fire at a house in the 2000 block of Crabtree Ave. before 2:30 a.m. By the time West Orange Fire Department firefighters arrived a few minutes...
KLTV
Lufkin police release info on Dollar General murder suspect’s shoes
On November 3, 2017, Darrence Kindle, 31, was buying cigarettes when he was shot and killed during a robbery attempt at the Dollar General Store on Kurth Drive in Lufkin. Last month marked the 5-year anniversary and this crime remains unsolved.
Woman transported to hospital after accidental shooting at West End Lodge Apartments in Beaumont
BEAUMONT, Texas — A woman was transported to the hospital after an accidental shooting Thursday afternoon. Beaumont Police responded to the West End Lodge Apartments at 4215 North Major Drive in Beaumont around 4:30 p.m. District Chief Scott Wheat tells 12News a woman was transported to CHRISTUS St. Elizabeth...
Deputies arrest three people in Beaumont following string of auto burglaries in Jefferson County
BEAUMONT, Texas — Jefferson County deputies arrested three people in Beaumont following a series of recent auto burglaries. The arrests took place Friday around 2:30 p.m. Jefferson County Sheriff's Office detectives and SWAT searched a residence in the 8600 block of Phelan Boulevard. The search was in connection with...
kjas.com
She continues to elude and escape from DeRidder Police
Police in DeRidder, Louisiana are frustrated with a female who has continually managed to elude them and escape capture despite numerous foot pursuits in recent days. Police say it began on Tuesday, November 29th when she was being transferred from one vehicle to another and was to be transported to another facility.
kjas.com
Man dead after standoff ended with a gunshot and house fire in Vernon Parish
The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Department says a man is dead after a standoff ended with a gunshot and a house fire. Sheriff Sam Craft says the series of events began during the noon hour on Wednesday when the man and his wife were involved in a disturbance and he, armed with a gun, wouldn’t let her leave the house on O’Hara Road, about 5 miles south of Leesville.
Investigators not ruling out foul play in case of missing Newton County man
NEWTON, Texas — Newton County deputies are not ruling out a potential homicide investigation in the case of a missing Newton man. Joshua Ian Larkin, 38, was last seen by his mom on November 17, 2022 at about 9 a.m. at her Kirbyville home, according to the sheriff's office.
kjas.com
TP&W drone located shooting and assault suspect hiding in Sabine County woods
Texas Parks & Wildlife says that one of their highly specialized drones recently helped with the capture of a man in Sabine County. The state agency says that the man, who wasn’t identified, was accused of shooting at and physically assaulting two other people, and he then fled on foot into a wooded area.
kjas.com
NWS to take a closer look at Tue, Nov 29th storm damage in Sabine Co & Sabine Pa
The National Weather Service in Shreveport has announced that a storm survey crew from their office will be taking a closer look at damage left behind by a severe thunderstorm that occurred on the afternoon of Tuesday, November 29th. The super-cell thunderstorm moved from west to east across Sabine County,...
fox4beaumont.com
List of Beaumont pavement and street repair projects
BEAUMONT — The City of Beaumont is using a street preservation program to help repair roads without having to start from the ground up. KFDM/Fox 3's Mya Caleb reports.
kjas.com
New information learned about assault suspect captured with a drone
On Thursday KJAS News told you about Texas Parks & Wildlife Game Wardens using a specialized drone with a thermal camera to capture a suspect in Sabine County. We’ve now learned more about the man and the criminal charges filed against him. He has been identified as 51-year-old Michael...
KPLC TV
UPDATE: All lanes open on I-10 East
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - All lanes on I-10 East have reopened after the roadway was closed following a three-vehicle accident. Traffic on I-10 East between Sulphur and Lake Charles is being diverted to I-210. Officials are diverting traffic and closing I-10 due to a three-vehicle accident involving two 18-wheelers...
KPLC TV
March F-16 crash in Beauregard followed pilot’s accidental flip of wrong switch
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A report by the U.S. Air Force Aircraft Investigation Board says an F-16 crash in Beauregard Parish in March of this year happened after the pilot accidentally flipped the wrong switch. The aircraft was one of two fighter jets on a training mission when the...
kjas.com
DeRidder Christmas Lights Show will be Dec 1st through Jan 1st
Local officials in DeRidder are inviting everyone in the region to visit their Christmas Lights Show in downtown near City Hall on South Jefferson Street. The light show will be each evening, 5:30 p.m. to midnight – weather permitting – from Thursday, December 1st through Sunday, January 1st.
I-10 Westbound Lane Closure Update for Closures Expected Near Vinton Starting November 30
I-10 Westbound Lane Closure Update for Closures Expected Near Vinton Starting November 30. Vinton, Louisiana – On Tuesday, November 29, 2022, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (LADOTD) announced that the right lane on I-10 westbound near Exit 4 in Vinton will be closed beginning Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at 7:00 PM.
This $1 Million Lufkin Home is Nestled Within Its Own Woodlands
Seclusion...peace...tranquility...grandeur. If I were to tell you of a home for sale located around 60 seconds away from Loop 287 in Lufkin, these words would probably not come to mind. But, this $1.1 million home is beautifully situated within the tall pines of its natural surroundings, giving it the feel of a country estate located miles beyond the hustle and bustle of city life.
Free Winter Wonderland Drive Thru For Christmas In Lufkin, Texas
The Angelina County Farmers Market is getting ready for its 4th Annual "Winter Wonderland" drive-thru Christmas light display. It's brought to you by Bryan's Farms and it's free, although donations are accepted. I've gone to this event every year, and every year it keeps getting just a little bit better....
thevidorian.com
Two Vidorians among early morning arrestees in Beaumont
On Saturday, November 26, 2022 at 1:11 a.m., Beaumont Police Department officers responded to the area of 1655 Louisiana (Dragon Industries) in Beaumont, in reference to a suspicious vehicle near the business. When officers arrived on scene, three white males ran from the area. Officers apprehended two of the three males and then set up a perimeter for a K-9 search. The K-9 Officer and his…
