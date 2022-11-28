ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jasper, TX

scttx.com

FM 3172 Scene of Fatal Truck-tractor Crash

December 1, 2022 - FM 3172 near CR 2665 was the scene of a fatal crash November 30, 2022, involving a truck-tractor hauling saltwater. Emergency personnel with four fire departments including the Huxley Volunteer Fire Department (VFD), Shelbyville VFD, Joaquin VFD and Center Fire Department immediately responded to the scene when they were alerted to the incident two miles from FM 2694.
SHELBY COUNTY, TX
kjas.com

She continues to elude and escape from DeRidder Police

Police in DeRidder, Louisiana are frustrated with a female who has continually managed to elude them and escape capture despite numerous foot pursuits in recent days. Police say it began on Tuesday, November 29th when she was being transferred from one vehicle to another and was to be transported to another facility.
DERIDDER, LA
kjas.com

Man dead after standoff ended with a gunshot and house fire in Vernon Parish

The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Department says a man is dead after a standoff ended with a gunshot and a house fire. Sheriff Sam Craft says the series of events began during the noon hour on Wednesday when the man and his wife were involved in a disturbance and he, armed with a gun, wouldn’t let her leave the house on O’Hara Road, about 5 miles south of Leesville.
VERNON PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

UPDATE: All lanes open on I-10 East

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - All lanes on I-10 East have reopened after the roadway was closed following a three-vehicle accident. Traffic on I-10 East between Sulphur and Lake Charles is being diverted to I-210. Officials are diverting traffic and closing I-10 due to a three-vehicle accident involving two 18-wheelers...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
kjas.com

DeRidder Christmas Lights Show will be Dec 1st through Jan 1st

Local officials in DeRidder are inviting everyone in the region to visit their Christmas Lights Show in downtown near City Hall on South Jefferson Street. The light show will be each evening, 5:30 p.m. to midnight – weather permitting – from Thursday, December 1st through Sunday, January 1st.
DERIDDER, LA
LoneStar 92

This $1 Million Lufkin Home is Nestled Within Its Own Woodlands

Seclusion...peace...tranquility...grandeur. If I were to tell you of a home for sale located around 60 seconds away from Loop 287 in Lufkin, these words would probably not come to mind. But, this $1.1 million home is beautifully situated within the tall pines of its natural surroundings, giving it the feel of a country estate located miles beyond the hustle and bustle of city life.
LUFKIN, TX
thevidorian.com

Two Vidorians among early morning arrestees in Beaumont

On Saturday, November 26, 2022 at 1:11 a.m., Beaumont Police Department officers responded to the area of 1655 Louisiana (Dragon Industries) in Beaumont, in reference to a suspicious vehicle near the business. When officers arrived on scene, three white males ran from the area. Officers apprehended two of the three males and then set up a perimeter for a K-9 search. The K-9 Officer and his…
BEAUMONT, TX

