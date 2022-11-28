ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salina, KS

Salina Post

Fireworks blamed for 300-acre blaze east of Salina Thursday

Fireworks tossed off to the side of the road are thought to have sparked a wind-whipped fire that burned approximately 300 acres east of Salina Thursday evening. Saline County Sheriff's Captain Jim Hughes said this morning that multiple 911 calls just before 7:45 p.m. Thursday indicated that a grass fire near the intersection of S. Simpson Road and E. Magnolia Road was rapidly growing in intensity. The fire quickly spread to the north on the east side of S. Simpson Road.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Saline County Booking Activity, Dec. 3

Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Alexander, Eric Paul; 42; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED: Probation Violation. NAME: Basgall, Tina...
SALINE COUNTY, KS
KAKE TV

South Hutchinson food plant fire prompts evacuations

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KAKE) - A fire at a Tyson Food's plant in Hutchinson has prompted evacuations. Employees were evacuated to another building on the property. Police say that there are no injuries as of the writing of this story. KAKE News has a crew at the scene. We will update...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

$20 Bill Challenge Arrives in Reno County

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Salvation Army’s $20 Bill Challenge comes to the Reno County community this weekend, thanks to the generous support of four donors putting up a $6,500 challenge for every $20 bill dropped in a Red Kettle on Dec. 3. "The individual donors wanted to be...
RENO COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Dickinson County Jail Booking Activity, Nov. 26-Dec. 2

Following is recent booking activity for the Dickinson County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Dickinson County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: BARNES, CORRY ANTHONY; 20; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED: Failure to appear. NAME: BARTLEY,...
DICKINSON COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Four people injured in single-vehicle rollover west of Salina early Sunday

Four people were injured in a rollover wreck west of Salina early Sunday morning. Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said this morning that Anthony Silvestre-Cedillo, 25, of Salina, was eastbound on Kansas Highway 140, just west of S. Burma Road, in a 2018 Infinity, when he lost control of the vehicle on the wet roadway. The vehicle rolled, coming to rest in a field.
SALINA, KS
Hutch Post

Great Bend City Administrator to be hired in Hutchinson

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Great Bend City Administrator Kendal Francis will be hired as the Hutchinson City Administrator, pending the approval of his contract by the Hutchinson City Council in their meeting on Tuesday. According to the contract as printed in the meeting agenda documents, Francis will start in Hutchinson...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Salina Post

Salina man arrested after bar window broken

A local man wanted in connection to a broken window at a downtown bar last week was arrested Monday at a north Salina tavern. Despite already being banned, Brandon Davis, 37, of Salina, entered The Voo, 249 N. Santa Fe Avenue, Wednesday night and was promptly told to leave, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning. After leaving the bar, Davis allegedly broke a front window at the establishment.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Salina police looking for 2 who attempted to pass counterfeit $100 bills

Two people are sought in connection to a counterfeit bill case at a southwest Salina convenience store. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that on Sunday, a woman entered the Casey's General Store at 725 W. Schilling Road and purchased just under $9 worth of food items with a $100 bill. The clerk checked the bill with a counterfeit identification pen, but it didn't show as being counterfeit. Sunflower Bank later identified the bill as being counterfeit, Forrester said.
SALINA, KS
KSNT News

Manhattan man climbs through windshield following crash

MANHATTAN (KSNT) – A Manhattan man escaped his van through the windshield after a collision Tuesday morning. A 45-year-old Manhattan man was driving westbound on Walters Drive when he attempted to make a left at a stop sign onto Tuttle Creek Boulevard, according to the Riley County Police Department. As he entered the road, police […]
MANHATTAN, KS
Hutch Post

Hearing set in Reno County rape case

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A defense hearing has been set in a rape case for Anthony O. Krause, 30, Hutchinson. Krause is alleged to have had sex with a child under 14 on May 11, and to have committed aggravated indecent liberties with the same child on May 17. Krause...
HUTCHINSON, KS
KNSS Radio

Fatal fire in Junction City

One person is dead following an early morning fire in Junction City. It happened just before 1:00 Monday morning. When crews arrived, they found flames coming from a trailer home on Grant Ave. in Junction City.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
Salina Post

OCCK Transportation collecting fares for charities Thursday

OCCK Transportation is collecting fares for good causes next week. The organization's 2022 Holiday Give & Go charitable campaign is scheduled for Thursday. The Holiday Give & Go campaign is a community fundraiser. All monetary fares received by OCCK general public transportation, including CityGo, regional paratransit, GoAbilene, GoConcordia, 81 Connection and KanConnect, on Thursday will be donated to local charities. This year all funds raised will go to Catholic Charities of Northern Kansas, Neighbor to Neighbor in Concordia and Neighbor to Neighbor in Abilene. The amount donated will be determined by amount of fares and donations received in each region.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

This week's 'KINA Saturday Morning' lineup

Here's the lineup for this week's KINA Saturday Morning:. 9:05 a.m. Bill Fekas discussing the Fekas Christmas Dinner. 9:30 a.m. Brenda Guiterrez discussing Salina Area Technical College. 10:05 a.m. Adrienne Allen discussing Christmas with the Salina Symphony. 10:30 a.m. Karen Couch, executive director of the Salina Emergency Aid Food Bank,...
SALINA, KS
JC Post

Doctor transfer plans are being announced in Junction City

There will be some doctor changes that will apply when Geary Community Hospital is merged into Stormont Vail Health on Jan. 1. Ashley King, GCH Public Relations Specialist, has confirmed that Dr. Jason Butler will remain at GCH in the emergency room on a full time basis. He has been employed by the Rural Health Clinic as a family practice physician. "And so we're excited that he will still be here to help with our population when they're at their most vulnerable point. "
JUNCTION CITY, KS
Salina Post

Salina Post

Salina, KS
