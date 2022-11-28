ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Garner & Daughter Violet, 17, Stun At Joe Biden’s State Dinner In Matching Black Dresses

Jennifer Garner and daughter Violet, 17, stunned as they twinned in black dresses for Joe Biden’s State Dinner with French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron. The actress, 50, opted for a classic Ralph Lauren number paired with patent leather platform shoes, while Ben Affleck‘s oldest child went with an ankle length dress with a flared out skirt. December 1st also marks Violet’s 17th birthday.
Footwear News

Willow Smith Soars in 7-Inch Versace Heels With Hip Cutouts at ‘Emancipation’ Premiere

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. It was a family affair at the “Emancipation” Los Angeles premiere at Regency Village Theatre yesterday. The red carpet event brought the Smith family together to support her father Will Smith’s new movie. At the event, Willow Smith, the youngest daughter of the actor with Jada Pinkett Smith, made a striking appearance. Willow wore an all-black set from Stella McCartney with towering heels. Her outfit consisted of an ensemble originally modeled by Bella Hadid at McCartney’s spring 2023 show, with...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Cameron Diaz & Benji Madden Twin In Black In London Where She’s Filming New Movie: Rare Photos

Cameron Diaz and her husband Benji Madden looked every inch the loved-up couple as they were spotted leaving a romantic dinner in London on Friday, Dec. 3. The A-list actress, 50, and the Good Charlotte bandmember, 43, twinned in black as they held hands for the rare date night. The couple, who share 2-year-old daughter Raddix, are currently in London as Cameron is filming a project for her big Hollywood comeback!

Comments / 0

Community Policy