The US Men’s National Team takes on the Netherlands on Saturday, December 3 at 10 AM in the first round of the World Cup’s knockout stage. If they win, they’ll advance to the quarterfinals for the first time since 2002, and only the third time in the team’s history. Some area bars have been nearing or reaching capacity for US games this World Cup, while others have had more room. Keep in mind though, that the US has only played weekday afternoon games so far.

1 DAY AGO