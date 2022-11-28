Is a government shutdown coming? Will same-sex marriage pass? Breaking down Congress' big week

WASHINGTON–Congress is racing against a looming Dec. 16 deadline to fund the federal government and stave off a partial shutdown.

It's among highly consequential priorities in the lame-duck session that will extend well into December, possibly past Christmas – and potentially into the next Congress when Republicans will take over the House from Democrats .

As the House and Senate return this week from Thanksgiving break, they are grappling with a laundry list of priorities: a same-sex marriage act , electoral reform, military spending as well as government funding.

Deadline for government funding

A current continuing resolution – a temporary spending bill allowing the federal government to keep operating while Congress works on a full-year funding bill – expires Dec. 16. Congress must pass legislation to keep the government operating past that date or risk a government shutdown.

Lawmakers are considering an extension of the continuing resolution to Dec. 23, which would give them more time to negotiate a lfunding bill for the full fiscal year that began Oct. 1 and runs through Sept. 30.

If they cannot reach agreement on a full-year deal, it’s possible this gets pushed to the next Congress when Republicans (who have different spending priorities) would have a narrow majority in the House and Democrats would have a narrow majority in the Senate.

Temporary measure: House passes spending bill to fund federal government through Dec. 16

Pressure from the Pentagon

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., speaks during a press conference in New York, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. Eduardo Munoz Alvarez, AP

Lawmakers have always managed to fund the military with minimal drama, but the lame-duck session has raised concerns among the top brass at the Pentagon.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is warning Congress, as he did in December 2021, that anything short of a year-long deal to fund the government would cause "significant harm" to national security.

"We can't outcompete China with our hands tied behind our back three, four, five or six months of every fiscal year," he said in a letter to House and Senate leaders. The letter was first reported by Politico .

The Defense funding covers service members' pay, veterans' care, combat vehicles, aircraft, ships and more.

House lawmakers passed their version of the act in July. The Senate is still considering the legislation.

Ukraine aid in budget crosshairs

House Minority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) (C) speaks to members of the press after the House Republican Conference voted for him to be its nominee for Speaker of the House in the U.S. Capitol Visitors Center on November 15, 2022 in Washington, DC. Alex Wong, Getty Images

One of the big sticking points with government funding is from House Republicans who want to tighten the purse strings on Ukraine aid and have been asking the Pentagon for a detailed list of weapons sent to Ukraine. President Joe Biden has asked for $37 billion more for Ukraine in military and economic aid.

House Republicans, including Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy who is in line to the be the next speaker , also want the National Defense Authorization Act to be delayed until the next Congress when they would have more power to address what McCarthy has described as a "woke" Pentagon.

The increased scrutiny on Ukraine is largely driven by the far-right flank of the caucus and is one of the ways those members are influencing legislation. McCarthy, who has said he wants no "blank check" for the war-torn U.S ally, is trying to appease those members because he needs their votes on Jan. 3 to become the next speaker.

Texas GOP Rep. Michael McCaul, who is set to chair the Foreign Relations Committee in the next Congress, said he thinks some have misinterpreted what McCarthy was saying.

"He was basically saying that we're not going to write a blank check, that we are going to have oversight and accountability, and that's what my committee will be doing," he told USA TODAY earlier this month. "And I think the taxpayers deserve that. But that doesn't mean that we were going to cut and run on Ukrainians who’ve proven themselves to be effective, far more than our Department of Defense and State Department realized."

Codifying same-sex marriage

Senate lawmakers are on track to pass same-sex marriage rights as early as this week – a move taken as a preventive measure against a right-leaning Supreme Court that earlier this year rolled back federal abortion rights and has hinted it won't honor precedent on earlier high court decisions including gay marriage.

Senators on Monday will vote on whether to clear the way for an amendment to their legislation that would ensure religious organizations wouldn’t be penalized for refusing to host same-sex marriages.

The Respect for Marriage Act could pass this week and would codify a 2015 Supreme Court ruling that made same-sex marriage legal nationwide. The Senate act would ensure it stays the law of the land.

If it passes the Senate, the measure goes to the House, which passed its version in the summer , before heading to Biden’s desk.

Electoral reform and gun safety

Majority Whip Jim Clyburn, D-S.C., wants to use House Democrats' remaining days in power to protect voting and elections. During a Sunday interview on "Face the Nation," he emphasized the need for both the John R. Lewis Voting Rights Act and the Electoral College Reform Act .

"These two things are fundamental to our democracy, and we need to keep them in the forefront," Clyburn said. "Yes, keep the government open, but let's also keep fundamental rights protected."

The John R. Lewis Voting Rights Act would restore protections against discrimination in the Voting Rights Act of 1965 and would come after restrictive laws targeting voters of color have passed in 21 states, according to a tally by the Brennan Center for Justice . The Electoral College Reform Act would modernize an 1887 act that former President Donald Trump tried to utilize in his efforts to overturn the 2020 election – a piece of legislation some lawmakers see as more prescient after Trump declared his candidacy for 2024 .

Those are the top two issues, Clyburn said, and gun safety laws are a close third.

Despite recent mass shootings, it's unlikely the 50-50 Senate will be able to galvanize the 60 votes needed to pass gun reform.

Meanwhile, Biden last week called again for an assault-weapons ban.

"The idea we still allow semi-automatic weapons to be purchased is sick. Just sick," he said on Thanksgiving Day. "I’m going to try to get rid of assault weapons."

Candy Woodall is a Congress reporter for USA TODAY. She can be reached at cwoodall@usatoday.com or on Twitter at @candynotcandace.

