MLive.com
Former Tiger re-signs with Guardians on 2-year deal
Former Detroit Tigers outfielder turned left-handed pitcher Anthony Gose has signed a two-year minor-league contract with the Cleveland Guardians. The news was first reported by FanSided. Gose, 32, underwent Tommy John surgery in September and will miss all of 2023, so he was dropped from the 40-man roster after the...
Angels News: Former Shohei Ohtani Teammate Reveals Shocking Tidbit About Star’s Future
According to a Dodgers reporter, Shohei Ohtani's former NPB teammate Chris Martin says Shohei has already mapped out his entire MLB career.
Yardbarker
Mets GM Makes Interesting Jacob deGrom Comment
The New York Mets’ primary focus this offseason will be retaining their ace in Jacob deGrom. deGrom has won two Cy Young Awards during his time with the Mets and has been selected to the All-Star squad four times. He also earned Rookie of the Year honors in 2014.
Rumor: Potential Aaron Judge-Giants signing slapped with harsh reality by rival MLB executive
Aaron Judge’s two biggest suitors have been revealed to be the New York Yankees and the San Francisco Giants, with his next destination odds seemingly teetering somewhere around 50 percent. Not according to one rival executive, who poured cold water on a Giants’ Judge free agency signing when speaking to the New York Post’s Jon Heyman, per the latest rumors.
RUMOR: Yankees’ Aaron Judge free agency backup plan will make Red Sox fans cringe
Xander Bogaerts has been linked to no shortage of teams in free agency. The Los Angeles Dodgers, Philadelphia Phillies, San Diego Padres, Chicago Cubs, and even Arizona Diamondbacks have been connected to the former Boston Red Sox shortstop. But MLB insider Buster Olney recently admitted that he would not be surprised if the New York Yankees made a run at Bogaerts, per Audacy.
Yardbarker
Former NBA first-round pick retiring at 26
Just four years after being drafted, a former NBA player is walking away from the game. Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel reported Wednesday that former first-round pick Chandler Hutchison is retiring. Winderman cites an announcement from the Miami Heat’s G League affiliate, the Sioux Falls Skyforce (whom Hutchison had been playing for).
Johnny Damon regrets 1 thing about leaving the Red Sox for the Yankees
After playing with the Kansas City Royals and Oakland A’s, Johnny Damon spent 2002 to 2005 with the Boston Red Sox helping them to a World Series in 2004. Once his contract was up, the Red Sox stood firm on the proposal of a three-year deal and the outfielder ended up packing his things and heading to the New York Yankees, who offered him four years for $52 million. It was there that he won his second World Series in 2009.
Trea Turner Rumors: Former Dodgers All-Star Signing with Philly Has a ‘Good Chance to Happen’
Dodgers shortstop Trea Turner hit free agency last month, one of four premier shortstops on the market this offseason. For a variety of reasons, the Phillies have always made a lot of sense as a potential landing spot for Turner, and rumors of a union appear to be intensifying. According...
Report lists biggest threat to steal Justin Verlander from Astros
Justin Verlander has been with the Houston Astros since being traded there during the 2017 season. He made three All-Star games with them and won two Cy Young Awards, including the 2022 AL Cy Young Award. Coming off his second World Series title with the team, Verlander might prefer to...
MLive.com
Former Tigers outfielder waived, outrighted by Orioles
Outfielder Daz Cameron was waived this week by the Baltimore Orioles, three weeks after being claimed from the Detroit Tigers. This time, Cameron cleared waivers and was outrighted to the Orioles’ Triple-A affiliate in Norfolk. Cameron, who turns 26 in January, hit .201 with five homers and nine stolen...
MLB All-Star Announces Retirement At 35
Former MLB All-Star Jason Castro has announced his retirement after 12 years in the Major League. The veteran catcher took to Twitter to break the news on Friday. Today, I officially announce my retirement from Major League Baseball. Over the last 15 years of pro ball, I have been blessed with many incredible opportunities and have met so many people along the way that helped me achieve more than I could have ever imagined.
Rays give out biggest free agent contract in team history to surprising player
The Tampa Bay Rays are breaking the bank (at least relatively speaking) for an unexpected player. The Rays agreed to a three-year, $40 million contract with free agent right-hander Zach Eflin on Thursday, per multiple reports. Jeff Passan of ESPN notes that the contract is the largest for a free agent in Rays club history.
Chicago Cubs Rumors: Willson Contreras on his way to Astros?
When it comes to the Houston Astros, most baseball fans can agree that it’s easy not to like the reigning World Series Champions. For Chicago Cubs fans, that sentiment might only grow here in the near future. Sure, it doesn’t matter if you’re a Cubs fan or not. There...
Longtime former Red Wings executive Dan Belisle dies at 85
Former Detroit Red Wings front-office member Dan Belisle has died at age 85. The team released a statement announcing his death Wednesday night. While his name may not be well-known across hockey circles now, Belisle helped put together one of the greatest modern-day dynasties we’ve seen in the turn-of-the-century Red Wings. While Belisle last served as an assistant coach for the Red Wings in 1987, he stayed on with the team’s front office as a pro scout. He was vital in adding players via free agency that bolstered the 1997, 1998 and 2002 Stanley Cup-winning teams.
Reunion With Former Cy Young Winner Makes Sense For Red Sox At Right Price
If the Red Sox want to upgrade their bullpen in 2023, they should consider a reunion
Astros, GM James Click have ugly divorce six days after winning the World Series
James Click was offended by a one-year contract extension, rejected the Astros offer and left the annual GM Meetings without a deal.
Lions Boost Pass Rush in Latest 2023 Mock Draft
The Detroit Lions upgrade their pass-rushing unit in latest 2023 mock draft.
MLive.com
Red Wings look to win homestand with Vegas in town
DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings have dropped two in a row, but there is not a lot they want to change with their five-on-five play tonight against Vegas at Little Caesars Arena (7 p.m., Bally Sports Detroit). They just need to cash in on a power play that...
The Hockey Writers
NHL Goalie Report: Red Wings, Capitals, Stars, Blues, Kings, More
As the NHL schedule flips to a new page of its 2022-23 calendar, all of that which made up a narrative-rich November left fans with a lot to digest heading into December. In many cases, supporters must be satisfied with what they were able to consume. Whereas, what other respective onlookers witnessed from their favourite team could have justifiably left them a little queasy.
