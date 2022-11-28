ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

MLive.com

Former Tiger re-signs with Guardians on 2-year deal

Former Detroit Tigers outfielder turned left-handed pitcher Anthony Gose has signed a two-year minor-league contract with the Cleveland Guardians. The news was first reported by FanSided. Gose, 32, underwent Tommy John surgery in September and will miss all of 2023, so he was dropped from the 40-man roster after the...
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Mets GM Makes Interesting Jacob deGrom Comment

The New York Mets’ primary focus this offseason will be retaining their ace in Jacob deGrom. deGrom has won two Cy Young Awards during his time with the Mets and has been selected to the All-Star squad four times. He also earned Rookie of the Year honors in 2014.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

Rumor: Potential Aaron Judge-Giants signing slapped with harsh reality by rival MLB executive

Aaron Judge’s two biggest suitors have been revealed to be the New York Yankees and the San Francisco Giants, with his next destination odds seemingly teetering somewhere around 50 percent. Not according to one rival executive, who poured cold water on a Giants’ Judge free agency signing when speaking to the New York Post’s Jon Heyman, per the latest rumors.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Yankees’ Aaron Judge free agency backup plan will make Red Sox fans cringe

Xander Bogaerts has been linked to no shortage of teams in free agency. The Los Angeles Dodgers, Philadelphia Phillies, San Diego Padres, Chicago Cubs, and even Arizona Diamondbacks have been connected to the former Boston Red Sox shortstop. But MLB insider Buster Olney recently admitted that he would not be surprised if the New York Yankees made a run at Bogaerts, per Audacy.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Former NBA first-round pick retiring at 26

Just four years after being drafted, a former NBA player is walking away from the game. Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel reported Wednesday that former first-round pick Chandler Hutchison is retiring. Winderman cites an announcement from the Miami Heat’s G League affiliate, the Sioux Falls Skyforce (whom Hutchison had been playing for).
NJ.com

Johnny Damon regrets 1 thing about leaving the Red Sox for the Yankees

After playing with the Kansas City Royals and Oakland A’s, Johnny Damon spent 2002 to 2005 with the Boston Red Sox helping them to a World Series in 2004. Once his contract was up, the Red Sox stood firm on the proposal of a three-year deal and the outfielder ended up packing his things and heading to the New York Yankees, who offered him four years for $52 million. It was there that he won his second World Series in 2009.
BOSTON, MA
MLive.com

Former Tigers outfielder waived, outrighted by Orioles

Outfielder Daz Cameron was waived this week by the Baltimore Orioles, three weeks after being claimed from the Detroit Tigers. This time, Cameron cleared waivers and was outrighted to the Orioles’ Triple-A affiliate in Norfolk. Cameron, who turns 26 in January, hit .201 with five homers and nine stolen...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

MLB All-Star Announces Retirement At 35

Former MLB All-Star Jason Castro has announced his retirement after 12 years in the Major League. The veteran catcher took to Twitter to break the news on Friday. Today, I officially announce my retirement from Major League Baseball. Over the last 15 years of pro ball, I have been blessed with many incredible opportunities and have met so many people along the way that helped me achieve more than I could have ever imagined.
Pro Hockey Rumors

Longtime former Red Wings executive Dan Belisle dies at 85

Former Detroit Red Wings front-office member Dan Belisle has died at age 85. The team released a statement announcing his death Wednesday night. While his name may not be well-known across hockey circles now, Belisle helped put together one of the greatest modern-day dynasties we’ve seen in the turn-of-the-century Red Wings. While Belisle last served as an assistant coach for the Red Wings in 1987, he stayed on with the team’s front office as a pro scout. He was vital in adding players via free agency that bolstered the 1997, 1998 and 2002 Stanley Cup-winning teams.
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

Red Wings look to win homestand with Vegas in town

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings have dropped two in a row, but there is not a lot they want to change with their five-on-five play tonight against Vegas at Little Caesars Arena (7 p.m., Bally Sports Detroit). They just need to cash in on a power play that...
DETROIT, MI
The Hockey Writers

NHL Goalie Report: Red Wings, Capitals, Stars, Blues, Kings, More

As the NHL schedule flips to a new page of its 2022-23 calendar, all of that which made up a narrative-rich November left fans with a lot to digest heading into December. In many cases, supporters must be satisfied with what they were able to consume. Whereas, what other respective onlookers witnessed from their favourite team could have justifiably left them a little queasy.
MINNESOTA STATE

