Missouri State

Complex

Grandmaster Jay Sentenced to 7 Years in Prison on Charges Related to Breonna Taylor Protest

Grandmaster Jay, the leader of a Black pro-gun activist group, will spend the rest of the decade behind bars. The 59-year-old Cincinnati man—legal name John Fitzgerald Johnson—was sentenced to 86 months in prison this week for his actions during a 2020 protest in Kentucky. Johnson, who founded the Not Fucking Around Coalition, was accused of pointing an AR-15 rifle at two federally deputized officers in downtown Louisville, as he and other demonstrators took to the streets demanding justice for Breonna Taylor.
LOUISVILLE, KY
The Independent

Charles Bronson’s next parole hearing will be held in public after prisoner’s request approved

The next Parole Board hearing for Charles Bronson, one of the UK’s longest-serving prisoners, will take place in public.The Parole Board granted an application for the case of the notorious prisoner – now known as Charles Salvador – to be heard in public. A date is yet to be set.In a document setting out the decision to hold the hearing in public, Parole Board chairwoman Caroline Corby said: “I have concluded that a public hearing is in the interests of justice in the case of Mr Salvador. “I therefore grant the application for the hearing to be held in...
Shine My Crown

Black Woman Who Identified as Transgender Brutally Murdered

The Human Rights Campaign (HRC) has penned a letter after a 29-year-old transgender Black woman was violently killed in Kansas City, Missouri earlier this year. Kandii Redd, known affectionately as Dee Dee, was tragically attacked and murdered because of her gender identity. Known as Kamila Marie Swann, the woman has now become at least the 25th transgender or non-conforming gender person to die this year.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Law & Crime

Florida Man Sentenced in Cold Case Murder of Victim Beaten to Death with Baseball Bat in House Under Construction

A 55-year-old man in Florida whose face is nearly covered in tattoos will spend the rest of his life behind bars for beating another man to death with a baseball bat more than 20 years ago. A state judge on Friday ordered Randy Petersilge to serve a sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole for the 2001 slaying of Simon Clarke, authorities announced on Wednesday.
NEW PORT RICHEY, FL
CBS New York

Judge to decide this week on prosecuting nurse accused of killing estranged husband

NEW YORK - An Upper West Side nurse awaiting trial on charges she killed her estranged husband will have to wait a few more days to find out whether or not a judge will dismiss the murder indictment against her. Supporters were in the courtroom. They maintain she's a domestic abuse survivor who acted in self-defense. As CBS2's Alice Gainer reports, 47-year-old Tracy McCarter left the courtroom without answering questions. Minutes earlier, Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg spoke with the state supreme court judge. "What you want to do now is to dismiss this case outright, is that correct?" the judge asked. "Yes, your honor,"...
MANHATTAN, NY
Ceebla Cuud

Bobby Bostic, a Missouri man serving a 241-year sentence was released from prison, thanks to the judge who put him away

A man from Missouri who had been sentenced to 241 years in prison for two robberies was freed in early November 2022 with the help of the judge who had sentenced him in 1997. Judge Evelyn Baker fought for the release of 43-year-old Bobby Bostic from jail thanks to a Missouri statute that makes those convicted as adolescents eligible for parole.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Daily Mail

New York City lawyer sobs in court as she's sentenced to 15 months behind bars for firebombing NYPD van with molotov cocktail fashioned out of a Bud Light bottle during BLM protests

A New York City attorney was sentenced to 15 months behind bars on Friday for firebombing an empty New York City police vehicle with another lawyer during protests over the murder of George Floyd. Before hearing her sentence, Urooj Rahman asked a judge to spare her prison time and give...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Execution date set for ‘one of most mentally ill prisoners in Texas history’

Officials have set an execution date in early 2023 for a man on death row described by critics as “one of the most mentally ill prisoners in Texas history,” the final step in a conviction process with documented instances of racism.In 2005, at age 21, Andre Thomas, a Black man, was sentenced to death for the murder of his estranged wife, Laura Boren, a white woman, their son Andrew, as well as Ms Boren’s daughter Leyha.According to his attorneys, Thomas who began hearing voices in his head at age 9, committed the murders in the midst of documented psychosis,...
TEXAS STATE
Daily Beast

Face-Eating Killer Avoids Jail Time With Insanity Plea Deal

A hearing Monday morning in the murder trial of 25-year-old Austin Harrouff—the infamous Florida “face eater” accused of fatally stabbing a random couple and attacking another stranger in 2016—was over in minutes after a judge accepted a last-second plea deal. Harrouff pleaded not guilty by reason...
