Ja’Marr Chase has emerged as one of the most dominant receivers in the entire NFL for the Cincinnati Bengals in just his second season in the league. Unfortunately for him, he has been sidelined for several weeks with a quite concerning hip injury . Chase was held out of Sunday afternoon’s game against the Tennessee Titans despite initial optimism that he could return , but it looks like he could be back during this week’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs .

According to league insider Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Ja’Marr Chase is expected to return to the Cincinnati Bengals for this week’s game.

“The #Bengals have won three in a row and reinforcements are on the way. Source says the plan is for star WR Ja’Marr Chase (hip) to return this week. He was close last week and is expected to go this week vs. the #Chiefs,” Rapoport said in a Tweet.

It’s massive news for the Bengals ahead of a big matchup in the AFC, and the NFL world had plenty to say about it on Twitter.

Both the Bengals and the Chiefs currently sit in first place in their respective divisions as both teams make a push toward the NFL playoffs.

[ Ian Rapoport ]

The post NFL world reacts to fantastic Cincinnati Bengals news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions .