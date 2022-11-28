ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

CFB world reacts to Ohio State’s major Michigan mistake

By DJ Byrnes
The Comeback
The Comeback
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29zz1b_0jPzKdKZ00

The Michigan Wolverines defeated the Ohio State Buckeyes, 45-23, on Saturday. It was the first Michigan victory in Columbus since 2000 , and Blue’s first back-to-back wins in the series in over two decades.

The game might have gone differently, however, if one key play went differently. Midway through the third quarter, Ohio State faced 4-11 from the Michigan 49-yard line while trailing 24-20.

Buckeye coach Ryan Day appeared to call a punt, which led to a heated sideline exchange with quarterback C.J. Stroud . That might have been a ruse, however, consider the Buckeye coach actually called a fake punt that likely would have scored a go-ahead touchdown:

“We got so lucky,” the transcript of the unidentified Michigan player reads. “One of the fourt downs, they had a fake punt on. And they had us. I mean they had us cold. We were prepared for it. We knew the fake was coming just by the personnel that was there. We had four practices, four meetings. And not one of us saw it. Nobody on the field saw it. They had us cold.

“I think their snapper snapped to the wrong guy, snapped it to the punter instead of the fake, but it would have been a huge gain. We got extremely lucky. They were going for it and they would have pulled off a big third down conversion.”

The CFB world was quick to react to the revelation:

That, however, is why we play the game. Michigan faces the Purdue Boilermakers this Saturday in the Big Ten championship:

[ Ace Anbender ]

The post CFB world reacts to Ohio State’s major Michigan mistake appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions .

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Comeback

Urban Meyer has shocking Michigan opinion

Throughout his seven seasons as the head coach of the Ohio State Buckeyes, Urban Meyer saw the Michigan Wolverines as his biggest rival. But now as a college football analyst for Fox and the Big Ten Network, the two-time national champion head coach sees the Wolverines as something else: the top team in college football. Read more... The post Urban Meyer has shocking Michigan opinion appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
The Comeback

Kyle Whittingham sends message to Ohio State after beating USC

After finishing its regular season, Utah’s football had to watch the Apple Cup, cheering for Washington as something of a proxy team. A Huskies win would have put the Utes into the Pac-12 Championship Game against USC while a Washington State win would have done the same for Oregon. Washington won, helping the Utes. One Read more... The post Kyle Whittingham sends message to Ohio State after beating USC appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Report: Ohio State's Bowl Game Preference Revealed

The Ohio State Buckeyes made the Rose Bowl last year. They don't want to go back this year. Ohio State is still hoping for a College Football Playoff berth, but if they don't make it, the Buckeyes would prefer to not go back to Pasadena. The Buckeyes would prefer to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Comeback

College football star facing horrible legal charges

This season, Michigan Wolverines defensive lineman Mazi Smith has been the team’s most dominant player on the defensive side of the ball and has been integral to the team’s 2022 College Football Playoff run. But it turns out, he has been playing despite some very serious legal trouble. According to a report from David Jesse Read more... The post College football star facing horrible legal charges appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Judge Has Made Decision On Michigan Star Mazi Smith

Michigan defensive tackle Mazi Smith could play in the Big Ten Championship Game despite facing a felony charge for carrying a concealed weapon. Per David Jesse of the Detroit Free Press, a judge granted Smith permission to travel out of state with the team and gave the senior a personal recognizance bond.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Eleven Warriors

Four-star 2024 LB Kristopher Jones Says Jim Knowles Told Him He Could Make "An Immediate Impact" for OSU and Luke Montgomery Gets an In-home Visit

A top Ohio State linebacker target in the 2024 class had a productive visit to Columbus last weekend. Four-star Virginia prospect Kristopher Jones told Eleven Warriors he enjoyed his experience in Columbus despite the Michigan loss as the Buckeyes continue to catch the 6-foot-2, 220-pound linebacker’s eye. “My visit...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Ohio State Could Be On Verge Of Massive Staff Loss

Things could be going from bad to worse for Ohio State following the loss to Michigan. According to a report from Buckeye Scoop, assistant coach Brian Hartline is interviewing for the Cincinnati head coaching opening. Luke Fickell left Cincinnati for Wisconsin over the weekend. The Bearcats have been linked to...
COLUMBUS, OH
thecomeback.com

Michigan fans respond graciously after tragic Purdue news

Michigan Wolverines fans have reacted graciously following absolutely terrible news for Purdue football. Purdue quarterback Aidan O’Connell’s brother Sean tragically passed away earlier this week. Michigan fans decided to react with graciousness in the wake of the tragic loss in the Boilermakers’ family. They have already donated...
ANN ARBOR, MI
detroitsportsnation.com

J.J. McCarthy says Purdue is in Michigan’s way to their ultimate goal

This past Saturday, J.J. McCarthy and the Michigan Wolverines marched into Columbus like they owned the place, and by the time they were finished with the Ohio State Buckeyes, it may as well have been their home field. Heading into the game, the Buckeyes were a solid favorite, but the Wolverines walked away with a 45-23 win. With the win, the Wolverines have advanced to the Big Ten Championship Game for the second season in a row, but that is not their ultimate goal.
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

UM commit Cole Cabana of Dexter is MLive’s 2022 Michigan High School Football Player of the Year

DEXTER – There may never be a player like Cole Cabana to come through Dexter’s football program. The Michigan 4-star running back commit closed out his high school career leading the Dreadnaughts to the best season in school history, and to cap it off, Cabana was voted as the MLive Media Group’s 2022 Michigan High School Football Player of the Year on Thursday afternoon.
DEXTER, MI
The Comeback

Aidan Hutchinson trolls Jaguars ahead of Week 13 matchup

Rookie defensive end Aidan Hutchinson was drafted by the Detroit Lions at No.2 overall in the 2022 NFL Draft, but it seems like he is still bothered by not being selected with the first pick by the Jacksonville Jaguars. That has seemingly given Hutchinson some added motivation for the Lions’ upcoming game against the Jaguars Read more... The post Aidan Hutchinson trolls Jaguars ahead of Week 13 matchup appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
NBC4 Columbus

Student reaction mixed to Ohio State president’s resignation

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Word Monday of Dr. Kristina Johnson’s plan to step down as president of Ohio State University spread quickly throughout the university community. Thoughts from students about how Johnson was as president are mixed, but everyone was surprised at the resignation. “I found it very shocking,” said senior Megan Foster. “It was […]
COLUMBUS, OH
The Comeback

The Comeback

18K+
Followers
499
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The Comeback is sports and pop culture blog committed to quality content, storytelling, and reporting, but we also like to have fun as well. With over 20 writers, the site now reaches over 25 million people a month.

 http://www.thecomeback.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy