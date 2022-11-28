We love this Winix air purifier, and it just got a huge price cut for Cyber Monday

Shop the Winix air purifier this Cyber Monday. Amazon / Reviewed

The Winix 5500-2 air purifier is on sale for $125.30, a 50% discount off its original price of $249.99.

It's one of the best air purifiers we've ever tested, scoring well for particle and chemical removal, ease of use and low filter replacement costs.

Cyber Monday deals are here, and we're keeping track of huge savings on everything from tech to hand bags and kid's toys . Speaking of deals, Amazon just put the Winix 5500-2 air purifier on sale for 50% off, and it's for today only. We've tested this popular air purifier and absolutely love it. Not to mention it's an incredible value even at normal retail price. In fact, we ranked it our Best Value pick on our list of the best air purifiers we've ever tested.

If you're looking to upgrade your air quality this holiday season, we've got a deal for you: The Winix 5500-2 air purifier is available for a major discount. Regularly priced at $249.99, the top-rated air purifier is now coming in at a cool $125.30, or a 50% discount.

The Winix 5500-2 air purifier has a certified true HEPA filter designed to capture airborne pollutants and irritants as small as 0.3 microns. Coming with a washable carbon filter, sensors that gauge air quality and an auto mode that adjusts from fan to air filter in a moment's notice, the Winix is a versatile product.

The real star feature of the Winix is its PlasmaWave technology claims to break down any odors, allergens, chemical vapors or other pollutants with no harmful byproduct or emissions.

When we tested the Winix, it scored well for particle and chemical removal, ease of use and low filter replacement costs. Our tester loved the purifier's ability to filter most pollutants and irritants, including pet dander, pollen and allergens. Its portability and washable filter were pluses, too. Customer experiences echo these positives, with the Winix earning over 23,000 ratings on Amazon, with an average 4.7-star rating.

If you're in the market for an air purifier, the Winix 5500-2 may just be the one you're looking for. Act fast if you want to score this deal—the $125.30 is over tonight.

