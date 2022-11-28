No. 15 Notre Dame falls 38-27 to Caleb Williams, No. 5 USC

The Trojans quarterback scored four touchdowns against the Fighting Irish, who had their five-game winning streak end.

Caleb Williams scored four touchdowns - three rushing and one passing - to lead No. 5 USC to a 38-27 victory over No. 15 Notre Dame on Saturday at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

Williams added to his Heisman Trophy candidacy by going 18 of 22 for 232 passing yards and rushing for 35 yards on nine carries. The Trojans (11-1) ended their four-game losing streak in the intersectional rivalry with the win and kept their College Football Playoff hopes alive. USC plays No. 14 Utah in the Pac-12 Conference Championship game Friday in Las Vegas.

Notre Dame QB Drew Pyne threw for a season-high 318 yards (23-for-26) and three touchdowns, but had two costly turnovers with a fumble and interception. All-American tight end Michael Mayer had eight receptions for 98 yards and two touchdowns for the Irish, who had their five-game winning streak end.

The Irish defense allowed more 200 rushing yards, with Austin Jones rushing for a team-high 154 yards on 25 carriers for the Trojans. Notre Dame's secondary was at full strength with cornerback Cam Hart (left shoulder) and TaRiq Bracy (hamstring) out, so freshmen Jaden Mickey and Ben Morrison held the two cornerback spots.

Pyne fumbled a handoff on the first drive after halftime with the Irish down 17-7. The Trojans capitalized on the turnover with a seven-play, 74-yard drive capped by Raleek Brown's untouched score for a 24-7 lead.

Notre Dame and USC traded scores - a 23-yard catch by Deion Colzie and Williams' 16-yard run - before Logan Diggs plowed in from 5 yards to make it 31-21 with 11:29 remaining.

The Irish forced a punt, but Pyne was picked off by Calen Bullock in Notre Dame territory. Williams sealed the win with a 16-yard run before Mayer added his second score on a 24-yard catch with a minute left for the 38-27 final.

What's On Tap Next For Notre Dame?

The Irish will wait to find out their postseason future next Sunday.