ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Baltimore Uber riders targeted in recent string of violence

By WMAR STAFF
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03TaFm_0jPzKUKu00

Uber riders have been the recent target of violence in Baltimore City.

Over the weekend police received several reports of people posing as Uber drivers assaulting and robbing customers.

The latest incident happened Sunday, just before 1:30am outside Horseshoe Casino.

Police say a man picked up what he thought was an Uber from the valet area.

After taking the victim in the wrong direction, the so called Uber driver reportedly pulled over in the 1600 block of Bayard Street.

That's when the victim claims a second car pulled up from behind with between 5-6 armed assailants.

They allegedly ordered the victim out of the car and demanded his cell phone.

The victim said the group then hit him multiple times in the face, before getting back in the car and fleeing along with the "Uber."

Police confirmed they are investigating other similar incidents throughout the City.

WMAR is working to learn more about these cases. We will update this article as more information becomes available.

Comments / 8

Paul
5d ago

It's amazing how you can still get in the wrong Uber with a picture of the car the license plate and a photo of the driver and name.

Reply(2)
6
 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
weaa.org

Arrests made in robberies of ride-share passengers in Baltimore

(Baltimore, MD) -- Baltimore Police have announced arrests in a series of ride-share robberies. City Police are not saying how many arrests have been made in connection with the robberies adding that they are working with local and federal law enforcement partners in investigating the crimes. The arrests came following...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Man accused of stalking, assaulting son and mom in Philadelphia arrested in Baltimore

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man wanted for stalking, beating and robbing a mom and son in Philadelphia last month was arrested in Friday morning in Baltimore, police said. The FBI arrested Lance Ryan, in Baltimore, who is suspected in a brutal beating in Philadelphia that left a 54-year-old woman unconscious on Nov. 7 outside the Morris Market convenience store.   Investigators believe Ryan entered the store, on the 1500 block of Morris Street, wearing an Amiri shirt with a skeleton and roses on it. Police say Ryan followed a mother and son out of the store and punched them, knocking one person unconscious and...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
wmar2news

December 2022 Tracker: Baltimore murders and shootings

BALTIMORE — During the month of November Baltimore City recorded 27 homicides and 43 non-fatal shootings. Since September 2020, WMAR-2 News has tracked daily murders and shootings each month in the city. Here is December 2022:. 12/3 - 11:39am: A adult male is recovering from non-life-threatening injuries following a...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Ride-share ambush reported at Horseshoe Casino, victim assaulted and robbed

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore police are investigating three separate Uber-related crimes that happened recently. Two of them of them involve someone calling an Uber, then men showing up with guns and taking victims to ATMs trying to get money. And Monday, word of another incident, this time at the Horseshoe Casino.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Police are investigating murder after female shot in NW Baltimore

BALTIMORE - A female died after she was shot in her chest Thursday evening in Northwest Baltimore.Officers responded shortly before 8 p.m. to the 4400 block of Park Heights Avenue.Police found a female suffering from gunshot wounds. She was taken to the hospital where she died.This is Baltimore's 310th homicide investigation this year.Anyone with information about this murder is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
Shore News Network

Food truck employee robbed at gunpoint in Elkridge

ELKRIDGE, MD – A food truck employee was robbed at gunpoint on Tuesday. Howard County Police Department detectives said the El Sopon Mexican Food Truck, in the 6100 block of Meadowridge Road, was robbed at around 7:55 p.m.  “A food truck employee reported that he was approached by a male suspect who displayed a gun and demanded money,” police said. “The employee compiled and the suspect fled. No one was injured.” The suspect was described as a black male with chest-length dreadlocks, wearing a camo hoodie and dark pants The post Food truck employee robbed at gunpoint in Elkridge appeared first on Shore News Network.
ELKRIDGE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

The Owner of the Hottest New Restaurant Chain is from Baltimore

Pinky Cole has always had a nose for business, hosting her first parties in Baltimore when she was around 14 years old. Her restaurant Slutty Vegan which has multiple locations in Atlanta and other cities in the south just opened two new more in New York and is valued at over One hundred million dollars and growing. Pinky is on a national book tour and recently stopped by Bmorelifestyle.
BALTIMORE, MD
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

WMAR 2 News Baltimore

46K+
Followers
10K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Baltimore, Maryland news and weather from WMAR 2 News Baltimore, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wmar2news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy