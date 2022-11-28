Baltimore Uber riders targeted in recent string of violence

Uber riders have been the recent target of violence in Baltimore City.

Over the weekend police received several reports of people posing as Uber drivers assaulting and robbing customers.

The latest incident happened Sunday, just before 1:30am outside Horseshoe Casino.

Police say a man picked up what he thought was an Uber from the valet area.

After taking the victim in the wrong direction, the so called Uber driver reportedly pulled over in the 1600 block of Bayard Street.

That's when the victim claims a second car pulled up from behind with between 5-6 armed assailants.

They allegedly ordered the victim out of the car and demanded his cell phone.

The victim said the group then hit him multiple times in the face, before getting back in the car and fleeing along with the "Uber."

Police confirmed they are investigating other similar incidents throughout the City.

WMAR is working to learn more about these cases. We will update this article as more information becomes available.