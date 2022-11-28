Read full article on original website
I tried Ina Garten's new pecan pie recipe and it was the easiest Thanksgiving dessert I've ever made
Ina Garten's bourbon chocolate pecan pie, which is made with a store-bought crust, is the perfect last-minute Thanksgiving dessert.
Cream cheese makes these crunchy cranberry cookies irresistible
In "Quick & Dirty," Salon Food's Mary Elizabeth Williams serves up simplified recipes and shortcuts for exhausted cooks just like you — because quick and dirty should still be delicious. Maybe it was the recent record-breaking heat wave here in New York, but I just hadn't been feeling very...
How long do Thanksgiving leftovers last? Turkey, dressing, pie safety tips
As Black Friday dawns, the big day is over, but the leftovers remain. If you had turkey and the trimmings on Thursday and filled your fridge with the remnants of the meal, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has some tips for you on food safety. How long...
Delish
Do You Need To Refrigerate Pecan Pie?
Thanksgiving is the ultimate pie holiday. Other than the classic pumpkin pie, there's no other pie that says Turkey Day like a rich and nutty pecan pie. From pecan pie bars and pound cake to salted caramel pecan pie and pecan pie cheesecake, the nut really shines over the holidays.
ABC News
Simple pecan pie bars are a perfect friendsgiving or Thanksgiving treat
Why fuss over a full pecan pie when you can create a handheld treat to add to your friendsgiving or Thanksgiving dessert table?. Tiffany Chen, cookbook author and founder of Tiff's Treats in Austin, Texas, shared these simple pecan pie bars with "Good Morning America" that she says make for a perfect treat to pack for any impromptu holiday gathering.
macaronikid.com
Pumpkin Spice Cupcakes with Cream Cheese Frosintg
Dress up a boxed cake mix with the tastes of fall in these pumpkin spice cupcakes with cream cheese frosting. 1/2 cup finely chopped pecans (optional) Mix all ingredients together except pecans, fold those in last. Fill paper cupcake liners 2/3 full. I use an ice cream scoop for a perfect measure every time. Bake according to box directions. Cool completely before frosting.
French toast
This breakfast recipe can literally be made in about five minutes and it's amazingly delicious. Normally, I make French toast with homemade Brioche bread, but today I used regular Wonder bread to create it easily. Because I know not everyone has time to bake homemade bread. The secret to not making a soggy wet mess of your bread is to not over soak the slices in the custard. For this recipe, since I am using regular bread, I actually do a quick dunk and flip instead of soaking the bread.
gordonramsayclub.com
Peanut Butter Pie (5-Minute Recipe)
This peanut butter pie is always a great idea when you want to eat something sweet or surprise your family of friends with a nice, creamy dessert. The best part is it just take 5 minutes to prepare it – seriously! As a peanut butter lover – this is my ideal treat – creamy and easy to make!
I tried the PieCaken, a 6-pound cake stuffed with 3 pies, and it was worth the $99 I paid for it
The PieCaken has pecan pie at the bottom, pumpkin in the middle, and spice cake on top, with apple-pie filling in the center. Each layer is glorious.
Candy Cane Shortbread Cookies
We started in mid-December, making various doughs and fillings after dinner, then baking, cooling, cutting, and decorating on the weekends. By Christmas Eve we had tins of assorted cookies ready to be gifted to loved ones. There were at least six varieties per season: seven-layer bars, powder sugar-coated pecan tea cakes, linzer cookies, crispy oatmeal raisin cookies that were more like a delicate tuile, chocolate chip, and, the most festive of all, Betty Crocker’s candy cane cookies.
princesspinkygirl.com
Melted Snowman Oreo Balls
Melted Snowman Oreo Balls is a super easy way to build edible snowmen out of Oreo cookies, cream cheese, vanilla frosting, almond bark, and candy instead of snow. These no-bake Christmas Oreo truffles create the cutest cold weather figures that celebrate the holiday season and are perfect for your Christmas cookie exchange!
BHG
Christmas Twist Cookies
The twist on these slice-and-bake cookies is a decorating technique that's all in the dough. Our Test Kitchen's simple instructions will walk you through the process step-by-step for perfect results. Colorful sugar is the finishing touch for festive sparkle. For cookies on demand, keep a couple of dough logs in...
gordonramsayclub.com
Simple Flourless Chocolate Cake
This flourless chocolate cake is so simple and easy to make, and you will get a delicious chocolate cake without flour. Isn’t that fantastic? If you are a chocolate lover but you are gluten intolerant then this flourless chocolate cake ideal for you. Here is the recipe:. Servings 10-12...
pethelpful.com
Video of Porcupine Eating Peanut Butter Is the Ultimate Timeline Cleanse
As popular as dog and cat videos may be, cuteness comes in all shapes and sizes. Just look at Rico the porcupine! The Cincinnati Zoo resident is just as sweet as he is spiky, but the way he eats peanut butter is taking TikTok by storm. The smile-inducing clip might...
Brown butter is culinary magic — here's how to use it in everything from pasta to dessert
In culinary school, I learned that the French term for browned butter is "buerre noisette," which translates to "butter hazelnut." I think this encapsulates the flavor of the prized ingredient much better than the English terminology, which is strictly referring to its color and aesthetic, whereas the hazelnut references is instead commenting on the flavor itself. How a product that is strictly dairy-based somehow takes on nutty, warm, deep flavors just from a bit of heat being applied to it has always amazed me.
Farm and Dairy
Sugar Cookies
In a medium bowl, cream butter and sugar until light and fluffy. Beat in egg and vanilla. Combine dry ingredients; gradually add to the creamed mixture. Cover and chill for 1 hour. On a lightly floured surface, roll out to 1/8-inch thickness. Cut with cookie cutters. Place 1-inch apart on...
mamalikestocook.com
Devil’s Food Pumpkin Bread Recipe
Bake a decadent loaf of devil’s food pumpkin bread with just 3 ingredients – cake mix, pumpkin and chocolate chips. It is really easy to throw together this delicious sweet bread recipe, even if you are short on time. In fact, you may already have the ingredients in...
