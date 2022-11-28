This breakfast recipe can literally be made in about five minutes and it's amazingly delicious. Normally, I make French toast with homemade Brioche bread, but today I used regular Wonder bread to create it easily. Because I know not everyone has time to bake homemade bread. The secret to not making a soggy wet mess of your bread is to not over soak the slices in the custard. For this recipe, since I am using regular bread, I actually do a quick dunk and flip instead of soaking the bread.

22 DAYS AGO