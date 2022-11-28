Read full article on original website
Violet Affleck Is So Grown Up During Rare White House Appearance
Violet Affleck celebrated her 17th birthday by having dinner at one very special place: 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. Alongside mom Jennifer Garner, the birthday girl—whose dad is Ben Affleck—stepped...
Director Ang Lee Casts Son Mason Lee to Play Bruce Lee in New Film
When it came to finding the star for his Bruce Lee biopic, Ang Lee decided to keep it in the family. The Oscar-winning director cast his 32-year-old son Mason Lee to play the late martial arts...
Alicia Keys Reacts to Gabrielle Union's Daughter Singing Her Song
Alicia Keys is "Fallin'" for Gabrielle Union's little karaoke queen. After Union's 4-year-old daughter Kaavia James Union Wade recently covered the Grammy winner's hit 2012 anthem "Girl on Fire"...
See How Kim Kardashian Is Preparing for the Holidays With Her 4 Kids
Watch: See How Kim Kardashian & Her 4 Kids Decorate for the Holidays. Kim Kardashian's household did not skimp on the holiday spirit. The SKKN founder gave a glimpse into the decorations inside her home for the upcoming Christmas holiday, sharing that her eldest daughter North, 9, was behind decorating the Elf on the Shelf set-ups for her younger siblings, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3.
Broadway Actor Quentin Oliver Lee Dead at 34
The broadway community is mourning the loss of a stage performer. Quentin Oliver Lee died on Dec. 1 after a battle with stage 4 colon cancer, his wife Angie Lee Graham shared on Dec. 2. The former Phantom of the Opera star was 34. "Quentin passed in the wee hours...
New Cheating Rumors Erupt in RHOP's Shocking Mid-Season Trailer
Accusations of infidelity are taking over RHOP. E! News can exclusively reveal the mid-season trailer for The Real Housewives of Potomac—and the shocking sneak peek is jam-packed with cheating...
Why Mel B Called James Corden and Spice Girls' Geri Halliwell "Dickhead" Celebs
Watch: Spice Girl Mel B Calls Out "Dickhead" James Corden. Melanie "Mel B" Brown has some spicy words for her fellow stars. The singer didn't hold back when she was asked who she considers to be the "biggest dickhead celebrity" by Channel 4's The Big Narstie Show host Mo Gilligan during a recent appearance on the U.K. talk show.
Lindsay Lohan Channels Mean Girls Character in Chic Santa Outfit
Watch: Lindsay Lohan & Amanda Seyfried Talk Mean Girls REBOOT. Lindsay Lohan's holiday fashion is so fetch. To promote her new partnership with Pepsi, the actress got into the festive spirit by wearing a chic Santa Claus outfit that was decked out in white feathery cuffs and gold buttons. The Falling for Christmas star completed her look with a matching Santa hat, cherry-red nails and her massive diamond wedding rings.
Maralee Nichols Shares New Photos of Tristan Thompson's Son Theo on First Birthday
Watch: Maralee Nichols Speaks Out on Tristan Thompson Relationship. The son of Tristan Thompson and Maralee Nichols celebrated his first birthday on Dec. 1. Like any doting mom, Maralee went all out for the baby boy's special day, ringing in the milestone with festive surprises. As seen in a video shared to Instagram Stories, Maralee's home was decorated with a blue-and-white balloon arch in honor of Theo.
Jimmy Fallon Pokes Fun at Pete Davidson's Dating Life in Gala Speech
Jimmy Fallon is weighing in on Pete Davidson's love life. While hosting The Museum Gala at the American Museum of Natural History on Dec. 1, the Tonight Show host commented on the King of Staten...
TikTok famous mood-predicting pup Noodle dies at 14 — ‘what a run’
It’s definitely a no bones day. Noodle, the TikTok famous pug who made millions smile with his boujee antics, died Friday, his owner announced in a heartbreaking video. He was 14. The adorable dog went viral for his daily bones test. Owner Jonathan Graziano recorded his attempts to lift the floppy pug from his dog bed. If Noodle remained standing, it was a bones day, meaning a great day. If he plopped back down, the day was not looking good. Graziano took to TikTok on Saturday with tear-filled eyes to share the “incredibly sad” news that the prognosticating pooch passed away in his...
Kyle Richards' Husband Shares New Details About the Night of Kathy Hilton's Meltdown With Lisa Rinna
Watch: Kyle Richards Talks Kathy Hilton & Lisa Rinna Fallout on RHOBH. Mauricio Umansky is quite the heavy sleeper. Kyle Richards' husband is sharing new insight into the night of sister-in-law Kathy Hilton's "meltdown" with Lisa Rinna inside their Aspen home, which was the main storyline on the most recent season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. During the Nov. 30 episode of Watch What Happens Live, Mauricio reiterated the reason he missed Kathy's now-infamous dramatic fit.
Why Maren Morris Didn’t Want to "Split Duties" Between Motherhood and Performing
Watch: Maren Morris Opens Up About New Album at Grammys 2022. There's a Christmas tradition that has been in Maren Morris' bones for over a decade. In an E! News exclusive video, the "My Church" singer shared what her and her family get up to during the festive season ahead of CMA Country Christmas, which airs on Dec. 8. And Maren made it clear there is no shortage of fun in her traditions.
MTV's Chanel West Coast Tells All About Her Sleepy—and Smelly—First Month of Motherhood
Watch: The MOST Unique Celebrity Baby Names: Apple, Blue Ivy & More. A night out on the town looks a lot different for Chanel West Coast these days. When stepping out for The Weeknd's concert on Nov. 26, the Ridiculousness star and boyfriend Dom Fenison had a little trouble focusing on the music. Instead, the new parents couldn't help but wonder what their baby girl Bowie was up to at home with grandma.
Body of Green Book Actor Frank Vallelonga Found in Bronx
The Green Book family is mourning the loss of a cast member. Frank Vallelonga, who appeared in the Oscar-winning movie based on his late father Tony Lip's time as a bodyguard and driver in the...
See 90 Day Fiancé: HEA?'s Ed Tease Liz For Not Knowing the Difference Between a Sofa & a Couch
Watch: 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Exclusive Peek. Somehow, "Big Ed" Brown keeps finding new ways to surprise us. In an exclusive clip from the Dec. 4 episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Ed and his fiancée Liz hit up an open house as the couple attempts to figure out their future.
‘The Quiet Girl’ Director Colm Bairéad On Discovering His Cáit: “She Had This Immediate Understanding Of This Character” – Contenders International
“I was just blown away,” director Colm Bairéad says of seeing the first audition tape of Catherine Clinch, the young girl who takes on the lead role of Cáit in his Irish-language Oscar entry The Quiet Girl. “She just had this immediate understanding of this character as someone who had learned to push all of her emotions inward and had learned to hide in a sense, in plain sight.” Based on the short story by Claire Keegan, The Quiet Girl is set in rural Ireland in 1981 and follows 9-year-old Cáit, who is sent away from her overcrowded and dysfunctional family...
Victoria Fuller and Greg Grippo Are Taking a Major Relationship Step
This is Victoria Fuller and Greg Grippo's final rose. After debuting their new romance on the Bachelor in Paradise season eight reunion Nov. 22, the pair revealed they're already taking the next...
Kim Kardashian Looks Like Sister Khloe With New Hair Transformation
Kim Kardashian has officially entered a new beauty era. The Kardashians star isn't waiting for the New Year to switch up her signature style, as she recently kissed her platinum blonde hair...
This Clip Of Good Morning America Hosts T.J. Holmes And Amy Robach Backstage Has Resurfaced And People Have A Lot Of Thoughts
Following news of their alleged affair, people are having a field day with the clip.
