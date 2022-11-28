“I was just blown away,” director Colm Bairéad says of seeing the first audition tape of Catherine Clinch, the young girl who takes on the lead role of Cáit in his Irish-language Oscar entry The Quiet Girl. “She just had this immediate understanding of this character as someone who had learned to push all of her emotions inward and had learned to hide in a sense, in plain sight.” Based on the short story by Claire Keegan, The Quiet Girl is set in rural Ireland in 1981 and follows 9-year-old Cáit, who is sent away from her overcrowded and dysfunctional family...

