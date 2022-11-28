ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
See How Kim Kardashian Is Preparing for the Holidays With Her 4 Kids

Watch: See How Kim Kardashian & Her 4 Kids Decorate for the Holidays. Kim Kardashian's household did not skimp on the holiday spirit. The SKKN founder gave a glimpse into the decorations inside her home for the upcoming Christmas holiday, sharing that her eldest daughter North, 9, was behind decorating the Elf on the Shelf set-ups for her younger siblings, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3.
Broadway Actor Quentin Oliver Lee Dead at 34

The broadway community is mourning the loss of a stage performer. Quentin Oliver Lee died on Dec. 1 after a battle with stage 4 colon cancer, his wife Angie Lee Graham shared on Dec. 2. The former Phantom of the Opera star was 34. "Quentin passed in the wee hours...
Why Mel B Called James Corden and Spice Girls' Geri Halliwell "Dickhead" Celebs

Watch: Spice Girl Mel B Calls Out "Dickhead" James Corden. Melanie "Mel B" Brown has some spicy words for her fellow stars. The singer didn't hold back when she was asked who she considers to be the "biggest dickhead celebrity" by Channel 4's The Big Narstie Show host Mo Gilligan during a recent appearance on the U.K. talk show.
Lindsay Lohan Channels Mean Girls Character in Chic Santa Outfit

Watch: Lindsay Lohan & Amanda Seyfried Talk Mean Girls REBOOT. Lindsay Lohan's holiday fashion is so fetch. To promote her new partnership with Pepsi, the actress got into the festive spirit by wearing a chic Santa Claus outfit that was decked out in white feathery cuffs and gold buttons. The Falling for Christmas star completed her look with a matching Santa hat, cherry-red nails and her massive diamond wedding rings.
Maralee Nichols Shares New Photos of Tristan Thompson's Son Theo on First Birthday

Watch: Maralee Nichols Speaks Out on Tristan Thompson Relationship. The son of Tristan Thompson and Maralee Nichols celebrated his first birthday on Dec. 1. Like any doting mom, Maralee went all out for the baby boy's special day, ringing in the milestone with festive surprises. As seen in a video shared to Instagram Stories, Maralee's home was decorated with a blue-and-white balloon arch in honor of Theo.
New York Post

TikTok famous mood-predicting pup Noodle dies at 14 — ‘what a run’

It’s definitely a no bones day. Noodle, the TikTok famous pug who made millions smile with his boujee antics, died Friday, his owner announced in a heartbreaking video. He was 14. The adorable dog went viral for his daily bones test. Owner Jonathan Graziano recorded his attempts to lift the floppy pug from his dog bed. If Noodle remained standing, it was a bones day, meaning a great day. If he plopped back down, the day was not looking good. Graziano took to TikTok on Saturday with tear-filled eyes to share the “incredibly sad” news that the prognosticating pooch passed away in his...
Kyle Richards' Husband Shares New Details About the Night of Kathy Hilton's Meltdown With Lisa Rinna

Watch: Kyle Richards Talks Kathy Hilton & Lisa Rinna Fallout on RHOBH. Mauricio Umansky is quite the heavy sleeper. Kyle Richards' husband is sharing new insight into the night of sister-in-law Kathy Hilton's "meltdown" with Lisa Rinna inside their Aspen home, which was the main storyline on the most recent season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. During the Nov. 30 episode of Watch What Happens Live, Mauricio reiterated the reason he missed Kathy's now-infamous dramatic fit.
Why Maren Morris Didn’t Want to "Split Duties" Between Motherhood and Performing

Watch: Maren Morris Opens Up About New Album at Grammys 2022. There's a Christmas tradition that has been in Maren Morris' bones for over a decade. In an E! News exclusive video, the "My Church" singer shared what her and her family get up to during the festive season ahead of CMA Country Christmas, which airs on Dec. 8. And Maren made it clear there is no shortage of fun in her traditions.
MTV's Chanel West Coast Tells All About Her Sleepy—and Smelly—First Month of Motherhood

Watch: The MOST Unique Celebrity Baby Names: Apple, Blue Ivy & More. A night out on the town looks a lot different for Chanel West Coast these days. When stepping out for The Weeknd's concert on Nov. 26, the Ridiculousness star and boyfriend Dom Fenison had a little trouble focusing on the music. Instead, the new parents couldn't help but wonder what their baby girl Bowie was up to at home with grandma.
Deadline

‘The Quiet Girl’ Director Colm Bairéad On Discovering His Cáit: “She Had This Immediate Understanding Of This Character” – Contenders International

“I was just blown away,” director Colm Bairéad says of seeing the first audition tape of Catherine Clinch, the young girl who takes on the lead role of Cáit in his Irish-language Oscar entry The Quiet Girl. “She just had this immediate understanding of this character as someone who had learned to push all of her emotions inward and had learned to hide in a sense, in plain sight.” Based on the short story by Claire Keegan, The Quiet Girl is set in rural Ireland in 1981 and follows 9-year-old Cáit, who is sent away from her overcrowded and dysfunctional family...
