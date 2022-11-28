ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deadline

Jessie Buckley: ‘Women Talking’ Resonated Because “It Isn’t Just A Female Experience, It’s A Worldly Experience”

By Stephanie Bunbury
Deadline
Deadline
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LNhGD_0jPzKDZn00

When Jessie Buckley first read Sarah Polley ’s script for Women Talking , it bothered her. There they were, a bunch of women sitting in a barn in the back-blocks of Canada, talking about what they were going to do with their lives: they wouldn’t let her go. “There was so much unknown within it, which was the best part of it, because it kept nagging me,” she says. “Even after I’d read the original book and met Sarah, it was something that kept just returning. I was like, ‘Get out! Get out of my head!’”

Of course, Women Talking wasn’t going anywhere. Buckley duly ended up playing Mariche, an abused wife and mother in a fundamentalist Christian community where women are not even allowed to learn to read. Buckley shows us a woman simmering with an incipient anger she can’t even name. It is a shining performance within a strong ensemble that could well bring her a second Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actress, following her nomination last year for her complex portrait of a reluctant young mother in Maggie Gyllenhaal’s The Lost Daughter .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AWCRI_0jPzKDZn00
Jessie Buckley in The Lost Daughter .

All this is part of a seemingly unstoppable phenomenon. Now 32, Buckley was 17 when she left Killarney in Ireland, hoping to get into London’s Guildhall School of Music & Drama. When she didn’t make the cut, she threw herself into Andrew Lloyd Webber’s I’d Do Anything , a television talent quest to find a young unknown to play Nancy in a West End revival of Oliver! . She missed out by a few votes, went on to sell cereal in a street market, then got into Royal Academy of Dramatic Art. The year was 2010; Jessie Buckley was up and away.

Since then, she has brought a forthright conviction to every role, her guileless lopsided grin lighting up the screen as an aspiring country singer in Wild Rose , as a fish out of water in Charlie Kaufman’s elliptical I’m Thinking of Ending Things, and as a romping rebel in a dramedy about ’70s feminism, Misbehavior . Women Talking , however, doesn’t allow for much smiling.

Based closely on a novel by Miriam Toews, it is a what-if scenario inspired by a bizarre, real-life campaign of rape that took place in a Mennonite colony in Bolivia. Between 2005 and 2009, women and girls in the community were waking up in the morning bruised and bleeding, having been attacked in the night, their injuries, pregnancies and diseases written off by their elders as hysteria, Satan’s work, or a punishment by God. Eight men in the colony were eventually found guilty of drugging the women with animal tranquillizers and raping them. In her novel, Toews turns the tables on events by staging a summit meeting in a barn where women of the colony debate what to do. Should they stay and demand equal rights? Or should they just leave, even though few of them have even stepped outside the colony’s gate before?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2S7vTQ_0jPzKDZn00
Buckley in Wild Rose .

Buckley comes from a large family with parents who encouraged everyone to do whatever they liked, but to be bold about it. In a recent interview with The Guardian, she said that she wanted to “live life with danger and darkness and character, and wildness and stories, and ancient things and new things”: a shopping list of raw experience.

Even so, the kind of closed hivemind in the sect shown in Women Talking was something she recognized from childhood. “When I was growing up in Ireland, there was definitely a part of me as a young teenage woman that was terrified of being the woman that I might become, because I was told to be accepted, you have to be smaller in life,” she says. “All the things that you just quoted: they were so in me already. Before I’d even stepped into that, I was exploding! I guess things shift within you. If you get an opportunity to read a book or to experience different cultures, or to have a voice, or to challenge what you’ve always understood, then you will move through the ‘struggling’ part of it all.”

She knew nothing about the Mennonites (although, as she points out, the sect in the film is not named). “But I guess [the appeal] was an unspoken conversation that I often wished I’d had between women, about where we were in the world, and that I often felt we had had silently between each other,” she says. “And it isn’t just a female experience, it’s a worldly experience we all have.” She paraphrases Gloria Steinem, saying we have to unlearn what we know about ourselves in order to move forward. “But I don’t think that’s just a female want. That’s a human want.”

Even so, being in a room full of women—and Ben Whishaw, playing a self-deprecating schoolteacher brought in to take the minutes—was definitely a different experience from the usual film set, even if she finds the essence of that difference hard to pin down.

“What was really exciting was that I’ve never been in a situation where I’ve been fully able to explore or experience a female dynamic in that kind of heightened space,” she says. With nine actors playing every scene, they sometimes did 150 takes of one conversation, many of them clearly at an emotional fever pitch. It sounds intense. “It bloody was. I didn’t realize until we actually had to leave, and I had a minor kind of falling apart. I was like, ‘What, do you mean we have to leave?’”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HYJq9_0jPzKDZn00
From left, Buckley and co-star Claire Foy attend the Women Talking screening at the BFI London Film Festival.

On working with a woman as director, however, she is on firm ground. The Lost Daughter was a turning point for her. “It’s so thrilling to be with female directors, especially because that is still new,” she says. “You feel like a really hungry force-field coming from these women who really want to challenge something. With Maggie or Sarah, they’re asking really provocative questions and asking you as a woman to step forward and be part of that, not just for yourself but culturally as well.

“To move through something with a woman like Maggie, who is beckoning—‘Come on; don’t apologize. Step into it, all of you’—was kind of life-changing. She wasn’t willing to tell a story about a woman that was small. It was complex and full of so many things that I think we all experience as women and that she was brave enough to say out loud. I really, really felt like I grew up on that set. She offered me a place to step into and I did. And it was one of the best experiences of my life.”

There are so many bests, however. This year, Buckley won the Olivier award for best actress in a musical and a Critics’ Circle Theatre Award for her impassioned embodiment of Sally Bowles in Cabaret , playing opposite Eddie Redmayne. It was a landmark theatrical event, staged as if in a 1930s Weimar cabaret with the audience at tables and the performance moving around them.

“Oh, it was intoxicating!” Buckley says. “Sally is just like electricity in a sometimes scary way. And there is nothing like that live experience with an audience, and especially with that piece. Because when we were in the middle of the show, Russia invaded Ukraine, and all of a sudden Cabaret ’s story became a real-life thing. This isn’t something that’s happened in the distant past. So, to tell that piece and to be provocative and intimate with that provocation, was a once-in-a-lifetime kind of thing. Terrifying and exhausting.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gFphQ_0jPzKDZn00
Read the digital edition of Deadline’s Oscar Actor magazine here .

As if this were not enough for a year’s work, she also made an album with ex-Suede guitarist Bernard Butler that was nominated as the Mercury album of the year. Buckley talks about the folk-inflected For All Our Days That Tear the Heart as if were almost an accident. “I kind of just wanted to make something differently,” she says. “Usually, you get handed a script and you adopt a story and you make it your own. Whereas for this, I would walk up to this man Bernard’s house, sit on his floor and we just kind of would sit around and talk for two hours every day and somehow, by the end of the day, we would’ve written a song every time.”

How do these experiences scramble together? Are there things she learned making The Lost Daughter or Women Talking that are now in the songs? Is there some of Sally Bowles’s electricity in the album’s mix? “I guess there is a kind of energy in there,” Buckley says, with some hesitation. “I’m very proud of it, but I don’t know if it’s for me to know what’s in there. I guess those experiences gave me a boldness to just do it. I love making things, and I like being in an unknown space. I’m up for failing. Life! There’s so much of you that you don’t know. Just go and do it.”

More from Deadline
Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Robert De Niro To Headline ‘Zero Day’ Limited Series In Works At Netflix

In what would be his first series regular television role, two-time Oscar winner Robert De Niro is set to star in and executive produce Zero Day, a limited series from Eric Newman and Noah Oppenheim, which is in development at Netflix, sources tell Deadline. Details are being kept under wraps, but we hear De Niro would play a former U.S. President in the political thriller. Series is written and executive produced by Newman, who is under an overall deal at Netflix, and Oppenheim, with a story by Newman. Oppenheim, journalist and author Michael Schmidt and Jonathan Glickman of Panoramic Media will also...
Deadline

‘One Tree Hill’ Stars Hilarie Burton & Sophia Bush Reveal They Were Pressured To Do Racy Maxim Cover

Hilarie Burton and Sophia Bush, former stars of One Tree Hill, are opening up about the drama behind the scenes on the racy Maxim magazine cover. The actors revealed that they were pressured and threatened into posing for the publication. In the newest episode of their Drama Queens podcast, Burton and Bush talked about the episode where the latter’s character Brooke takes photos of Danneel Ackles’ Rachel for Maxim. “I was specifically pulled aside and told that our male numbers in viewership skyrocketed when [my character] Peyton got her ass kicked by Derek,” Burton said. “So what you’ll see, there’s a pattern...
Deadline

‘Chevalier’ And ‘The Wilds’ Actor Alex Fitzalan Signs With Mosaic

EXCLUSIVE: Actor Alex Fitzalan (Chevalier) has signed with Mosaic for representation. Fitzalan is an Australian up-and-comer who will next be seen starring alongside Kelvin Harrison Jr. and Samara Weaving in the Searchlight Pictures drama Chevalier, about the composer and violinist of the same name. The film written by Stefani Robinson and directed by Stephen Williams world premiered to critical acclaim at the 2022 Toronto Film Festival and is set for release on April 7, 2023. Fitzalan made his U.S. screen debut in Sony’s supernatural horror Slender Man directed by Sylvain White, starring there alongside Joey King, Julia Goldani Telles, Jaz Sincalir and...
Deadline

Jeremy Pope On How His “Most Demanding” Role In ‘The Inspection’ Helped Him Connect More With His Blackness And Queerness

Two-time Tony nominee Jeremy Pope was immediately drawn to the semi-autobiographical story of Ellis French, who joins the Marines thinking that if he dies in combat, at least he’s worth more as a Black gay man in uniform than one who dies on the streets. Though Jeremy had stints on Ryan Murphy’s Hollywood and Steven Canals’ Pose, those performances did not prepare him for the emotional and grueling shoot of The Inspection, from writer/director Elegance Bratton. But his responsibility to his director and to Ellis allowed Pope to give a performance he hopes will inspire other Black queer youths as...
Deadline

‘Wednesday’: Joy Sunday On Heeding The Siren’s Call To Play Bianca, Working With Tim Burton & Possible Season 2

Taking on the role of siren Bianca Barclay in Netflix’s Wednesday was a “no-brainer” for Joy Sunday, a rising star who previously appeared in Netflix’s Dear White People, Freeform’s Good Trouble, and most recently, the MGM film Dog. Following the show’s hit debut, Sunday reveled in the moment and all the care that went into crafting the popular character during a recent call with Deadline. “When Bianca came into my life, I was honestly so happy to play her because, in a lot of ways, it was an opportunity to get to soften and to expand on a character like her,” she...
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Garner & Daughter Violet, 17, Stun At Joe Biden’s State Dinner In Matching Black Dresses

Jennifer Garner and daughter Violet, 17, stunned as they twinned in black dresses for Joe Biden’s State Dinner with French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron. The actress, 50, opted for a classic Ralph Lauren number paired with patent leather platform shoes, while Ben Affleck‘s oldest child went with an ankle length dress with a flared out skirt. December 1st also marks Violet’s 17th birthday.
Deadline

David Robinson Dies: Dog The Bounty Hunter Team Member Was 50

David Robinson, who served as the “right hand man” of bounty hunter Duane “Dog” Chapman on the 2019 series Dog’s Most Wanted, died yesterday after suffering an undisclosed medical emergency. He was 50. His death was confirmed on Instagram by his ex-wife and co-star Rainy Robinson. Although Rainy Robinson did not provide additional details in her brief Instagram post, she told TMZ that her ex was on a Zoom call Wednesday when he had a medical emergency. Police and paramedics responded but their efforts at resuscitation were not successful. “I’m shocked and saddened by the sudden loss of David Robinson, my right-hand man of many years,” Chapman told TMZ. “Until we meet again, brother.” More from DeadlineChristine McVie Dies: Fleetwood Mac Singer-Songwriter Was 79Freddie Roman Dies: Borscht Belt Comedian Who Appeared In Film And TV Was 85Irene Cara Remembered By Colleagues, Friends And FansBest of DeadlineFleetwood Mac's Christine McVie: A Career In Photos50 Classic Noir Film Gallery: From the 'Maltese Falcon' and 'Double Indemnity' to 'The Lady From Shanghai' & MoreHollywood Blacklist: 75th Anniversary Of The Waldorf Declaration - Photo Gallery
Deadline

Harvey Weinstein Is A “Degenerate Rapist” Who Used Hollywood “Power To Prey On Women”, Prosecutor Says In Closing Argument

“In 2005, who would have thought that the most powerful man in Hollywood was a closet rapist?” Los Angeles County Deputy District Attorney Marlene Martinez asked jurors Wednesday in Harvey Weinstein’s West Coast rape trial. “Who could blame her for thinking that she could handle herself,” the prosecutor queried over now-California First Partner and trial Jane Doe #4 Jennifer Siebel Newsom in her closing argument. Related Story Danny Masterson Rape Case Retrial Set For March; "Fight Is Far From Over," Jane Does Say After Jury Hung On Charges – Update Related Story Peter Bart: 'She Said' Team Should Have Investigated Hiring Oscar-Winning 'Spotlight'...
Deadline

Body Dumped In The Bronx Identified As ‘Green Book’ Actor Frank Vallelonga Jr.

Deadline has confirmed that the NYPD has identified a body found dumped outside a Bronx sheet-metal manufacturing factory Monday as Frank Vallelonga Jr., a sometime actor most notable for his role in 2018’s Green Book. He was 60. In Best Picture Oscar winner Green Book, Vallelonga Jr. portrayed a relative of Viggo Mortensen’s bouncer character Frank “Tony Lip” Vallelonga. Vallelonga Jr. was the real-life son of the bouncer portrayed in the film, who also was an actor best known for playing crime boss Carmine Lupertazzi in The Sopranos. (Vallelonga Sr. died in 2013). According to the NYPD, police responded to a 911...
BRONX, NY
Deadline

Ben Affleck Calls Netflix An “Assembly Line”, Says His And Matt Damon’s New Production Company To Blend “Quality” & “Commercial” Fare

Ben Affleck says his newly minted studio Artists Equity, in partnership with Matt Damon, is going for films that are commercial but smart, that acknowledge popular tastes, but that “people remember 20 years later.” He thinks/hopes his latest project due out next year fits the bill. Affleck directs, Damon stars in the true story behind the creation of the iconic Air Jordan brand slated for release in 2023 in partnership with Amazon Studios, Skydance Sports and Mandalay Pictures. Artists Equity anticipates releasing three projects next year, with plans to scale up to a minimum of five per year in the future. “I...
Page Six

Kate Middleton wears Diana’s emerald choker at Boston’s Earthshot Prize 2022

Kate Middleton is a green queen. The Princess of Wales, 40, wowed royal watchers in a bright green gown and one of Princess Diana’s iconic pieces of jewelry as she arrived with Prince William at the 2022 Earthshot Prize ceremony in Boston tonight. Wearing a long-sleeved, off-the-shoulder Solace London “Sabina” dress ($525) borrowed from rental platform Hurr, the royal matched the event’s green carpet as she and her husband arrived to cheers from a huge crowd of fans gathered outside the MGM Music Hall. The royal wore her hair down with soft waves, and added dazzling drop earrings and a familiar piece of...
BOSTON, MA
Deadline

Ana Cabrera Expected To Depart CNN For NBC News

Ana Cabrera, who anchors CNN Newsroom on weekdays at 1 PM ET, is expected to depart the network, with sources saying that she is eyeing a new role at NBCUniversal. Her anticipated exit was not part of the significant layoffs that CNN announced this week, according to a source. Spokespersons for CNN and NBC News declined comment. Cabrera joined CNN in 2013, based in Denver, before anchoring CNN Newsroom. She previously was an anchor for WGMH-TV, the ABC affiliate in Denver, and was an anchor and reporter at NBC and Fox affiliates in Spokane, WA. NBC News recently signed other CNN staffers,...
Deadline

Kyrie Irving-Boosted ‘Hebrews To Negroes’ Film & Book Will Stay On Amazon; CEO Andy Jassy Calls Banning Or Labeling Works “Whose Primary Purpose Is Not To Espouse Hate” A “Very Slippery Slope”

The Kyrie Irving-boosted book and film Hebrews to Negroes: Wake up Black America will remain for sale on Amazon, CEO Andy Jassy confirmed, despite a celebrity-backed petition calling for their removal. In an appearance at the New York Times DealBook conference, Andy Jassy described the task of labeling or removing any works “whose primary purpose is not to espouse hate” a “very slippery slope.” Moderating content for sale on Amazon “is one of the trickiest issues we deal with,” Jassy said. “Some cases are more straightforward — if you have works that actively promote or incite violence, or teaches people how...
Deadline

Whoopi Goldberg Says ‘Sister Act 3’ Script Just “Came In” & Wants Jimmy Fallon To Make A Cameo

Whoopi Goldberg has an update on the development of Sister Act 3 and has good news for fans. While making an appearance on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon the star said she had received a script. “The script came in yesterday,” she told The Tonight Show audience who then abrupted in cheers and applause. “I really like it but it has a whole lot of adults to go through. So, if they don’t get in its way, it could actually be pretty good.” The View’s moderator then asked the late-night host if he had ever seen the Batman television series and...
Deadline

Bethenny Frankel Says Andy Cohen “Is Probably A Little Annoyed” She’s Doing A ‘Real Housewives’ Rewatch Podcast

Bethenny Frankel is an entrepreneur and philanthropist best known for starring in The Real Housewives of New York City. The reality TV star recently started a podcast where she talks about her experience on the Bravo series, which is something that Andy Cohen said he was surprised by as she has dissed the show since she left. While making an appearance on Today with Hoda and Jenna, Frankel addressed Cohen’s remarks and said that they are “pals” despite their differences of opinions. “We totally are pals,” she said. “And we take beach walks, and most of what we talk about on those...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Deadline

Riley Keough To Headline & EP ‘Under The Bridge’ Hulu Limited Series, Will Play Author Rebecca Godfrey

EXCLUSIVE: Riley Keough (The Terminal List) is set to star in and executive produce Under the Bridge, Hulu’s limited series based on Rebecca Godfrey’s book. Keough will play the late author Godfrey in the adaptation of the 1997 true story of 14-year-old Reena Virk, who went to join friends at a party and never returned home. In the book, Godfrey takes readers into the hidden world of the seven teenage girls and a boy accused of the savage murder, revealing startling truths about the unlikely killer. Related Story Limited Series Deliver Some Of 2022's Most Compelling TV With ‘Dahmer,’ The Patient‘ & ’Five Days At Memorial' Leading The Pack — Awardsline Related Story 'Career Opportunities In Murder And Mayhem'...
Deadline

‘Gone Girl’ Actress Lisa Banes Hit-And-Run Driver Gets Lenient Sentence In NY Court

UPDATE: The driver who fatally ran over Gone Girl actress Lisa Banes with his electric scooter has been sentenced to one to three years in prison on Wednesday. Brian Boyd, 27, was sentenced by Judge Gregory Carro in Manhattan Supreme Court for the 2021 hit-and-run.  The precise amount of jail time will be determined by a state parole board when it reviews the case. However, Boyd could be out in as soon as a year.  Judge Carro gave credit to Boyd for his admission of guilt in a plea deal. The DA’s office later encouraged the judge to ignore the deal, since Boyd...
MANHATTAN, NY
Deadline

Quentin Oliver Lee Dies: Broadway Actor, Opera Singer Was 34

Quentin Oliver Lee, a New York stage and opera performer who most recently appeared earlier this year in the acclaimed, award-winning Off Broadway production of Heather Christian’s Oratorio for Living Things, died yesterday of colon cancer. He was 34. “Quentin passed in the wee hours of the morning,” his wife Angie announced on Lee’s Instagram page. “It was the most beautiful moment of my life. I saw his last breaths, held his hand tight, and felt his heartbeat slowly drift away. He had a smile on his face, and was surrounded by those he loves. It was peaceful, and perfect.” Lee’s Broadway...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Deadline

‘The Best Man: The Final Chapters’ Trailer Sets Up Emotional Reunion

More than two decades after the premiere of Universal’s The Best Man, fans will revisit with the cast in Peacock‘s limited series The Best Man: The Final Chapters premiering on December 22. The streamer released the first official trailer above. Based upon the eponymous film franchise written and directed by Malcolm D. Lee, the 8-episode series will catch up with the beloved cast as relationships evolve and past grievances resurface in the unpredictable stages of midlife crisis meets midlife renaissance.  Returning cast includes all the originals: Morris Chestnut as Lance, Melissa De Sousa as Shelby, Taye Diggs as Harper, Regina Hall as...
Deadline

Mylene Demongeot Dies: French Film Actress Known For Comedy Was 87

Mylene Demongeot, whose career spanned 70 years of French and British cinema appearances, died today at age 87 in a Paris hospital. No cause of death has been reported. Demongeot was best known for comedies in France, including two trilogies that appeared a half-century apart, the Fantomas films in the 1960s and Camping in recent years. Related Story Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery Related Story Body Dumped In The Bronx Identified As 'Green Book' Actor Frank Vallelonga Jr. Related Story David Robinson Dies: Dog The Bounty Hunter Team Member Was 50 She was also known for her role as Milady de Winter...
Deadline

Deadline

143K+
Followers
40K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy