Park City, UT

Sundance Mountain Resort moves up opening day to Dec. 3

By TownLift // Will Scadden
 5 days ago
SUNDANCE, Utah – Sundance Mountain Resort is the last resort throughout the Wasatch Back to announce an earlier opening day, as the resort just recently announced an early opening date of December 3.

Previously slated to open on December 9, Sundance accredits early-season snowfall and cold temperatures, which have allowed for extensive snowmaking through the month of November. Outlaw express from midway station, Jake’s Lift, and the beginner area will be open at 9 a.m. December 3.

Night skiing is scheduled to begin December 17, and all other lifts and terrain parks will be opened as conditions allow.

In addition to an earlier opening date, skiers will be delighted to know that Sundance’s new high-speed lift, the mid-mountain quad, will be operational for the 2022-23 ski season. The new mid-mountain lift will provide access to 10 new runs, including 40 acres of novice, intermediate, and advanced terrain south of Jake’s Lift.

The 5-minute lift ride will increase variety for families and novice/intermediate skiers in an area never skied before.

“It has long been a goal of the Resort to provide additional terrain on our mountain. This new area has great natural light with abundant sunshine; I am confident it will be a new favorite area for early morning runs and laps throughout the day for families,”  said Chad Linebaugh, president, and general manager of the resort.


Park City, UT
