Canby, OR

Harefest announces bands, improvements for 2023

By John Baker
Canby Herald
Canby Herald
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00mLVl_0jPzK8FP00 The annual tribute band festival will again be at the fairgrounds and there will be some additions to the mix.

Harefest, the annual tribute band music festival and camp-out at the Clackamas County Event Center in Canby, returns July 14-15, 2023.

This year's line-up includes tributes to Queen, Journey, Pink Floyd, Guns N' Roses, Def Leppard, AC/DC, Heart, Eagles, Boston and Beastie Boys, Motley Crue, Foreigner, Van Halen, Blondie, Fleetwood Mac, Ozzy Osbourne, Steve Miller Band, Hall & Oates, Doobie Brothers and Spinal tap.

This is the second year the festival will be held at the fairgrounds, which includes an expansive overnight area that will accommodate hundreds of RV and tent campers (including a Glamping Village), creating a weekend-long concert "camp-out" for classic rock fans.

Among the new features for this year is a July 13 kick-off party featuring Radical Revolution ('80s party hits) and None More Black (Spinal Tap tribute), which also provides overnight fest-goers the option to stay onsite Thursday night as well. In addition, the festival will close out Saturday night with a special multimedia-infused set from Pigs on the Wing, the highly acclaimed Pink Floyd Tribute act.

Other updates for the eleventh edition of Harefest include:

n All overnight spaces are by reservation only (last year, only RV spaces were reservable)

n A variety of RV space sizes including some to accommodate Vans, Campers, and Rooftop Tents.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21dvLv_0jPzK8FP00

n All three stages (including the Hippie Hollow stage) are Main Stage-size.

n The FastBar wristband payment system has expanded to include food vendors, in addition to bars and merch, creating a virtually cashless experience.

"Every year we are presented with the same challenge," Harefest co-creator Jason Fellman said. "How are we going to top the last one? Luckily, this year the answer is obvious. In the famous words of Spinal Tap guitarist Nigel Tufnel, 'You know what we do? We go to 11, exactly.'"

Tickets are now available through Afton Tickets at harefest.com/tickets.

Harefest 11 is a 21 and over event. For more information, go to harefest.com.

