Scott Grogin Departing As Exec VP Communications For CBS

By Lynette Rice
Deadline
Deadline
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13gs8S_0jPzJrPI00

EXCLUSIVE: Executive Vice President Scott Grogin is leaving CBS .

The longtime publicity executive first joined CBS in 2016 as an Executive Vice President for the syndication division. In January of 2018, he moved to CBS Entertainment where he was responsible for research and ratings, executive communications, and legal and labor communications.

Grogin tells Deadline that he’d like to keep his hand in the media arena, “hopefully in a consultancy capacity that provides me an opportunity to use my experience and writing skills, while also allowing me some time to hone my golf game. My putting needs work.”

“I’ve enjoyed working with the team at CBS and especially want to acknowledge Chris Ender and Kelly Kahl,” continues Grogin. “They are awesome colleagues whose encyclopedic knowledge of broadcast television and college football made it fun to come to work every day.  I also want to wish Amy Reisenbach the very best of luck.  She is a tremendously talented executive, and one of the kindest people I’ve ever worked with.”

Adds Ender, CBS’ EVP of Communications, “Scott has elevated our ratings coverage over the past five years, providing the media with new looks and angles that showcase the full breadth of the CBS audience in a multiplatform world. He possesses true superhero-like PR powers, such as laser-fast writing skills, the ability to break down complex business issues and communicate them clearly, and the agility to deliver press information for inquiring journalists Monday through Sunday – from locations such as doctors’ offices, bar mitzvahs and the 18th hole at Moorpark Country Club. Scott’s PR skills and media relationships are broad, his Texas heart is big, and I’m extremely grateful for his significant contributions to our comms team.”

Before joining CBS, Grogin was a longtime corporate PR chief for Fox Networks Group. He started there in 2000 and moved up the ranks to senior VP of corporate communications before leaving in 2015.

He previously spent six years with NBC and also worked for Universal Studios and PR agency Rachel McCallister and Associates.

