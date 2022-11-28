Mission walk-in clinic closes for training in December

MISSION, Kan. — Patients who normally rely on a walk-in clinic in Mission will need to make other plans next month.

The Johnson County Department of Health and Environment pans to close its walk-in clinic at 6000 Lamar Ave. for the month of December.

The clinic will focus on staff training from Dec. 5 through Jan. 2 and will not see patients during that time.

The county health department is transitioning to a new electronic medical records system. The county says the new system will provide better service and be more efficient.

Clinic closures will also happen in February and March as the clinic prepares for the new electronic system.

WIC offices inside the building will remain open.

All walk-in services, including immunizations, family planning, contraception and STD testing and treatment, will be available at the Olathe walk-in clinic. That clinic is located at 11875 S. Sunset Drive in Olathe.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.