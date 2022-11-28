Read full article on original website
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington homeowner falls victim to ‘garden grinch’
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Wilmington man is claiming a “garden grinch” has been at work in his yard. In the last month, he says he has become a victim of theft and vandalism. Philip Reynolds has lived at his home on Long Leaf Hills Drive from...
WECT
Wilmington City Council to consider agreement amendment for Live Nation services
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington City Council is looking over a resolution authorizing an amendment to the management agreement between Wilmington and Live Nation Worldwide for Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park at its meeting on Dec. 6. The changes recommended at the upcoming meeting would require Live...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
The latest on UNCW’s Randall Library construction work
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — We have the latest on the Randall Library construction work taking place on the campus of UNCW. Crews are currently installing large, metal beams for the library’s renovation and expansion. The 85,000 square foot, three-story addition on the west side of the library also...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Santa stops by Mayfaire Town Center in Wilmington
Santa is making his rounds this year and today he stopped by a popular spot in Wilmington. Santa came to Mayfaire town center, taking pictures and requests from kids about what they want this year. Whether you’ve been naughty or nice, old saint nick will be in and out of Wilmington all this month to keep everyone full of the holiday spirit.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
WHAT’S HAPPENING: Holiday events taking place across Cape Fear this weekend
LELAND, NC (WWAY) — This weekend, you can take a break from decking the halls and stringing your holiday lights to do something fun. There’s no shortage of holly-jolly happenings in the Cape Fear. The computer-animated fantasy adventure film “The Polar Express” will be shown at Wrightsville Beach...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
City of Wilmington holiday ‘ice’ skating rink sells out
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The City of Wilmington is opening a synthetic ice skating rink to the public for the first time ever on Thursday. The temporary installation is part of several holiday celebrations planned for Riverfront Park in downtown Wilmington. City spokesperson Jennifer Dandron says the response has been overwhelmingly positive.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Coca-Cola Bottling Facility redeveloped in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Parastream Real Estate Development and the Wilmington Chamber of Commerce held a grand unveiling ceremony of the bottle works building Wednesday afternoon at 3:00 p.m. Parastream completely redeveloped the former Coca-Cola Bottling Facility on Princess Street. The building sits on more than an acre and...
foxwilmington.com
Unveiling held for renovations to the former Coca-Cola building in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Parastream Real Estate Development and the Wilmington Chamber of Commerce hosted the grand unveiling of the newly renovated Bottle Works Building on Wednesday, Nov. 30. “The grand opening of the first phase in this large-scale redevelopment project comes just one year after Parastream Partners Sandy...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington Fire Department reflects on 125 years of being a career organization
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Thursday marks the 125th anniversary of the Wilmington Fire Department becoming a career organization. The department became a career organization on December 1, 1897. However, fire service in the city had existed long before. At the time, the city hired 30 firefighters to serve three...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Three African Americans being recognized for helping improve Wilmington
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The City of Wilmington’s Commission on African American History will host its fourth annual Living Legends awards banquet this Saturday to recognize three individuals for their contributions toward improving Wilmington. The event will take place at 6:00 p.m. in the City Hall Council Chambers...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Live Oak Bank Pavilion holding Christmas Tree lighting Saturday
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — If you missed the Christmas Tree lighting in downtown Wilmington on November 25th, you have another chance this Saturday. Another tree lighting ceremony is being held at Live Oak Bank Pavilion on December 3rd. The event kicks off with a Holiday Musical Performance by the...
WECT
Remembering Percy Glaspie, a longtime groundskeeper at Cape Fear Country Club
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The sweeping fairways and luscious greens at Cape Fear Country Club have been on par for decades. And one man helped keep them that way for more than 40 years, Percy Glaspie. “He was very classy, very professional, and very well-liked,” Joey Hines, Director of Golf...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Cape Fear Area nonprofits see a decrease in holiday donations
CAPE FEAR AREA, NC (WWAY) — The holiday season is a time many are moved to give to others in need, but some local nonprofits and charities are reporting a decrease in donations. The Salvation Army of the Cape Fear and Toys for Tots are both still in need...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Long list of holiday events taking place in Leland through January
LELAND, NC (WWAY) — The Town of Leland is celebrating the Holiday Season all month with several fun events happening around the area. Leland in Lights kicks off this Saturday at 6:00 p.m. in Founders Park. The annual display of lights will feature a festive walking tour through the decorations. Admission is free and begins at dusk each evening through January 3rd.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
New Hanover County Board of Commissioners selling surplus of items
The New Hanover County Board of Commissioners giving bargain hunters a chance to get their hands on surplus county property. Hundreds of items are being auctioned off with items that are in good condition and are being sold because the county upgraded or replaced equipment. It’s now considered surplus according to Julia Labombard, deputy chief facilities officer, there some nice things up for sale.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Cape Fear River Watch receives more than $123,000 grant to ensure clean air, water
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A $123,281.81 grant to preserve natural resources and ensure clean air and drinking water in Wilmington through the Environmental Enhancement Grant (EEG) program was announced Thursday. The grant will go to the Cape Fear River Watch to fund trash pick-up, environmental education, including engaging local...
WECT
MISSING: 61-year-old Sandra Jones last seen in Northchase area
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a woman who has been missing for over a week. Sandra Jones, 61, has been missing since November 23, the day before Thanksgiving. She was last seen on Enterprise Drive in the Northchase neighborhood. Jones is...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Founders Park prepares for weekend kickoff to Leland in Lights
LELAND, NC (WWAY)– The Town of Leland is hard at work preparing Founders Park for their official start to the Christmas season. This Saturday, the town will welcome the holiday season with the annual “Leland In Lights”. The event will feature various family activities, including the Leland...
foxwilmington.com
New Hanover Co. Schools announces graduation dates
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – New Hanover County Schools announced its 2022-23 Traditional High School Graduation Ceremony dates Friday. Wednesday, June 7, 7 p.m. at the Ashley High School Stadium. The rain location is the Ashley High School Gymnasium. John T. Hoggard High School. Wednesday, June 7, 6:30 p.m. at...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Ocean Isle Beach asking some property owners to relocate boats as canal dredging begins
OCEAN ISLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — A months-long concrete canal dredging project planned in Ocean Isle Beach is set to begin in December. The project is expected to run through March 31, 2023. A rough schedule for when each portion of the large canal project will take place is...
