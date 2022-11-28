ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Wilmington homeowner falls victim to ‘garden grinch’

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Wilmington man is claiming a “garden grinch” has been at work in his yard. In the last month, he says he has become a victim of theft and vandalism. Philip Reynolds has lived at his home on Long Leaf Hills Drive from...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

The latest on UNCW’s Randall Library construction work

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — We have the latest on the Randall Library construction work taking place on the campus of UNCW. Crews are currently installing large, metal beams for the library’s renovation and expansion. The 85,000 square foot, three-story addition on the west side of the library also...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Santa stops by Mayfaire Town Center in Wilmington

Santa is making his rounds this year and today he stopped by a popular spot in Wilmington. Santa came to Mayfaire town center, taking pictures and requests from kids about what they want this year. Whether you’ve been naughty or nice, old saint nick will be in and out of Wilmington all this month to keep everyone full of the holiday spirit.
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

City of Wilmington holiday ‘ice’ skating rink sells out

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The City of Wilmington is opening a synthetic ice skating rink to the public for the first time ever on Thursday. The temporary installation is part of several holiday celebrations planned for Riverfront Park in downtown Wilmington. City spokesperson Jennifer Dandron says the response has been overwhelmingly positive.
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Coca-Cola Bottling Facility redeveloped in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Parastream Real Estate Development and the Wilmington Chamber of Commerce held a grand unveiling ceremony of the bottle works building Wednesday afternoon at 3:00 p.m. Parastream completely redeveloped the former Coca-Cola Bottling Facility on Princess Street. The building sits on more than an acre and...
WILMINGTON, NC
foxwilmington.com

Unveiling held for renovations to the former Coca-Cola building in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Parastream Real Estate Development and the Wilmington Chamber of Commerce hosted the grand unveiling of the newly renovated Bottle Works Building on Wednesday, Nov. 30. “The grand opening of the first phase in this large-scale redevelopment project comes just one year after Parastream Partners Sandy...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Three African Americans being recognized for helping improve Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The City of Wilmington’s Commission on African American History will host its fourth annual Living Legends awards banquet this Saturday to recognize three individuals for their contributions toward improving Wilmington. The event will take place at 6:00 p.m. in the City Hall Council Chambers...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Live Oak Bank Pavilion holding Christmas Tree lighting Saturday

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — If you missed the Christmas Tree lighting in downtown Wilmington on November 25th, you have another chance this Saturday. Another tree lighting ceremony is being held at Live Oak Bank Pavilion on December 3rd. The event kicks off with a Holiday Musical Performance by the...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Long list of holiday events taking place in Leland through January

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — The Town of Leland is celebrating the Holiday Season all month with several fun events happening around the area. Leland in Lights kicks off this Saturday at 6:00 p.m. in Founders Park. The annual display of lights will feature a festive walking tour through the decorations. Admission is free and begins at dusk each evening through January 3rd.
LELAND, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

New Hanover County Board of Commissioners selling surplus of items

The New Hanover County Board of Commissioners giving bargain hunters a chance to get their hands on surplus county property. Hundreds of items are being auctioned off with items that are in good condition and are being sold because the county upgraded or replaced equipment. It’s now considered surplus according to Julia Labombard, deputy chief facilities officer, there some nice things up for sale.
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Founders Park prepares for weekend kickoff to Leland in Lights

LELAND, NC (WWAY)– The Town of Leland is hard at work preparing Founders Park for their official start to the Christmas season. This Saturday, the town will welcome the holiday season with the annual “Leland In Lights”. The event will feature various family activities, including the Leland...
LELAND, NC
foxwilmington.com

New Hanover Co. Schools announces graduation dates

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – New Hanover County Schools announced its 2022-23 Traditional High School Graduation Ceremony dates Friday. Wednesday, June 7, 7 p.m. at the Ashley High School Stadium. The rain location is the Ashley High School Gymnasium. John T. Hoggard High School. Wednesday, June 7, 6:30 p.m. at...
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC

