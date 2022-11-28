A Wichita man was seriously hurt after he was thrown from a pickup bed in Kansas City Tuesday morning. This happened around 10:20 at the interchange of I-435 and I-170. The Kansas Highway Patrol reports a driver was going against traffic on the shoulder of the highway. The driver, who is also from Wichita, had slowed down for a disabled car on the outside shoulder. When he accelerated, the 22-year-old man in the back of the pickup was thrown from the bed. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

WICHITA, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO