Body Found in Sumner County Believed to be Missing Wichita Man, Suspects At Large
Wichita Police believe a dead body found in rural Sumner County is connected to an ongoing investigation in Wichita. On November 29th, WPD officers were contacted by a 69-year-old male who reported that 41-year old Brent Boone, of Wichita, was missing. Boone was last seen on November 24th, around 9:30 pm at his residence in the 1300 block of N. Pershing before leaving in a vehicle with two individuals. They were identified as 31-year-old Saul Chavez Valenciana and 19-year-old Tehya Turner, both of Wichita (pictured above). It is believed that an altercation occurred inside the car, during which Boone was killed.
Fight Causes Lockdown at Wichita West H.S. Friday
A fight at West High School in Wichita led to a temporary lockdown. The altercation broke out Friday afternoon during the school’s lunch hour, officials said. Two students reportedly got into a fight, with more students getting involved after staff members attempted to break them up. Officials said that...
Wichita man gets prison sentence for fatal 2019 shooting
A Wichita man has been sentenced to almost 24 years in prison for a fatal shooting in a Wichita neighborhood in 2019. The sentence was given to 38-year-old Isaac Phillips, who had pleaded guilty in October to second degree murder and a weapons charge. He was given a total of 285 months in prison.
Ascension Hospitals Asking for Community’s Help to Prevent Spread of Respiratory Illnesses
Ascension Via Christi’s Wichita hospitals are asking for the community’s help to protect patients and staff by taking steps to stem the spread of respiratory illnesses. Family and friends of patients are asked not to make in-person visits to the hospital if they are experiencing cold or flu-like symptoms such as cough, fever, shortness of breath, runny nose, nasal congestion or sore throat.
Fire at Tyson Foods in S. Hutchinson Causes Evacuation
The Tyson Foods facility in South Hutchinson was evacuated due to a fire Friday night. Emergency crews from South Hutchinson, Hutchinson, and Reno County Volunteer Districts 3 and 8 responded t0 the scene to find the fire had gotten into the layers of the roof. Firefighters were able to get...
Wichita man thrown from pickup bed in Kansas City
A Wichita man was seriously hurt after he was thrown from a pickup bed in Kansas City Tuesday morning. This happened around 10:20 at the interchange of I-435 and I-170. The Kansas Highway Patrol reports a driver was going against traffic on the shoulder of the highway. The driver, who is also from Wichita, had slowed down for a disabled car on the outside shoulder. When he accelerated, the 22-year-old man in the back of the pickup was thrown from the bed. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment.
Third person dies from overdose in south Wichita
Wichita police say a third person has passed away from an overdose in south Wichita. Officers were called to a homeless camp Sunday morning, in the 2900 block of South Washington. They found two people dead and two other people unresponsive. The man found dead is now being identified as 35-year-old Brandon Randall, of Wichita. The woman who died at the scene was ID’d as 20-year-old Stevie Metts.
Injury reported in southwest Wichita house fire
One person had minor smoke inhalation after a house fire in southwest Wichita. The fire was reported around 3 p.m. Wednesday in the 3700 block of South Hoover Court, which is near Ridge Road and MacArthur. Crews saw flames and heavy smoke coming from the home when they arrived and they had information that someone might be trapped in the home.
WSU Tech’s New Downtown Culinary School Set to Open to Students
WSU Tech is ready to open its culinary school in Downtown Wichita. The National Institute for Culinary and Hospitality Education (NICHE) is ready to offer their first classes for the culinary arts program at the new facility. Starting in January 2023, WSU Tech culinary students have access to the state-of-the-art culinary school.
Crews battle large grass fire in Marion County
Crews from several fire departments were involved in battling a large grass fire Thursday afternoon in southeastern Marion County. The fire broke out south of Florence, and strong south winds pushed the fire and smoke to the north, creating a hazard for drivers on Highway 50. There was no word of any structures that were threatened or damaged, and no injuries were reported.
Sedgwick County Election Commissioner Resigns
Sedgwick County Election Commissioner Angela Caudillo has resigned, according to Kansas Secretary of State Scott Schwab. The announcement was made on Friday. Schwab appointed Caudillo to the position in 2021. The Secretary of State’s Office did not provide the details behind Caudillo’s resignation, though Schwab said in a statement “Angela...
