Tennessee Family Suffers Unspeakable Loss After Murders Of Four Family MembersThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedKnoxville, TN
A warning is issued by the owner of a golden retriever poisoned by Thanksgiving rollsB.R. ShenoyKnoxville, TN
Oak Ridge, Tennessee the secret city that build the atomic bomb that ended WWIISara BOak Ridge, TN
Pastors Urge Patience as Nation Awaits Election ResultsAdvocate AndyKnoxville, TN
Women’s Basketball: No. 14 Ohio State opens season with 87-75 win over No. 5 TennesseeThe LanternColumbus, OH
bbbtv12.com
Emma Sue Williams, Oliver Springs
Emma Sue Williams, age 85, of Oliver Springs, passed away on November 30, 2022, at the Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center of Knoxville. Emma Sue was born December 28, 1936, in Anderson County, Tennessee to the late Charles Braden and Margaret Daugherty. She was a member of Indian Bluff Baptist Church and enjoyed thrift store shopping, flowers, making candy, and watching deer. In addition to her parents, Emma Sue is preceded in death by her son: Hank Patterson, grandson Matthew Hank Wilson, father of her children Henion Patterson, sisters Blanche Smith, Lula Mae Cox, Inez Braden, Charlotte Braden, and brothers Cleve, Lester, and Charles Ed Braden.
Allen Christopher Overholt, Clinton
Allen Christopher Overholt, age 49 of Clinton, Tn. passed away on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at his residence following a period of declining health. Allen was born on August 18, 1973, in Trenton, Michigan, and worked in landscaping. He is survived by his mother, Toni Cook Knierim of Clinton, Tn.,...
Russell Eugene Rhea, Clinton
Russell Eugene Rhea, age 62, of Clinton, TN, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Tuesday, November 29th, 2022. Russell was a member of Blowing Springs Baptist Church here in Clinton. He was a family man who enjoyed being outdoors. In his free time, Russell loved to watch UT Sports, listen to music, hike, and go kayaking. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends.
Oak Ridge Indoor Swimming Pool to temporarily close Dec. 12 for resurfacing
An exact reopening date cannot be set at this time due to the uncertainty that comes with construction and delays in product delivery. “The indoor pool opened in 1970 and the last resurfacing was done in 2002 so the upgrades are much-needed to be able to continue to offer this service to Oak Ridge,” Aquatics Manager Vonda Wooten said.
Terry Cecil Duncan, Briceville
Terry Cecil Duncan, age 71, of Briceville, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at his residence. Terry was born June 5, 1951, in Hamilton, Ohio to the late Tester Duncan and Elsie Frost Duncan. Terry was of the Baptist Faith. He loved playing music and fishing. Terry was an awesome grandpa to his honorary grandson, Axton Ramsey. In addition to his parents, Terry is preceded in death by his siblings, Wanda Duncan, Teresa Duncan, and Sonny Duncan.
Tim Hamilton, Kingston
Tim Hamilton, age 64, of Kingston, passed away Sunday, November 27, 2022, after a lengthy illness. He was born August 4, 1958, in Roane County. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed being in the woods. In his earlier years, he was a great athlete; playing tennis, baseball, and basketball. He also coached his son in various sports, as well as many other children, especially with tennis. He loved his family and never met a stranger. He could talk to anyone he met. Tim enjoyed watching UT football and basketball.
Sam Houston Burgess Jr, 88
Sam Houston Burgess, Jr. joined his beloved wife in their forever home in Heaven on November 30, 2022. Sam, age 88, was born in Harriman, TN to Sam Houston and Dovie Mae Isham Burgess on Sept 22, 1934. He spent his youth in Oakdale before joining the NAVY to see the world and stay out of trouble at the age of 29, he met and married his life partner, Mary Ellen Goodson. Together, they served our family, community, and country while stationed in Jacksonville FL, Norfolk, VA, and Roosevelt Roads, Puerto Rico. Sam sailed the oceans on numerous Navy vessels and visited many countries. His favorite country for food was Italy, and even though he cut his noodles, to sightsee he loved Spain, his favorite tattoo parlor was in Coney Island NY and there was no better place to live than his beloved Tennessee. Upon his military retirement, he and Mary bought a home in Harriman. He worked at K-25 for several years and then moved into security at Y-12 until his retirement in 1995. He and Mary enjoyed traveling together to see their favorite country music artists at various small venues.
Karleen Stewart, Oakdale
Mrs. Karleen Stewart, age 78 of Oakdale, passed away Monday, November 28, 2022, at her home. She was a beloved member of the Pine Orchard Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her parents: Johnnie and Velma Leahman. And her twin brother: Carl Leahman. She is survived by her...
