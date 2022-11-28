Read full article on original website
Related
General Electric Board Approves Healthcare Division Spinoff, Likely To Begin Trading On January 4
General Electric Co's GE board approved the previously announced spinoff of its healthcare business, GE Healthcare Holding LLC. Before such a spinoff, GE HealthCare will likely be converted into a corporation and renamed GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. The company will likely begin trading on Nasdaq on January 4, 2023, under...
$11.5 Million Bet On This Penny Stock? Check Out These 3 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying
The Dow Jones closed higher by more than 700 points on Wednesday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
Feeling Bullish On Newmont, Barrick Gold And Franco-Nevada? This ETF Offers 2X Leverage
Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares NUGT gapped up 3% to start Wednesday’s trading session and after some early session volatility, the ETF surged an additional 3% from the open due to bullish price action across the gold sector. The climb higher was in tandem with the...
Marvell Technology's Shortfall Drivers Are A Concern: 5 Analysts Offer Takes On FQ3 Print
Marvell Technology Inc’s MRVL shares tumbled in after-hours session on Thursday, following the company’s worse-than-feared earnings release. Benchmark Analyst Cody Acree reiterated a Buy rating and a price target of $70. Needham analyst Quinn Bolton maintained a Buy rating, while reducing the price target from $64 to $50.
What Bear Market? The Dow Is Officially In A Bull Market And The S&P 500 May Follow Suit
The Dow Jones Industrial Average index has surged about 20% since Oct. 13 after printing a double bottom pattern near the $28,700 mark and forming a V-shaped reversal. Although the S&P 500 has rebounded 15% since that same date, it hasn’t been able to prove the recent bear market is over, whereas the Dow entered into a confirmed bull cycle on Nov. 10.
Cathie Wood Offloads $8.6M Of Shopify Stock Following Bumper Cyber Monday — Also Trims Stake In This Game Engine Maker
Cathie Wood-led ARK Investment Management sold over 198,000 shares of Shopify Inc SHOP at an estimated valuation of $8.6 million based on Thursday’s closing price. The sale was done through the flagship ARK Innovation ETF ARKK. Shopify is the sixth largest holding of the ETF with a weight of...
3 Best-Performing REITs With Dividend Yields Over 8%
Income-oriented investors are always on the lookout for real estate investment trusts (REITs) with high-yielding dividends. But share price performance is also important. Can you have strong dividends as well as price appreciation from the same stocks? Take a look at three REITs with dividend yields over 8% that have performed like champions recently:
'Eye-Popping For The Fed': 5 Experts React To November Jobs Report, What It Means For Interest Rates
The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY traded lower Friday after the Labor Department reported strong U.S. jobs market numbers from November. The U.S. added 263,000 jobs in November, beating average economist estimates of 200,000 jobs. The unemployment rate remained steady at 3.7%, in-line with economist expectations. Wages were up 5.1% year-over-year and increased 0.6% from October.
These 2 Global Bankers Tout Attractive Yields That Have Been Growing For Years
For the fiscal year 2022, The Bank of Nova Scotia reported net income of $10.2 billion. Royal Bank of Canada is offering a dividend yield of 3.92% or $3.84 per share annually, through quarterly payments. The Invesco KBW Bank ETF KBWB is down roughly 19% year-to-date, compared to the S&P...
Dow Tumbles 300 Points After US Economy Adds 263,000 Jobs
U.S. stocks traded lower this morning, with the Dow Jones falling more than 300 points on Friday following the release of jobs data for November. Following the market opening Friday, the Dow traded down 0.88% to 34,091.66 while the NASDAQ fell 1.47% to 11,313.56. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 1.09% to 4,032.25.
Gold Down 1%; Samsara Shares Spike Higher
U.S. stocks traded lower midway through trading, with the Dow Jones falling around 75 points on Friday. The Dow traded down 0.22% to 34,319.84 while the NASDAQ fell 0.71% to 11,401.44. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.47% to 4,057.57. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares rose by 0.1% on...
The FTX Implosion Serves As A Stark Reminder Of The Technological Promise Of Blockchain
From the ashes of the 2008 financial crisis, a generation skeptical of a rigged system turned to blockchain technology for a new way with the potential to correct the mistakes of the past. At the vanguard was Sam Bankman-Fried (known as SBF), founder of crypto exchange FTX and crypto trading...
US Finds Chinese Solar Companies Dodged Sanctions: How The Market Is Reacting
Shares of U.S. solar stocks including Sunrun Inc. RUN, First Solar, Inc. FSLR, Solaredge Technologies Inc. SEDG and Enphase Energy Inc. ENPH are rising as a result of U.S. officials' discovery that four of the eight major Chinese solar companies under investigation recently tried to avoid tariffs. What Happened: In...
Smartsheet, Samsara, Anavex Life Sciences And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Friday
U.S. stocks traded mostly lower, with the Dow Jones dropping over 200 points on Friday. Here are some big stocks recording gains in today’s session. XPeng Inc. XPEV shares jumped 27% to $12.66. China Renaissance downgraded XPeng from Buy to Hold and lowered the price target from $40.5 to $11.3.
Why Cracker Barrel Shares Are Trading Lower By Around 13%? Here Are 42 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Yunhong CTI Ltd. CTIB rose 42% to $0.54 after dipping 56% on Thursday. Top Ships Inc. TOPS rose 41.6% to $5.14 after jumping 20% on Thursday. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. RIGL shares climbed 34.5% to $0.9201 after the company reported FDA approval of REZLIDHIA for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia with a susceptible IDH1 mutation.
Microsoft Leads Stock Market Higher: Here's Why A 7% Jump Could Be On The Horizon
Microsoft Corporation MSFT gapped down to start Friday’s session after the Labor Department released strong jobs numbers for November, sparking fears the Federal Reserve may not be succeeding at slowing the economy. Intraday bulls were buying the dip in some growth stocks, causing Microsoft to erase much of its...
Tesla Has Been The Most Profitable Stock For Short Sellers 2 Months In A Row
Tesla Inc TSLA shares have rallied 7.2% in the last five days, but Tesla continues to be one of the most profitable stocks in the market for short sellers. ORTEX Analytics released its monthly Short Interest Insights report this week and said Tesla was the most profitable stock in the market for short sellers for the second straight month in November.
Short Volatility Alert: Arc Document
On Thursday, shares of Arc Document Solut ARC experienced volatile short activity. After the activity, the stock price went up +0% to $2.94. The overall sentiment for ARC has been Bearish. The signal from the volatility alert is trending Bullish. Therefore, the recommendation is to Strong Buy. The volatility alert...
Dow Drops 100 Points; Asana Shares Plummet
U.S. stocks traded lower toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones falling around 100 points on Friday. The Dow traded down 0.29% to 34,294.69 while the NASDAQ fell 0.78% to 11,393.43. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.55% to 4,054.11. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Materials shares rose by...
FTX Japan: Work Is Underway To Enable Withdrawal Of Client Funds
Bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange FTX will allow its Japan subsidiary to resume withdrawals for its clients. Users of the defunct FTX Japan may be among the exchange’s first customers to receive their funds. Withdrawal services were initially halted on Nov. 8. Controls, security audits, reconciliations, and reviews are all included...
Benzinga
Detroit, MI
107K+
Followers
187K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.https://www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0