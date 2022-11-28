ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
$11.5 Million Bet On This Penny Stock? Check Out These 3 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying

The Dow Jones closed higher by more than 700 points on Wednesday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
3 Best-Performing REITs With Dividend Yields Over 8%

Income-oriented investors are always on the lookout for real estate investment trusts (REITs) with high-yielding dividends. But share price performance is also important. Can you have strong dividends as well as price appreciation from the same stocks? Take a look at three REITs with dividend yields over 8% that have performed like champions recently:
'Eye-Popping For The Fed': 5 Experts React To November Jobs Report, What It Means For Interest Rates

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY traded lower Friday after the Labor Department reported strong U.S. jobs market numbers from November. The U.S. added 263,000 jobs in November, beating average economist estimates of 200,000 jobs. The unemployment rate remained steady at 3.7%, in-line with economist expectations. Wages were up 5.1% year-over-year and increased 0.6% from October.
Dow Tumbles 300 Points After US Economy Adds 263,000 Jobs

U.S. stocks traded lower this morning, with the Dow Jones falling more than 300 points on Friday following the release of jobs data for November. Following the market opening Friday, the Dow traded down 0.88% to 34,091.66 while the NASDAQ fell 1.47% to 11,313.56. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 1.09% to 4,032.25.
Gold Down 1%; Samsara Shares Spike Higher

U.S. stocks traded lower midway through trading, with the Dow Jones falling around 75 points on Friday. The Dow traded down 0.22% to 34,319.84 while the NASDAQ fell 0.71% to 11,401.44. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.47% to 4,057.57. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares rose by 0.1% on...
US Finds Chinese Solar Companies Dodged Sanctions: How The Market Is Reacting

Shares of U.S. solar stocks including Sunrun Inc. RUN, First Solar, Inc. FSLR, Solaredge Technologies Inc. SEDG and Enphase Energy Inc. ENPH are rising as a result of U.S. officials' discovery that four of the eight major Chinese solar companies under investigation recently tried to avoid tariffs. What Happened: In...
Why Cracker Barrel Shares Are Trading Lower By Around 13%? Here Are 42 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session

Yunhong CTI Ltd. CTIB rose 42% to $0.54 after dipping 56% on Thursday. Top Ships Inc. TOPS rose 41.6% to $5.14 after jumping 20% on Thursday. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. RIGL shares climbed 34.5% to $0.9201 after the company reported FDA approval of REZLIDHIA for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia with a susceptible IDH1 mutation.
Tesla Has Been The Most Profitable Stock For Short Sellers 2 Months In A Row

Tesla Inc TSLA shares have rallied 7.2% in the last five days, but Tesla continues to be one of the most profitable stocks in the market for short sellers. ORTEX Analytics released its monthly Short Interest Insights report this week and said Tesla was the most profitable stock in the market for short sellers for the second straight month in November.
Short Volatility Alert: Arc Document

On Thursday, shares of Arc Document Solut ARC experienced volatile short activity. After the activity, the stock price went up +0% to $2.94. The overall sentiment for ARC has been Bearish. The signal from the volatility alert is trending Bullish. Therefore, the recommendation is to Strong Buy. The volatility alert...
Dow Drops 100 Points; Asana Shares Plummet

U.S. stocks traded lower toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones falling around 100 points on Friday. The Dow traded down 0.29% to 34,294.69 while the NASDAQ fell 0.78% to 11,393.43. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.55% to 4,054.11. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Materials shares rose by...
FTX Japan: Work Is Underway To Enable Withdrawal Of Client Funds

Bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange FTX will allow its Japan subsidiary to resume withdrawals for its clients. Users of the defunct FTX Japan may be among the exchange’s first customers to receive their funds. Withdrawal services were initially halted on Nov. 8. Controls, security audits, reconciliations, and reviews are all included...
