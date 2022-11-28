Read full article on original website
OC agent Meital Taub launches new firm Livel Real Estate
Meital Taub, a Laguna Beach residential agent who has appeared on the TV show “Selling the OC,” plans to launch her own company, Livel Real Estate, which she forecasts will run offices across the United States. Taub is leaving First Team/Christie’s International Real Estate after more than a...
Election 2022: What does it mean for LA real estate?
After months of signature-gathering and door-knocking, hundreds of millions of dollars spent and untold hours of backroom lobbying, the Nov. 8 election — or, more accurately, the November-ish election, because of California’s slow but inclusive vote counting — has finally wrapped. So what do the results mean...
Neighbors mull redevelopment of 500-acre Fairplex in Pomona
Faced with redevelopment plans for the nearly 500-acre home of the Los Angeles County Fair in Pomona, some residents say, Not so fast. Plans to reshape the Fairplex at 1101 West McKinley Avenue got a mixed response from residents who attended a recent open house, the Inland Valley Daily Bulletin reported.
Builder’s justice: How a legal loophole could reshape California
For nearly four hours on Oct. 11, Santa Monica appeared headed for another forgettable Tuesday evening council meeting. From their perch around the hall’s imposing dark wooden dais, the six members present recited the Pledge of Allegiance. They watched a long presentation on Filipino American History Month, debated the merits of an outdoor holiday rink and approved a Fire Department technology contract.
Borstein Enterprises seeks to build subdivision in Rosemead
Borstein Enterprises aims to build 29 single-family homes and eight duplexes in the west San Gabriel Valley. The Sawtelle-based developer has filed plans to build the 37 homes on a vacant lot at 8601 Mission Drive in Rosemead, Urbanize Los Angeles reported. The 3.3-acre lot at Mission Drive and Walnut...
OC home sales tumble 35% year-over-year
Home buyers have hit the brakes in Orange County, with sales falling by a third since last year because of rising mortgage rates. Residential transactions in October slipped 35 percent from the same period last year, the Orange County Business Journal reported, citing a report from CoreLogic. The year-to-year dropoff...
Community Development breaks ground on 85 units in Santa Ana
Community Development Partners has begun construction of an 85-unit permanent supportive housing complex in Santa Ana. The Newport Beach developer broke ground for the three- and four-story apartment building at 2534 West Westminster Avenue, the Orange County Register reported. The $52 million project, dubbed Westview House, will include 23 one-bedroom,...
Kilroy settles with AT&T over DirecTV HQ in El Segundo
Kilroy Realty has agreed to settle a lawsuit with AT&T over DirecTV’s headquarters in El Segundo, about 10 days before trial was set to start, court records show. In April last year, DirecTV’s former parent company AT&T sued Kilroy to get out of five full floors of the office building at 2250 East Imperial Highway, plus parts of the second and third floors. In total, the firm wanted out of about 150,000 square feet of space, Kilroy said on an earnings call last year.
OC Health Care Agency chooses contractor for $78M HQ in Irvine
A Canadian contractor will soon build a $78.2 million Irvine headquarters for Orange County’s public health agency. PCL Construction Services, based in Edmonton, was approved by the county to design and build a new campus for the OC Health Care Agency on Marine Way, across from the Great Park, the Orange County Register reported. The agency is now based in Santa Ana.
MemorialCare to convert shuttered San Clemente Hospital into senior housing
A shuttered community hospital in San Clemente will soon be replaced by 250 homes for seniors, ending a long legal tug-of-war. MemorialCare Health System, based in Fountain Valley, received city approval to redevelop the former San Clemente Hospital at 654 Camino De Los Mares into senior apartments and a medical building, the Orange County Register reported.
