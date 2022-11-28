Kilroy Realty has agreed to settle a lawsuit with AT&T over DirecTV’s headquarters in El Segundo, about 10 days before trial was set to start, court records show. In April last year, DirecTV’s former parent company AT&T sued Kilroy to get out of five full floors of the office building at 2250 East Imperial Highway, plus parts of the second and third floors. In total, the firm wanted out of about 150,000 square feet of space, Kilroy said on an earnings call last year.

EL SEGUNDO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO