Author JL Rothstein will be at a book signing at the Tatnuck Booksellers this SaturdayJames PatrickWestborough, MA
New England's Largest Zoo Announces 50% Off Tickets for 2 Days Only!Dianna CarneyMendon, MA
Area Firefighters Battle Blaze in Unoccupied Putnam HomeQuiet Corner AlertsPutnam, CT
4 Great Burger Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Driver Hospitalized Following Wrong-Way Crash on I-395 North in OxfordQuiet Corner AlertsOxford, MA
Musicians of the Old Post Road deliver rediscovered gems to Trinity Lutheran concert
Musicians of the Old Post Road can be counted on to deliver and unwrap rediscovered musical treasures for the holidays, and its "American Originals: A Moravian Christmas" program to be performed at 4 p.m. Dec. 10 in Emmanuel Church in Boston and 4 p.m. Dec. 11 (and online Dec. 11) in Trinity Lutheran Church in Worcester continues the tradition.
Socks the fox remembered and missed at Worcester's EcoTarium
Call him that lovable redhead. Wildlife often endure the school of hard knocks, but for Socks, a male red fox, his 13-year career at the EcoTarium as an animal ambassador brought many creature comforts. He surely earned his perks. By all accounts, he did his job exceptionally well, helping humans...
In ash and bone, Worcester artist memorializes euthanized shelter animals
In a series of images, a dog appears to run in perpetual motion, each image depicting the slightest change in his footfall, as he moves, seemingly through eternity. In one sense, he is doing just that. Artist Cate Smith's installation art exhibit, "Dread Running," on view at ArtsWorcester through Dec....
Worcesteria: World AIDS Day hits home for AIDS Project Worcester
Union Station’s Grand Hall was decked out in red and white on the night of Dec. 1. Round tables dotted the wide floor, two screens lit up one end of the room, and speaker after speaker took the microphone to the applause of a small crowd. The crowd, too, was wearing red, because the color has come to signify the fight against Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome.
Thanksgiving fire leaves 300 without a home in Worcester
The Salvation Army of Massachusetts announced on Twitter a massive effort to support 300 residents who are without a home after a fire in Worcester on Thanksgiving.
Woburn bank teller Gina Rogers sentenced to 3 years of probation for stealing $64K
A Tewksbury woman was sentenced Thursday in federal court in Boston for stealing more than $64,000 in deposits from a bank in Woburn where she worked as a teller, United States Attorney Rachael S. Rollins’s Office said. Gina Rogers, 46, was sentenced by U.S. Senior District Court Judge Rya...
Worcester art exhibit highlights struggles, strength of domestic violence survivors
A labyrinth constructed of rope may lead along a serene path. A collage of photos shows faces of people whose individual stories share a common thread, one of abuse at the hands of someone who should love and respect them. Both works will appear as part of a collaborative exhibit,...
The Tide is High…like really high
If you were walking along the beach this weekend, you probably noticed how high the tides were. M Street Beach was a fraction of its normal size and the waters came up to the edge of the rocks, heading out the causeway to the Sugar Bowl. Down in the Fort...
This Rhode Island City Is Ranked Worst for Singles in the U.S.
Heartbreaker for the Warwick single man or woman — a new study ranks Warwick as the worst city to be single in the United States. Warwick is ranked #182....out of 182. Don’t get too giddy Providence, you didn’t do great either. According to WalletHub, Providence came in...
Massachusetts man wanted for attempted murder arrested in Pelham
PELHAM, N.H. — Pelham police said they arrested a man Friday after Massachusetts authorities said they wanted him for attempted murder. Seth J. Castillo, 21, of Haverhill, Massachusetts, was charged with fugitive from justice in New Hampshire and five charges in his home state, including armed assault to murder.
Wayland Police Chief resigns amid investigation
WAYLAND, MASS. (WHDH) - Wayland Police Chief has agreed to resign after being on administrative leave for over eight months. Chief Sean Gibbons, who took his leave in March, will step down at the end of December. The town has been investigating Gibbons, but the reason remains unclear. Gibbons has...
Longtime Boston North End restaurant to close doors after Christmas
BOSTON — A longtime North End restaurant announced plans to close at the end of this year. Ristorante Fiore, the popular Hanover Street Italian restaurant with a spacious dining room and roof deck, made the announcement on social media on Wednesday. "For the past 40+ years, it has truly...
Car flipped onto its roof on I-391 in Chicopee
Traffic was backed up on I-391 south in Chicopee Monday afternoon after a car flipped onto its roof.
Friend says Worcester man who died in crash was always willing to lend a hand
WORCESTER ― Those who were close with Randy Adonoo, the city man who died in a car crash Monday in Bolton, could feel confident that, no matter the hour, their friend would be there to support them as soon as they needed him. Leticia Adriana Flores, who met Adonoo at Quinsigamond Community...
80 years later, 4 things you may not know about the devastating Cocoanut Grove fire
An anniversary vigil will be held Monday afternoon at 3 p.m. at 17 Piedmont Street in Boston. Monday marks 80 years since a fire broke out at a Boston nightclub and killed nearly 500 people. On the night of November 28, 1942, the Cocoanut Grove Nightclub went up in flames.
Stolen gun from Vermont found during Greenfield traffic stop
Two men from different states are facing charges after Massachusetts State Police conduct a traffic stop in Greenfield last week.
Massachusetts man arrested after allegedly distributing 7,000 pills containing fentanyl, para-fluorofentanyl
BOSTON – A Massachusetts man has been arrested for a drug distribution offense involving fentanyl and a fentanyl analogue known as para-fluorofentanyl. According to the Massachusetts Department of Justice, 40-year-old Melvin Cordero of Boston was indicted on one count of distribution of and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and p-fluorofentanyl. Cordero was arrested and detained pending a hearing.
WBZ traffic reporter has disappeared, and friends and family are extremely worried
A WBZ traffic reporter has disappeared, and his family and co-workers are concerned of his whereabouts. According to those who know him, 53-year-old Michael King left home Tuesday at approximately 11:00 a.m. to go to Dunkin’. King was supposed to have come home and headed to work as always,...
Why are there so many wild turkeys in Massachusetts?
BOSTON - No matter where you live in Massachusetts, have you noticed an influx of turkeys, especially over the last few years? It's not your imagination. It can seem amusing when they stroll across or down the street, blocking traffic, but they can also be a menace and cause car damage and anxiety for a lot of fearful people as well. WBZ's Paula Ebben discovered that this is really a turkey comeback success story. They can be a problem alright... strutting, intimidating, "they gather outside my dorm" one local student said. Blocking traffic in Abington and Cambridge, another woman...
2 Mass. drivers clocked over 100 mph in NH, charged with drunk driving
BOW, N.H. – Two Massachusetts men were arrested early Sunday morning on drunk driving charges after police say they were clocked at speeds over 100 miles per hour.New Hampshire State Police said 25-year-old Jacob Hulsoor of Dorchester was caught on radar driving about 120 MPH just after 3 a.m. on Interstate 93 in Bow.After stopping Hulsoor, police charged him with aggravated driving under the influence. He is set to appear in court at a later date.Earlier in the night, the same trooper stopped Lionel Desilva, 45, of Merrimac. State police said Desilva was driving 100 MPH on I-93 in Concord.Desilva was also charged with aggravated drunk driving.
