Worcester, MA

Musicians of the Old Post Road deliver rediscovered gems to Trinity Lutheran concert

Musicians of the Old Post Road can be counted on to deliver and unwrap rediscovered musical treasures for the holidays, and its "American Originals: A Moravian Christmas" program to be performed at 4 p.m. Dec. 10 in Emmanuel Church in Boston and 4 p.m. Dec. 11 (and online Dec. 11) in Trinity Lutheran Church in Worcester continues the tradition.
WORCESTER, MA
Socks the fox remembered and missed at Worcester's EcoTarium

Call him that lovable redhead. Wildlife often endure the school of hard knocks, but for Socks, a male red fox, his 13-year career at the EcoTarium as an animal ambassador brought many creature comforts. He surely earned his perks. By all accounts, he did his job exceptionally well, helping humans...
WORCESTER, MA
Worcesteria: World AIDS Day hits home for AIDS Project Worcester

Union Station’s Grand Hall was decked out in red and white on the night of Dec. 1. Round tables dotted the wide floor, two screens lit up one end of the room, and speaker after speaker took the microphone to the applause of a small crowd. The crowd, too, was wearing red, because the color has come to signify the fight against Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome.
WORCESTER, MA
The Tide is High…like really high

If you were walking along the beach this weekend, you probably noticed how high the tides were. M Street Beach was a fraction of its normal size and the waters came up to the edge of the rocks, heading out the causeway to the Sugar Bowl. Down in the Fort...
BOSTON, MA
This Rhode Island City Is Ranked Worst for Singles in the U.S.

Heartbreaker for the Warwick single man or woman — a new study ranks Warwick as the worst city to be single in the United States. Warwick is ranked #182....out of 182. Don’t get too giddy Providence, you didn’t do great either. According to WalletHub, Providence came in...
WARWICK, RI
Massachusetts man wanted for attempted murder arrested in Pelham

PELHAM, N.H. — Pelham police said they arrested a man Friday after Massachusetts authorities said they wanted him for attempted murder. Seth J. Castillo, 21, of Haverhill, Massachusetts, was charged with fugitive from justice in New Hampshire and five charges in his home state, including armed assault to murder.
PELHAM, NH
Wayland Police Chief resigns amid investigation

WAYLAND, MASS. (WHDH) - Wayland Police Chief has agreed to resign after being on administrative leave for over eight months. Chief Sean Gibbons, who took his leave in March, will step down at the end of December. The town has been investigating Gibbons, but the reason remains unclear. Gibbons has...
WAYLAND, MA
Longtime Boston North End restaurant to close doors after Christmas

BOSTON — A longtime North End restaurant announced plans to close at the end of this year. Ristorante Fiore, the popular Hanover Street Italian restaurant with a spacious dining room and roof deck, made the announcement on social media on Wednesday. "For the past 40+ years, it has truly...
BOSTON, MA
Massachusetts man arrested after allegedly distributing 7,000 pills containing fentanyl, para-fluorofentanyl

BOSTON – A Massachusetts man has been arrested for a drug distribution offense involving fentanyl and a fentanyl analogue known as para-fluorofentanyl. According to the Massachusetts Department of Justice, 40-year-old Melvin Cordero of Boston was indicted on one count of distribution of and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and p-fluorofentanyl. Cordero was arrested and detained pending a hearing.
BOSTON, MA
Why are there so many wild turkeys in Massachusetts?

BOSTON - No matter where you live in Massachusetts, have you noticed an influx of turkeys, especially over the last few years? It's not your imagination. It can seem amusing when they stroll across or down the street, blocking traffic, but they can also be a menace and cause car damage and anxiety for a lot of fearful people as well. WBZ's Paula Ebben discovered that this is really a turkey comeback success story. They can be a problem alright... strutting, intimidating, "they gather outside my dorm" one local student said. Blocking traffic in Abington and Cambridge, another woman...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
2 Mass. drivers clocked over 100 mph in NH, charged with drunk driving

BOW, N.H. – Two Massachusetts men were arrested early Sunday morning on drunk driving charges after police say they were clocked at speeds over 100 miles per hour.New Hampshire State Police said 25-year-old Jacob Hulsoor of Dorchester was caught on radar driving about 120 MPH just after 3 a.m. on Interstate 93 in Bow.After stopping Hulsoor, police charged him with aggravated driving under the influence. He is set to appear in court at a later date.Earlier in the night, the same trooper stopped Lionel Desilva, 45, of Merrimac. State police said Desilva was driving 100 MPH on I-93 in Concord.Desilva was also charged with aggravated drunk driving.
BOW, NH

