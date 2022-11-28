Read full article on original website
Related
kpic
Jackson County man arrested by Winston Police after tip revealed luring of minor
WINSTON, Ore. — A Jackson County man was arrested by Winston Police on luring and online sexual corruption charges, police said Friday. On May 26, 2022, the Winston Police Department received a tip that a man was speaking with a minor child over social media. Officers investigated the tip...
kpic
Man arrested for threatening to shoot officers in Grants Pass
Grants Pass Police Department says a man was arrested after threatening to shoot officers with a gun Friday morning. According to officials, 33-year-old Joshua C. Wilson of Grants Pass was running in the street threatening to shoot people when police arrived. Officers were unable to verbally de-escalate the situation and...
kpic
Missing man from Grants Pass located
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. — UPDATE, December 2:. Josephine County Sheriff's Office says Travis James Damon has been located. Josephine County Sheriff's Office says it is trying to find a missing man, last seen in the New Hope, Grants Pass area. According to officials, 33-year-old Travis James Damon was last...
kpic
OSP seeks public assistance with death investigation in Douglas County
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — Oregon State Police are asking for public assistance regarding a death investigation that occurred November 30, 2021. OSP hopes that someone will come forward with new information as the first anniversary of the incident passes. On November 30, 2021, around 1:00 p.m., officials say Larry...
kpic
Police: Cottage Grove man stabbed in abdomen by adult son
COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. — Around 3 p.m. Tuesday, Cottage Grove police officers responded to the report of a stabbing at a residence in the 600 block of 8th St. in Cottage Grove. Upon arrival, officers discovered an adult male in front of the residence who had sustained a stab wound to his abdomen.
kpic
Suspect wanted for homicide near Jacksonville
RUCH, Ore. — Jackson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) detectives are asking for help in finding a suspect wanted for murder. The suspect, Jose "Alfredo" Sotelo-Palma from Sinaloa, Mexico is wanted in connection with the shooting homicide Monday, Nov. 28 in Ruch. Detectives say the homicide happened at a marijuana...
kpic
COVID-19 relief funds aid dozens of Douglas County businesses
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Several dozen small local businesses – including some owned by women and minorities – have been helped with COVID-19 relief funds through a $500,000 Emergency Small Business and Microenterprise Grant Program, the City of Roseburg said. The City of Roseburg, which was the lead...
kpic
Coos Cycle set to donate hundreds of bikes, toys to Bus Jam Toy Drive
COOS BAY, Ore. — A year long push to put Christmas wishes under trees on December 25th comes to a celebratory close this Saturday. Bikers on the South Coast are revved up for a special delivery happening across Coos Bay and North Bend. On Saturday at 11:00 a.m. it's...
kpic
Man dies after struck by vehicle on I-5
JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. — Oregon State Police (OSP) says one person is dead after a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on Interstate 5. According to officials, 39-year-old Gabriel Escobar attempted to run across the freeway near milepost 27 when he was struck and killed by a commercial vehicle traveling northbound.
kpic
Volunteers needed to open Roseburg Warming Center
The Roseburg Warming Center, on 1614 Southeast Stephens Street, is in need of volunteers to help open the shelter Thursday evening. “Tonight, we’re opening as an emergency opening,” said warming center operator Kimetha Stallings, the founder of Onward Roseburg. “We weren’t planning on opening this week. Then I woke up and saw the forecast that tonight was going to be freezing and wet. We have to do something.”
kpic
Umpqua Valley snow possible Thursday and Friday
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Winter weather is taking aim at Western Oregon. Cold air and the chance of wet weather brings a higher chance of snow to the valley floor. Snow elevations are expected to drop early Thursday morning. Valley locations will likely see a few snow flurries early Thursday...
kpic
Waterfall Clinic's new location to expand South Coast mental health services
COOS BAY, Ore. — Waterfall Community Health Center's mental health division is growing. It's a move that will quadruple the clinic's reach in mental health care for the south coast. Waterfall Chief Innovation Officer Lance Nelson tells us they're adding a new location to join their Coos Bay and...
kpic
Wood Sculptor's new book an ode to rare Myrtlewood
Nationally recognized South Coast wood sculptor Terry Woodall's work is on display in several exhibits along the coast. But his latest release could only be put on pages. Visitors to the original Myrtlewood Factory in North Bend may feel the enchantment of Terry Woodall's pieces at his exhibit running through the holidays at the gift shop.
kpic
Cribbins concedes commissioner race
Coos County Commissioner Melissa Cribbins appears to have conceded a tight race for the position 3 commissioners seat. Today, Cribbins took to Facebook to outline successes she's had over 10 years as commissioner. In her post, Cribbins cites her role in increasing the county's general fund revenues and decreasing tax...
