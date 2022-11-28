Sam Houston Burgess, Jr. joined his beloved wife in their forever home in Heaven on November 30, 2022. Sam, age 88, was born in Harriman, TN to Sam Houston and Dovie Mae Isham Burgess on Sept 22, 1934. He spent his youth in Oakdale before joining the NAVY to see the world and stay out of trouble at the age of 29, he met and married his life partner, Mary Ellen Goodson. Together, they served our family, community, and country while stationed in Jacksonville FL, Norfolk, VA, and Roosevelt Roads, Puerto Rico. Sam sailed the oceans on numerous Navy vessels and visited many countries. His favorite country for food was Italy, and even though he cut his noodles, to sightsee he loved Spain, his favorite tattoo parlor was in Coney Island NY and there was no better place to live than his beloved Tennessee. Upon his military retirement, he and Mary bought a home in Harriman. He worked at K-25 for several years and then moved into security at Y-12 until his retirement in 1995. He and Mary enjoyed traveling together to see their favorite country music artists at various small venues.

HARRIMAN, TN ・ 23 HOURS AGO