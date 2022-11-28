JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – A man was arrested after Jonesboro police said he was creating fake orders for his employer while smuggling them for himself. On Tuesday, Nov. 22, investigators with the JPD Street Crimes Unit and Brookland police officers executed a search warrant on a home because of an investigation that began at the Gearhead Outfitters in Jonesboro.

JONESBORO, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO