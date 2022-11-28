Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Ark. officer arrested after 6 days on the job
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — WREG has learned more about an Arkansas Police Officer charged with two counts of sexual assault involving a 15-year-old. Twenty-two year-old Justin Davis had been on the Forrest City Police Department only six days when accusations against him came to light. WREG found out Davis had previously been a police officer in […]
neareport.com
Jonesboro restaurant has thousands stolen in burglary
Jonesboro, Ark. – A restaurant manager reported a theft that exceeded $3,000 during a burglary this week in Jonesboro. Authorities took the report Wednesday afternoon at Zaxby’s, 2625 Red Wolf Boulevard. Sometime the night before, between 11:45 PM and 12:11 AM, the report says, a suspect entered the restaurant and stole money. $3,100 was taken, constituting a felony theft, in addition to felony commercial burglary.
Kait 8
Man arrested for stealing $60K of items from Jonesboro business
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – A man was arrested after Jonesboro police said he was creating fake orders for his employer while smuggling them for himself. On Tuesday, Nov. 22, investigators with the JPD Street Crimes Unit and Brookland police officers executed a search warrant on a home because of an investigation that began at the Gearhead Outfitters in Jonesboro.
1 dead, 1 hurt in West Memphis dog attacks
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was killed and a woman badly injured by a pack of dogs in two separate attacks in West Memphis, Arkansas. West Memphis police said around 1 a.m. on Nov. 8, officers found a man in a ditch who told them he’d been attacked by a pack of dogs as he […]
KOKI FOX 23
12-year-old girl, man and woman found shot to death while in bed in Arkansas
ST. FRANCIS COUNTY, Ark. — A 12-year-old girl, a man and a woman were found shot to death while they were in bed in St. Francis County, Arkansas. According to WHBQ, the St. Francis County Sheriff’s Office said the three victims were found shot inside a house in Madison, Arkansas, located near Forrest City.
Kait 8
Five-car collision affecting traffic on Red Wolf Blvd.
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -A five-car crash has traffic at a stand-still along Red Wolf Boulevard. According to Jonesboro and Craighead County E911 Dispatch, the crash happened Friday afternoon in the 2600-block of the major roadway, which is in between Longhorn Steakhouse and the I-555 overpass. Dispatch was not able to...
magnoliareporter.com
Craighead County wreck takes four lives
Four people – all in the same car -- died Thursday in a three-vehicle collision near Bono in Craighead County. According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, Herman Noel Deason, 18, of Black Rock was driving a 2021 Hyundai south on U.S. 63 south of Bono about 5:45 p.m.
White County officials search for runaway teen
WHITE COUNTY, Ark — The White County Sheriff's Office is seeking information on the whereabouts of a runaway juvenile who was last seen on November 12, 2022. 14-year-old Raynee Massey of Bald Knob was last seen by a security camera getting into a car with an unknown male and female.
Kait 8
Helicopter leaves scene of crash, injured person on board
BONO, Ark. (KAIT) - Emergency crews responded to a vehicle crash in the Bono area Thursday afternoon. Jonesboro E911 Director Ronnie Sturch said that a one-vehicle crash happened near the intersection of County Road 142 and Highway 63 just north of Bono. A helicopter had picked up one person who was injured.
Toddler thrown, man arrested in apartment attack
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A Memphis man is facing serious charges after he allegedly threw a 2-year-old boy across a room and attacked the child’s aunt. According to a police affidavit, officers were called to an apartment complex on River Trace Drive.When they arrived they found three adult victims and one child. Police said it […]
Kait 8
New restaurant planned for Jonesboro
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – You’ll soon have another option when you ask where to eat in Jonesboro. On Thursday, Dec. 1, Haag Brown Commercial Real Estate announced it had sold the final piece of undeveloped land at the Township Centre Development off of Red Wolf Boulevard. Officials explained...
Kait 8
Ramen restaurant opening in Jonesboro
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Instead of pizza, a Jonesboro restaurant will be serving ramen. Haag Brown Commercial Real Estate and Development announced this week that the owners of Hokkaido Ramen House have leased the former Uncle Maddio’s Pizza Joint location, 2203 Red Wolf Blvd. According to the news release,...
neareport.com
Burglars hit Abilities Unlimited in Jonesboro
Jonesboro, Ark. – A commercial burglary was reported this week in Jonesboro with numerous items stolen. At about 5:45 PM Sunday, Abilities Unlimited, 1334 W. Monroe Avenue, was the target of a burglary. A suspect broke a window and entered the building, a report made with the Jonesboro Police Department said. An interior motion alarm was set off inside the building.
KTLO
Man with charges in 3 counties remains fugitive
A 22-year-old Mountain Home man who has had criminal charges filed against him in Baxter, Fulton and Jackson Counties continues to be listed as a fugitive, according to Arkansas Community Corrections. David (Zack) Peifer was listed as an absconder by the Jackson County probation and parole office in early November.
“You’ll never get away with this:” Man accused of shooting ex-girlfriend in face
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been charged after being accused of shooting at his ex-girlfriend multiple times. Brandon Harth is charged with attempted murder, assault, and reckless endangerment. Police say Harth was texting his ex-girlfriend threatening messages throughout the day. Some texts read “I’ll kill you” and “You’ll never get away with this”. Court […]
18-year-old running for mayor in Arkansas
EARLE, Ark. — An 18-year-old running for mayor in Earle, Arkansas said he could become the youngest black city mayor in the United States. “When somebody tells me ‘no,’ I don’t stop just because someone tells me ‘no.’ There’s always someone waiting to tell you ‘yes,’” said Jaylen Smith, the 18-year-old mayoral candidate.
List of Best & Worst College Towns in US released; How did Arkansas schools fare?
Not just the college but the college town can make a difference for students, according to a recent survey, and a number of college towns in Arkansas are receiving high marks.
Kait 8
Woman killed in single-vehicle crash
WHITE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Searcy woman died when her Jeep left the road and struck several trees. Arkansas State Police reported the crash happened at 1 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, on Morris School Road north of Yerby Road in White County. Tristin Toler, 38, was northbound when her...
Man killed hours after moving into North Memphis rooming house
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 21-year-old man checks into a rooming house in north Memphis in hopes of a better life but hours later his family received a phone call that still haunts them. The young man they had just helped move into his new place had been killed and his death is still a mystery […]
Kait 8
Earthquake recorded Friday morning
WHITE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - The U.S. Geological Survey recorded a small earthquake early Friday morning in White County. According to the USGS, the quake happened at 4:50 a.m. on Dec. 2. The magnitude 1.9 quake was centered about 7 miles southwest of Pleasant Plains. It had a depth of...
Comments / 0