Police investigate fatal ATV crash in Duanesburg

DUANESBURG, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — New York State Police are investigating a fatal ATV crash that occurred on Saturday afternoon in Duanesburg. Preliminary investigations have determined that Connor Summerfield, 17, of Howes Cave, was driving an ATV with a 14-year-old passenger.

The ATV left the road when it struck an earth embankment, ejecting both Summerfield and the passenger. Summerfield suffered severe injuries and was transported to Ellis Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. The 14-year-old passenger suffered minor injuries and was not transported to the hospital.

