Shares of Boeing Inc. BA moved higher by 19.31% in the past three months. Before having a look at the importance of debt, let's look at how much debt Boeing has. Based on Boeing's financial statement as of October 26, 2022, long-term debt is at $51.79 billion and current debt is at $5.43 billion, amounting to $57.22 billion in total debt. Adjusted for $13.49 billion in cash-equivalents, the company's net debt is at $43.73 billion.

23 HOURS AGO