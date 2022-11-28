ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benzinga

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

3 Best-Performing REITs With Dividend Yields Over 8%

Income-oriented investors are always on the lookout for real estate investment trusts (REITs) with high-yielding dividends. But share price performance is also important. Can you have strong dividends as well as price appreciation from the same stocks? Take a look at three REITs with dividend yields over 8% that have performed like champions recently:
Benzinga

Expert Ratings for Plains All American

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Plains All American PAA within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Plains All American has an average price target of $15.0 with a high of $16.00 and a low of $14.00.
Benzinga

Expert Ratings for Victoria's Secret

Victoria's Secret VSCO has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 5 analysts have an average price target of $48.4 versus the current price of Victoria's Secret at $43.14, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 5 analysts...
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings for Lululemon Athletica

Over the past 3 months, 5 analysts have published their opinion on Lululemon Athletica LULU stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
Benzinga

What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Thomson Reuters

Within the last quarter, Thomson Reuters TRI has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Thomson Reuters has an average price target of $115.25 with a high of $125.00 and a low of $108.00.
Benzinga

Looking At Sea's Recent Unusual Options Activity

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Sea. Looking at options history for Sea SE we detected 11 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 45% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 54% with bearish.
Benzinga

Marvell Technology Gets Price Targets Cut By Analysts After Downbeat Q3 Results, Shares Drop

Marvell Technology, Inc. MRVL reported weaker-than-expected results for its third quarter and issued weak forecast for the current quarter. Marvell said third-quarter revenue grew by 27% year-over-year to $1.537 billion. The number missed average analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. The company reported third-quarter earnings of 57 cents per share, which also missed estimates.
Benzinga

7 Analysts Have This to Say About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics VRSK has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 7 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Verisk Analytics has an average price target of $192.57 with a high of $220.00 and a low of $170.00.
Benzinga

Where National Storage Stands With Analysts

Analysts have provided the following ratings for National Storage NSA within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 7 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for National Storage. The company has an average price target of $49.57 with a high of $60.00 and a low of $42.00.
Benzinga

Intel's Debt Overview

Shares of Intel Inc. INTC decreased by 4.12% in the past three months. When understanding a companies price change over a time period like 3 months, it could be helpful to look at its financials. One key aspect of a companies financials is its debt, but before we understand the importance of debt, let's look at how much debt Intel has.
Benzinga

7 Analysts Have This to Say About Johnson Controls Intl

Over the past 3 months, 7 analysts have published their opinion on Johnson Controls Intl JCI stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat...
Benzinga

Merck & Co Unusual Options Activity

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Merck & Co MRK. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or...
Benzinga

Where Thomson Reuters Stands With Analysts

Over the past 3 months, 4 analysts have published their opinion on Thomson Reuters TRI stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
Benzinga

Needham Maintains Buy Rating for Marvell Tech: Here's What You Need To Know

Needham has decided to maintain its Buy rating of Marvell Tech MRVL and lower its price target from $64.00 to $50.00. Shares of Marvell Tech are trading down 5.03% over the last 24 hours, at $43.12 per share. A move to $50.00 would account for a 15.97% increase from the...
Benzinga

Where Cheesecake Factory Stands With Analysts

Cheesecake Factory CAKE has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 6 analysts have an average price target of $36.0 versus the current price of Cheesecake Factory at $33.1, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 6 analysts...
Benzinga

This Is What Whales Are Betting On Exxon Mobil

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Exxon Mobil XOM. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
107K+
Followers
187K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy