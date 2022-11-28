Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Is the Snowiest City in New York StateDiana RusSyracuse, NY
Opinion: A two year old child starves to death because good neighbors are hard to find in AmericaEdy ZooGeneva, NY
New York man finds $100,000 treasure trove of 120-Year-Old historical photos in his atticAmarie M.Geneva, NY
Human smuggling: it’s happening at our northern, as well as our southern borderLauren JessopSyracuse, NY
Related
Corning Museum fires up glass-blowing demonstration in Central NY this weekend
Corning Museum of Glass is bringing the heat to Syracuse this weekend with a live glass-blowing demonstration at the Canyon in Destiny USA. From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Dec. 3 and the same on Dec. 4, mall shoppers will get to watch molten glass be transformed into masterpieces by Corning Museum of Glass master flame worker, Eric Goldschmidt. He will be operating over a 5,000-degree torch to melt rods and tubes of glass before shaping them into sculptures of fantasy.
New movie starring former Syracuse running back to premiere at Landmark Theatre
A new movie shot starring a former Syracuse running back is set to make its world premiere at the Landmark Theatre. “No Such Thing as Loyalty 2,” written and directed by Tyrone “Tizak” Jackson, will be shown on the big screen Friday, Dec. 16 at the Landmark Theatre. Doors open at 7 p.m.; film starts at 8.
wxhc.com
Multiple Holiday Events Happening Tonight
The holiday season is in full swing and the list of holiday events planned for later this evening will bring in the holiday spirit for all. The City of Cortland will be holding their first ever “Visions of Christmas” tonight at Courthouse park, beginning at 6pm. A tree lighting will take place, including a visit from Santa at the Fire Department on Court Street. Cookies, cocoa and crafts will be available. All children will receive an ornament they can decorate that will be placed on the tree once complete.
Syracuse zoo announces Micron-themed names of ‘miracle’ baby elephant twins
The baby elephant twins at the Rosamond Gifford Zoo finally have names: Yaad and Tukada. The names are in the Hindi, and mean “memory” and “chip,” respectively. They were chosen in a public, online vote. The names were unexpectedly on-brand for the Micron representatives who joined...
Family wants to send message to hunters after a tragic accident
CAMILLUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A family from Camillus is mourning the loss of their son after they say he fell from a tree stand while hunting on November 26. The family wants to send a message to hunters to practice safety while hunting. 33-year-old Michael Rinaldo and his father Mike went hunting in Weedsport the […]
1 year after NY allowed Christmastime hunting, some CNY lawmakers want to let counties ban it
The New York State legislature passed a bill earlier this year that could have a big impact on Upstate New York hunters. The bill would allow counties to opt-out of the new ‘holiday hunt’ season, which went into effect only last year. Gov. Hochul has until the end...
District closes schools for funeral of long-time principal who died after he was hit by car in Clay
A Central New York school district closed its schools for a day this week because so many teachers and students wanted to attend a funeral for a principal who worked in the district for 33 years. Sean P. Gleason, 56, of Liverpool, died after he was hit by an SUV...
Camillus man dies from tree stand fall while hunting with his dad
Brutus, N.Y. — A Camillus man died Saturday when he fell from a tree stand while hunting with his father in Cayuga County, authorities said. Michael S. Rinaldo, 33, died of head injuries when he fell about 18 feet, hitting his head on the way down while hunting, according to Jomo Miller, a spokesperson for the state Department of Environmental Conservation.
With seeds saved from extinction, an SU student grows rooftop corn and an indigenous foods network
Somewhere in the middle of his master’s degree program at Syracuse University, Ethan Tyo looked up from his books and papers and decided he wanted to get his hands in the dirt. “I didn’t want to read or write anymore, I wanted action,” said Tyo, who is a member...
Section III girls wrestlers making history this winter
Cicero, N.Y. — In September, it was announced that Section III would begin participating in girls wrestling. Section III’s Camden, Fulton, General Brown, Holland Patent and Homer are five of the schools throughout the state to compete in girls wrestling for the first time this year.
Newspaper fundraiser gives CNY families ‘Hope for the Holidays’ (Letter from the Editor)
If you see someone out selling special-edition copies of The Post-Standard next Friday and Saturday, please don’t turn and walk the other direction. Unlike other unsolicited sales pitches, this one is for a very good cause and worth your consideration. The money we raise through the Hope for the Holidays campaign goes toward the Salvation Army and United Way’s Christmas Bureau, which distributes food, toys, and gifts to less fortunate families in our community every holiday season. Even donating your pocket change can help make a difference.
Syracuse AD: Dino Babers will stay on as coach as long as football keeps showing progress
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse University athletic director John Wildhack saw progress from Syracuse football this season. The Orange finished the regular season 7-5 and is headed to its first bowl game since 2018. Though SU got to that record in what Wildhack described as a “unique” way, he said it’s all about perspective.
Days May Be Numbered for Family Owned Eatery in Downtown Utica
The days may be numbered for a family-owned eatery in Central New York. The Compound, a mom-and-pop sandwich shop, first opened in Clinton, New York in 2020. Almost two years later, the eatery moved to Bagg's Square in Utica. But the doors could be closed in 2023. Times Are Tough.
Winds knock out power to 1,200 in Central NY; Onondaga Central sends kids home from 2 schools
Update 3:45 p.m.: Power has been restored to nearly all customers in Central New York, according to National Grid’s outage map. Syracuse, N.Y. — High winds battering Central New York have left more than 1,200 without power midday Thursday. Onondaga Central School District had to close two schools...
House of the Week: 22-acre Weedsport property, with two ponds, was its owner’s idea of ‘paradise’
WEEDSPORT, N.Y. – Dawn Hart chuckles when asked to describe her feelings about her late husband Robert’s plans in 2009 for their new home. He wanted to move out to the country and design and build his own house.
Comfort food and community are at the heart of Potters Farm to Fork (Dining Out Review)
Port Byron, N.Y. — Step inside the country restaurant along Route 31 in Port Byron, and you’ll be welcomed with open arms. Potters Farm to Fork is a restaurant built for the local community, with a menu to please any palate. The atmosphere is a pleasant mix of a classic diner and country kitchen, bringing the best of both worlds to the table. Plus, Potters prides itself on sourcing most of itself ingredients from local farms.
WKTV
LeAnn Rimes cancels Turning Stone concert due to illness
VERONA, N.Y. -- LeAnn Rimes was supposed to perform at the Turning Stone Resort Casino on Friday, but had to cancel the 'Joy: The Holiday Tour' performance due to illness. Rimes is working with the venue to set up a new date and issued this statement:. "To my Verona, N.Y.,...
After 30 years, Manlius Art Cinema will soon have new owners
Manlius, N.Y. — Nat Tobin and Eileen Lowell agree on this: when they leave their hometown theater to new owners it will be the audiences they will miss the most. The Manlius Art Cinema, for the first time in 30 years, will be operating under new ownership next week.
The One Place in CNY To Get Real Colored Christmas Trees This Holiday Season
Put a little color into your holidays this year. There's one Christmas Tree Farm in Central New York with real colored Christmas trees. Colored trees have been a hot trend for the last few years. They are back in Rome, New York for the holiday season with a lot of colors to choose from.
Pets Of The Week: Paprika & Nutmeg
OSWEGO – This is Paprika and Nutmeg. Nutmeg as you can see in the picture had to have her eye removed at a very young age due to an eye infection that was neglected. She doesn’t seem to mind at all. They are sisters and really love each other a lot. We would require them to be adopted together. These two girls are just full of life and love. We will be very picky where these two kittens go. Nutmeg is already spayed, but Paprika is still waiting until she is bigger.
Syracuse.com
Syracuse, NY
68K+
Followers
54K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT
Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcomhttps://www.syracuse.com
Comments / 0