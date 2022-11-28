ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weedsport, NY

Syracuse.com

Corning Museum fires up glass-blowing demonstration in Central NY this weekend

Corning Museum of Glass is bringing the heat to Syracuse this weekend with a live glass-blowing demonstration at the Canyon in Destiny USA. From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Dec. 3 and the same on Dec. 4, mall shoppers will get to watch molten glass be transformed into masterpieces by Corning Museum of Glass master flame worker, Eric Goldschmidt. He will be operating over a 5,000-degree torch to melt rods and tubes of glass before shaping them into sculptures of fantasy.
SYRACUSE, NY
wxhc.com

Multiple Holiday Events Happening Tonight

The holiday season is in full swing and the list of holiday events planned for later this evening will bring in the holiday spirit for all. The City of Cortland will be holding their first ever “Visions of Christmas” tonight at Courthouse park, beginning at 6pm. A tree lighting will take place, including a visit from Santa at the Fire Department on Court Street. Cookies, cocoa and crafts will be available. All children will receive an ornament they can decorate that will be placed on the tree once complete.
CORTLAND, NY
Syracuse.com

Camillus man dies from tree stand fall while hunting with his dad

Brutus, N.Y. — A Camillus man died Saturday when he fell from a tree stand while hunting with his father in Cayuga County, authorities said. Michael S. Rinaldo, 33, died of head injuries when he fell about 18 feet, hitting his head on the way down while hunting, according to Jomo Miller, a spokesperson for the state Department of Environmental Conservation.
CAMILLUS, NY
Syracuse.com

Section III girls wrestlers making history this winter

Cicero, N.Y. — In September, it was announced that Section III would begin participating in girls wrestling. Section III’s Camden, Fulton, General Brown, Holland Patent and Homer are five of the schools throughout the state to compete in girls wrestling for the first time this year.
FULTON, NY
Syracuse.com

Newspaper fundraiser gives CNY families ‘Hope for the Holidays’ (Letter from the Editor)

If you see someone out selling special-edition copies of The Post-Standard next Friday and Saturday, please don’t turn and walk the other direction. Unlike other unsolicited sales pitches, this one is for a very good cause and worth your consideration. The money we raise through the Hope for the Holidays campaign goes toward the Salvation Army and United Way’s Christmas Bureau, which distributes food, toys, and gifts to less fortunate families in our community every holiday season. Even donating your pocket change can help make a difference.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Comfort food and community are at the heart of Potters Farm to Fork (Dining Out Review)

Port Byron, N.Y. — Step inside the country restaurant along Route 31 in Port Byron, and you’ll be welcomed with open arms. Potters Farm to Fork is a restaurant built for the local community, with a menu to please any palate. The atmosphere is a pleasant mix of a classic diner and country kitchen, bringing the best of both worlds to the table. Plus, Potters prides itself on sourcing most of itself ingredients from local farms.
PORT BYRON, NY
WKTV

LeAnn Rimes cancels Turning Stone concert due to illness

VERONA, N.Y. -- LeAnn Rimes was supposed to perform at the Turning Stone Resort Casino on Friday, but had to cancel the 'Joy: The Holiday Tour' performance due to illness. Rimes is working with the venue to set up a new date and issued this statement:. "To my Verona, N.Y.,...
VERONA, NY
Oswego County Today

Pets Of The Week: Paprika & Nutmeg

OSWEGO – This is Paprika and Nutmeg. Nutmeg as you can see in the picture had to have her eye removed at a very young age due to an eye infection that was neglected. She doesn’t seem to mind at all. They are sisters and really love each other a lot. We would require them to be adopted together. These two girls are just full of life and love. We will be very picky where these two kittens go. Nutmeg is already spayed, but Paprika is still waiting until she is bigger.
OSWEGO, NY
