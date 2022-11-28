Read full article on original website
World Cup 2022: Germany players reportedly invite wives and girlfriends to Qatar resort
German players got to spend some time with their wives and girlfriends in Qatar while they try to make it out of the World Cup group stage and into the knockout round.
Social media erupts after Christian Pulisic's painful, 'heroic' goal vs. Iran
Though Pulisic was able to return to close out the first half after a brief absence, he wasn't on the pitch after intermission, due to what ESPN reported as an "abdominal injury." A member of the Chelsea Football Club since 2019, Pulisic's goal in the 38th minute held up over the entire second half - which included nearly 10 minutes of injury time.
Iran vs. USA: Final score, highlights and reactions
It's simple for the USMNT and Iran: Win and advance to the knockout round. Lose and go home. The United States came out on top, defeating Iran, 1-0. Check out the top moments and biggest plays from the Tuesday action.
World Cup fans are only just realising why Germany play in white despite it not being a colour on their flag
MANY football fans are only just learning why Germany play in white. The country's flag is red, black and yellow, but their famous strip has little resemblance to those national colours. And the origin behind that stretches back more than 100 years. You have to rewind all the way to...
Who is Lionel Messi’s wife Antonella Roccuzzo? Argentine model and former dental student
LIONEL MESSI lives a quiet life for a football icon, in contrast to that of his great rival Cristiano Ronaldo. He will be looking to win his first World Cup with Argentina, but the nation must get a positive result when they face Mexico this week to stand a chance of doing so.
Gerard Piqué gives Shakira full custody of their sons; The Colombian singer is officially moving to Miami
After rocky months, Shakira can start breathing easy as her ex, Gerard Piqué, is stepping back and giving the Colombian singer full custody of their sons, Milan and Sasha. The recently retired soccer player and the artist came to an undisclosed agreement that allowed Shakira to move back to the United States.
Gerard Pique Kisses GF Clara Chia After Playing His Final Soccer Match Before Retiring: Watch
Gerard Piqué, 35, showed some love to his girlfriend Clara Chia Marti after playing his final soccer match in his career on Saturday, November 5. Gerard, who announced his retirement from the sport last week, was seen kissing Clara on the cheek in a brief but cute PDA moment seen HERE. The couple started seeing each after Gerard and Shakira, 45, ended their 11-year-relationship in June.
TMZ.com
Iran Soccer Players Could Face Arrests, Beatings Upon World Cup Return, Experts Say
Members of the Iranian national soccer team could face arrests -- or, perhaps worse, brutal beatings -- upon their return home from the World Cup ... this according to multiple experts, who fear for the team's safety following Tuesday's loss to the U.S. Kenneth R. Timmerman, a political author and...
Mexican boxer Canelo Álvarez apologizes to Lionel Messi: 'Every day we learn something new'
Mexican boxer Saul 'Canelo' Álvarez has apologized to Lionel Messi, who he previously accused of disrespecting Mexico.
Qatar just spat in the face of Budweiser’s $75 million World Cup sponsorship
Thumama stadium in Doha, where beer-less fans will watch World Cup matches. For many sports fans, attending a game and drinking beer go hand in hand. Well aware of this, AB InBev’s Budweiser spends about $75 million every four years to be the official beer sponsor of the World Cup.
Mike Tyson threatens Canelo Alvarez he’ll return to ring for fight if he ‘dares touch Lionel Messi’ after World Cup row
MIKE TYSON has warned Canelo Alvarez he'll deal with him in the ring if he lays a finger on Lionel Messi. Undisputed super-middleweight king Canelo threatened Messi after a photo appeared to show the footy star kicking a Mexico shirt that lay on the dressing room floor after Argentina's World Cup win over The Tricolour.
Iran's Loss to U.S. Sparks Flood of Jokes: 'Should Have to Call It Soccer'
Fans and general viewers alike were jubilant on social media following the USMNT's victory over Iran to advance in the World Cup.
Soccer player, who spent 9 months last year suspended for doping violation, sent home from World Cup after fight with manager
Cameroon goalkeeper André Onana fought with his manager Rigobert Song over the team's playing style, according to Marca.
Adidas prove Cristiano Ronaldo didn't score Portugal's opening goal against Uruguay
The World Cup ball manufacturer found no evidence of a Ronaldo touch in the first goal of the game
Germany fury as they are dumped out of World Cup by controversial Japan goal vs Spain as ball appears to be out of play
GERMANS are furious after a controversial call in Japan's win over Spain sent them packing. Japan advanced to the World Cup knockouts thanks to a highly controversial winning goal. La Roja had taken the lead through Alvaro Morata and appeared to be cruising into the last-16 along with the Germans...
Coach Leaves Team Immediately Following World Cup Elimination
Mexico's Tata Martino didn't waste any time leaving the pitch following his team's elimination from the World Cup on Wednesday. Mexico was able to capture a 2-1 victory over Saudi Arabia in their final group stage match, however, it wasn't enough to reach the knockout round due to Poland's goal differential.
'It's not safe and it's not right.' Qatar says all are welcome to the World Cup but some LGBTQ soccer fans are staying away
"I'm a man and I love men. I do -- please don't be shocked -- have sex with other men. This is normal. So please get used to it, or stay out of football."
Who Is Soccer Star Karim Benzema’s Model Girlfriend Jordan Ozuna?
Find out who Real Madrid's French forward Karim Benzema is dating and where you may have seen the American model before.
Christian Pulisic gives the injury update everyone was waiting for: ‘Didn’t get hit in the balls’
Christian Pulisic sacrificed his body to lift the United States men’s national team into the knockout round of the World Cup. But his own knockout did not include the body part many spectators painfully envisioned when he gave the US a 1-0 lead against Iran on Tuesday. “No, I didn’t get hit in the balls,” Pulisic, who was diagnosed with a pelvic contusion, told reporters Thursday in Qatar, per Fox Sports. “I’m alright. It was very painful. That bone is there for a reason to protect you and I hit it well. I was sore.” Pulisic’s injury came as he crashed the net...
Danish TV Has Live Broadcast Shut Down in Qatar: 'You're Threatening Us'
Danish broadcaster TV2 was shut down during a live broadcast when one of their reporters, Rasmus Tantholdt, was confronted by Qatari security officials.
