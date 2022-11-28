Read full article on original website
Kamala Harris Is Regal In Black Gown For President Biden’s 1st State Dinner: Photos
Vice President Kamala Harris dressed to impress at the first state dinner held by President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden since his inauguration. The Vice President arrived at the White House on December 1 for the star-studded dinner wearing a one-shouldered black dress. The top portion of the gown featured sparkles that twinkled in the light.
Obama mocks Herschel Walker for claiming that he let the former president win at basketball before admitting that the 2 men have never met: 'This would be funny if he were not running for US Senate'
On at least three occasions between 2017 and 2020, Walker claimed to have played basketball with Obama, HuffPost reported.
abovethelaw.com
Kari Lake's Lawyers Lose Election Suit, Win Sanctions. Well Played, Dersh!
This afternoon a federal judge sanctioned lawyers for failed Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, who sued to force the state to use paper ballots in the November election. In point of fact, the state does use paper ballots, something which could have been determined by the plaintiff and her lawyers had they bothered to conduct “the factual and legal pre-filing inquiry that the circumstances of this case reasonably permitted and required.”
Impeach Aileen Cannon Calls Grow as Trump Judge 'Eviscerated' by Court
The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit reversed Cannon's decision to appoint a special master in the Mar-a-Lago documents case.
A hard look at New York's controversial new approach to the homeless
New York City Mayor Eric Adams is pushing to enforce a state law that allows first responders to involuntarily commit people experiencing a mental health crisis. Advocates for the homeless oppose this. And mental health professionals are questioning it.
Non-religious voters wield clout, tilt heavily Democratic
When members of the small Pennsylvania chapter of Secular Democrats of America log on for their monthly meetings, they’re not there for a virtual happy hour. “We don’t sit around at our meetings patting ourselves on the back for not believing in God together,” said David Brown, a founder from the Philadelphia suburb of Ardmore. The group, mostly consisting of atheists and agnostics, mobilizes to knock on doors and make phone calls on behalf of Democratic candidates “who are pro-science, pro-democracy, whether or not they are actually self-identified secular people,” he said. “We are trying to keep church and state separate. That encompasses LGBTQIA+, COVID science, bodily autonomy and reproductive rights.” Brown describes his group as “small but mighty,” yet they’re riding a big wave.
California Reparations Could See Newsom Give Black Americans $223k Each
Nationally, Black households have a median wealth of $24,100, compared to white households' median wealth of $188,200.
Data Suggests One Female Demographic Is Getting Needless Pap Smears
Cervical cancer is a serious health issue. According to the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology, it progresses quite slowly and it can take 3 to 7 years for cervical cells identified as having high-grade changes to turn into cancer. It's for this reason that they recommend regular screenings for cervical cancer. ACOG officially recommends that all women ages 21-65 undergo regular pap smears.
Indiana's AG Pushes For Punishment Of Doctor Who Performed 10 Year Old's Abortion
Todd Rodikta, Indiana's Attorney General, is determined to punish Dr. Caitlin Bernard for providing an abortion to a 10-year-old rape victim. The fight started back in July, Forbes reports, when Bernard spoke to the Indianapolis Star about the impacts being felt in the state by Ohio's strict abortion ban since, at the time, abortion was still legal in Indiana.
New Study Has Promising News For Pregnant People With COVID
The impact of COVID-19 on people from all walks of life has been devastating. It has been particularly damaging for people with compromised immune systems and for the elderly, as well as for those who suffer from a myriad of health conditions including diabetes, cancer, liver and kidney disease, obesity, and mental health conditions (via Mayo Clinic).
The Controversial History Behind Geritol
If you've never heard of Geritol, then you probably weren't 75 or older some 60 years ago. First introduced in 1950 as a liquid vitamin marketed toward geriatrics — hence the name — Geritol promised to nip fatigue in the bud by invigorating iron-deficient blood (via Ranker). Naturally, this claim and its slogan, "twice the iron in a pound of calf's liver," had older people running to pick up their own bottle of Geritol, because who doesn't want to feel refreshed and 30 years younger? Or buy a product with the divine Betty White in its commercials?
