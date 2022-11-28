ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Kari Lake's Lawyers Lose Election Suit, Win Sanctions. Well Played, Dersh!

This afternoon a federal judge sanctioned lawyers for failed Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, who sued to force the state to use paper ballots in the November election. In point of fact, the state does use paper ballots, something which could have been determined by the plaintiff and her lawyers had they bothered to conduct “the factual and legal pre-filing inquiry that the circumstances of this case reasonably permitted and required.”
Non-religious voters wield clout, tilt heavily Democratic

When members of the small Pennsylvania chapter of Secular Democrats of America log on for their monthly meetings, they’re not there for a virtual happy hour. “We don’t sit around at our meetings patting ourselves on the back for not believing in God together,” said David Brown, a founder from the Philadelphia suburb of Ardmore. The group, mostly consisting of atheists and agnostics, mobilizes to knock on doors and make phone calls on behalf of Democratic candidates “who are pro-science, pro-democracy, whether or not they are actually self-identified secular people,” he said. “We are trying to keep church and state separate. That encompasses LGBTQIA+, COVID science, bodily autonomy and reproductive rights.” Brown describes his group as “small but mighty,” yet they’re riding a big wave.
Data Suggests One Female Demographic Is Getting Needless Pap Smears

Cervical cancer is a serious health issue. According to the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology, it progresses quite slowly and it can take 3 to 7 years for cervical cells identified as having high-grade changes to turn into cancer. It's for this reason that they recommend regular screenings for cervical cancer. ACOG officially recommends that all women ages 21-65 undergo regular pap smears.
New Study Has Promising News For Pregnant People With COVID

The impact of COVID-19 on people from all walks of life has been devastating. It has been particularly damaging for people with compromised immune systems and for the elderly, as well as for those who suffer from a myriad of health conditions including diabetes, cancer, liver and kidney disease, obesity, and mental health conditions (via Mayo Clinic).
The Controversial History Behind Geritol

If you've never heard of Geritol, then you probably weren't 75 or older some 60 years ago. First introduced in 1950 as a liquid vitamin marketed toward geriatrics — hence the name — Geritol promised to nip fatigue in the bud by invigorating iron-deficient blood (via Ranker). Naturally, this claim and its slogan, "twice the iron in a pound of calf's liver," had older people running to pick up their own bottle of Geritol, because who doesn't want to feel refreshed and 30 years younger? Or buy a product with the divine Betty White in its commercials?
The List is a women's entertainment news and lifestyle site with a twist. We pride ourselves on being original and well-researched, and we don't sugarcoat things. We cover friendship, love, moving on, and everything in between.

