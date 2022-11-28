Read full article on original website
Melbourne driver killed after crashing SUV into fireworks store, igniting the fireworks and setting the store ablazeAmarie M.Melbourne, FL
Family Meals Raises $12,000 to feed local families for ThanksgivingK2 Photo MarketingFort Pierce, FL
Governor Desantis Follows Through on Promise for Speedy Hurricane Nicole RepairsMalinda FuscoFlorida State
WESH
Possible migrant boat washes ashore in Melbourne Beach
MELBOURNE BEACH, Fla. — It's not unusual to have migrants come ashore in Florida, hoping for a better life in the United States. But it's not often it happens in Central Florida. Handmade from sheet metal, what appears to be a migrant boat rests in the sand just above...
sebastiandaily.com
Squid Lips to reopen restaurant in Sebastian by Christmas
Buzz Underill of Squid Lips told Sebastian Daily the Sebastian restaurant and bar will reopen by the Christmas holidays. Underill said they are moving forward as planned after spending time with structural engineers, permits, and contractors to finish up the work needed to reopen the business. “We’re moving right along...
WESH
Body found by Indian River in Melbourne, police say
MELBOURNE, Fla. — The Melbourne Police Department is investigating after a man was found dead on the shore of the Indian River. Officers were called to the section of the lagoon across from 1130 South Harbor City Boulevard at about 1:15 p.m. That’s when they say they found the...
sebastiandaily.com
2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season was slow, but devastating in Florida
The 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season was slightly below normal in terms of the overall strength and duration of the named storms. However, it’s a constant reminder that even “slow” seasons” can be devastating. The season had fourteen named storms formed, eight became hurricanes, and two became...
sebastiandaily.com
Sheriff’s Office searching for missing man near Sebastian, Florida
The Indian River County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Kelly Granger, a missing man last seen at the county shooting range west of Sebastian on 102nd Terrace, just off CR-512. Granger went missing Wednesday after 4:45 p.m. He left behind his electric bike, mobile phone, and sweater. Friends say...
WESH
FHP: Motorcyclist dies in Brevard County crash
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol responded to a deadly Brevard County crash involving two vehicles on Friday. The two vehicles crashed around 12:45 a.m. in the area of Interstate 95 and State Road 520. According to troopers, a motorcycle was in an inside lane on SR-520. A...
sebastiandaily.com
Fishing report in Sebastian: Bluefish, redfish, jacks, black drum, flounder
People are catching bluefish, redfish, jacks, black drums, and others near the Sebastian Inlet. However, the North Jetty and catwalk remain closed until further notice. The Inlet has been active this past week with baitfish around the jetties and docks. The birds are also active near the area, so anglers should use caution not to hook or tangle.
2nd Vero Beach High School threat arrest prompts calls for action
Parents are calling for action following the arrest of a 17-year-old Vero Beach High School student who, authorities said, brought a loaded gun to school and made threats toward another student.
treasurecoast.com
RIP K9 Oliver!
Port St. Lucie, Fl (treasurecoast.com)- The Port St. Lucie Police have announced that K9 Officer Oliver has passed away. It is with great sadness that the Port St Lucie Police Department says goodbye to K9 Oliver, who passed away on Thanksgiving morning at the age of 15. K9 Oliver bravely...
Troopers investigate deadly crash on SR-520 in Brevard County
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol reported a deadly crash along State Road 520 near Cocoa early Friday. Around 1 a.m., troopers responded to the crash located beneath the Interstate 95 overpass. FHP shut down the eastbound lanes of SR-520 during its investigation. A Florida Department of...
WESH
Sheriff: Body found in Osceola County swamp near where 73-year-old pastor went missing
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — According to Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez, deputies found the body of an unidentified Black male in a swampy area along 429 approximately one mile from the residence where a missing man was last seen. The sheriff's office delivered the update Thursday on 73-year-old Herman McClenton...
WPBF News 25
Locals react to suspected shark bite at Hobe Sound Beach
HOBE SOUND, Fla. — Beachgoers at Hobe Sound Beach are reacting to an incident that happened on Sunday, with many locals saying it is not surprising. “I’m not surprised, it’s a super sharky beach. I used to shark fish here in high school, and I see them out there all the time when I surf, kitesurf and all that stuff. So, there’s sharks in the water!”
click orlando
Cocoa man, 41, dies after rear-end motorcycle crash with pickup on SR-520 in Brevard, FHP says
COCOA, Fla. – A 41-year-old man from Cocoa died after a crash early Friday on State Road 520 in Brevard County, the Florida Highway Patrol reported. The wreck happened at 12:45 a.m. on eastbound S.R. 520 at Interstate 95 in Cocoa. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. The FHP...
sebastiandaily.com
Great temperatures all week in Sebastian, Florida
Despite a 30% rain chance on Thursday, we should have mostly sunny skies and great temperatures this week in Sebastian, Florida. The highs will be around 78 degrees and overnight lows near 68 degrees. The winds will be strong on Thursday and Friday, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
sebastiandaily.com
Senior Resource Association Collecting Gifts for Seniors in Indian River County
The Senior Resource Association (SRA) is collecting gifts for seniors in Indian River County for its Santa for Seniors program now through Friday, December 9, 2022. Unfortunately, their list includes more than 1,000 seniors who will likely face the holiday season with no gifts. According to the Senior Resource Association,...
This $23 Million Florida Estate Comes With a 100-Foot Private Beach
A sprawling manse on a pristine stretch of Florida’s Treasure Coast just hit the market for a cool $23 million. The gated turnkey home is set on just over two acres at 1840 S Highway A1A in Vero Beach’s coveted Estate Section. Its interior spans a total of 8,373 square feet, with five bedrooms and seven and a half baths. The two-story residence also comes decked out with finishes that complement its serene white and light-gray color palette. Outdoors, meanwhile, you’ll have access to 100 feet of ocean frontage with breathtaking coastline views. Acclaimed Vero Beach builder Victor Lombardo, of Water’s Edge...
hometownnewstc.com
Winter artisans’ bazaar at Walking Tree Brewery, Vero Beach
VERO BEACH - Holiday gifts and locally made crafts will be available for purchase at the 6th annual Winters Artisans Bazaar on Dec. 4, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., at Walking Tree Brewery in Vero Beach. Shop local and support artisans offering lots of unique art. View and buy handmade and bench...
wqcs.org
Port St. Lucie Police Arrest Palm Bay Man on Meth Charge
Port St. Lucie - Thursday December 1, 2022: Port St. Lucie Police Wednesday arrested 34 year old Kyle Long of Palm Bay on a charge of Trafficking in Methamphetamine. PSL Special Investigations Detectives arrested Long shortly after 6 p.m. Wednesday evening. They seized 56 grams of crystal methamphetamine from him, according to a release from the PSL Police Department.
Body of Port St. Lucie boy, 9, recovered in Polk County lake, sheriff says
The body of a 9-year-old Port St. Lucie boy who fell off a boat into a Polk County lake over the weekend has been found, authorities said Tuesday.
