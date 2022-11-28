Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Christmas Events In Utica And Rome New York You’ll Want To Check Out
It's Christmas in the valley once again, and we are talking about the Mohawk Valley of course. Both the cities of Utica and Rome have amazing events to check out this December. Both the cities of Utica and Rome have free family fun planned the same weekend. Utica has their...
Days May Be Numbered for Family Owned Eatery in Downtown Utica
The days may be numbered for a family-owned eatery in Central New York. The Compound, a mom-and-pop sandwich shop, first opened in Clinton, New York in 2020. Almost two years later, the eatery moved to Bagg's Square in Utica. But the doors could be closed in 2023. Times Are Tough.
After 30 years, Manlius Art Cinema will soon have new owners
Manlius, N.Y. — Nat Tobin and Eileen Lowell agree on this: when they leave their hometown theater to new owners it will be the audiences they will miss the most. The Manlius Art Cinema, for the first time in 30 years, will be operating under new ownership next week.
Lowlife Abandons Dog That Had Puppies on Side of Cold CNY Road
What kind of human being leaves a dog that just had puppies on the side of a Central New York road in the freezing cold?. There needs to be a special place in Hell for people like that. This poor little momma was found at 5:30 in the morning on...
Family wants to send message to hunters after a tragic accident
CAMILLUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A family from Camillus is mourning the loss of their son after they say he fell from a tree stand while hunting on November 26. The family wants to send a message to hunters to practice safety while hunting. 33-year-old Michael Rinaldo and his father Mike went hunting in Weedsport the […]
WKTV
LeAnn Rimes cancels Turning Stone concert due to illness
VERONA, N.Y. -- LeAnn Rimes was supposed to perform at the Turning Stone Resort Casino on Friday, but had to cancel the 'Joy: The Holiday Tour' performance due to illness. Rimes is working with the venue to set up a new date and issued this statement:. "To my Verona, N.Y.,...
New movie starring former Syracuse running back to premiere at Landmark Theatre
A new movie shot starring a former Syracuse running back is set to make its world premiere at the Landmark Theatre. “No Such Thing as Loyalty 2,” written and directed by Tyrone “Tizak” Jackson, will be shown on the big screen Friday, Dec. 16 at the Landmark Theatre. Doors open at 7 p.m.; film starts at 8.
WKTV
Mother dog found allegedly abandoned without her puppies in Whitesboro Thursday
UTICA, N.Y. -- Anita's Stevens Swan Humane Society is asking for the publics help as they look into who allegedly abandoned a mother dog, along the side of the road Thursday morning. The dog was found around 5:30 a.m. in a crate, with a blanket, on Clinton Street in Whitesboro....
I Don’t Understand This Central NY Food Obsession
It’s well known by now that I have just moved to Central New York. I am looking forward to exploring all that this area has to offer. This not only means the search for interesting locations but also experiencing things that are held sacred to this area. As an outsider trying to get in, I do have some questions.
I Don’t Understand This Unnecessarily Pluralized CNY Dish
It’s well known by now that I have just moved to Central New York. I am looking forward to exploring all that this area has to offer. This not only means the search for interesting locations but also experiencing things that are held sacred to this area. As an outsider trying to get in, I do have some questions.
Lost hunter rescued in Fulton County
Multiple fire and police agencies successfully rescued a lost hunter in Fulton County Wednesday evening.
Syracuse zoo announces Micron-themed names of ‘miracle’ baby elephant twins
The baby elephant twins at the Rosamond Gifford Zoo finally have names: Yaad and Tukada. The names are in the Hindi, and mean “memory” and “chip,” respectively. They were chosen in a public, online vote. The names were unexpectedly on-brand for the Micron representatives who joined...
Camillus man dies from tree stand fall while hunting with his dad
Brutus, N.Y. — A Camillus man died Saturday when he fell from a tree stand while hunting with his father in Cayuga County, authorities said. Michael S. Rinaldo, 33, died of head injuries when he fell about 18 feet, hitting his head on the way down while hunting, according to Jomo Miller, a spokesperson for the state Department of Environmental Conservation.
Love That Chicken From Popeyes! Oneida Restaurant Sets Grand Opening
Another Popeyes is opening in Central New York in less than a week. The new fast food restaurant replaces the old Pizza Hut building on Genesee Street in Oneida, which sat empty and was fenced off for quite some time. Former Oneida City Clerk, Susan Tiffin Pulverenti broke the news last summer. "Popeyes is going into where the old Pizza Hut is located."
Gas War in One CNY Town Has Prices at Pump Under $3 at 3 Stations
Who doesn't love a good gas war? There's one in Central New York that is easing a little of the pain at the pumps, dropping prices below $3. To celebrate the newly remodeled Stewart's Shops in Ilion, New York, prices at the pumps are less than 3 bucks a gallon. Two other gas stations in town are helping celebrate too by lowering their prices, creating a gas war.
wwnytv.com
Ashli Elizabeth Bernard, 25, of Massena
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Ashli Elizabeth Bernard, age 25, died tragically on November 24, 2022. She was born on January 22, 1997 in Syracuse, NY to Brian and Kim Bernard (Holloway). She attended Madrid-Waddington School. Ashli loved spending time with family and friends and was particularly fond of family...
Meet the CNYSPCA Pets of the Week: Doug and Olive
“Low to the ground and fun to be around” – that’s Doug and Olive!. Two cuter dogs you cannot find! They originally came to the shelter as strays. Olive is about three years old, twenty-six pounds, and looks like a very large Boston Terrier mix. Doug is...
In Baldwinsville, a former waterfront restaurant site becomes a DIY party venue
Baldwinsville, N. Y. — For years, a building on Paper Mill Island in the heart of Baldwinsville has hosted a series of restaurants and bars: Lake Effect, Rio Siete, The Chef and the Cook, and, most recently, Brick-n-Barrel, which closed in August. Now, you can make it anything you...
Manlius police launch investigation into allegations against summer worker
Town of Manlius, N.Y. – The town of Manlius, in conjunction with its police force, has launched an investigation into allegations of “inappropriate behavior” by an employee contracted to work for the town on last summer’s theatrical production, Manlius Supervisor John Deer said. The email reporting...
Syracuse Drinks the Whole Country Under the Table
With holidays dedicated to drinking like St. Patrick's Day, New Year's Eve, and Mother's Day, it's surprising that the most popular drinking day in New York is actually the day before Thanksgiving. And Syracuse has something to be proud of (or ashamed of, depending on your persuasion). They outdrank most of the country on a day dubbed Drinksgiving.
Comments / 5