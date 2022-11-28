ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utica, NY

WKTV

LeAnn Rimes cancels Turning Stone concert due to illness

VERONA, N.Y. -- LeAnn Rimes was supposed to perform at the Turning Stone Resort Casino on Friday, but had to cancel the 'Joy: The Holiday Tour' performance due to illness. Rimes is working with the venue to set up a new date and issued this statement:. "To my Verona, N.Y.,...
VERONA, NY
WIBX 950

I Don’t Understand This Central NY Food Obsession

It’s well known by now that I have just moved to Central New York. I am looking forward to exploring all that this area has to offer. This not only means the search for interesting locations but also experiencing things that are held sacred to this area. As an outsider trying to get in, I do have some questions.
UTICA, NY
96.1 The Eagle

Syracuse.com

Camillus man dies from tree stand fall while hunting with his dad

Brutus, N.Y. — A Camillus man died Saturday when he fell from a tree stand while hunting with his father in Cayuga County, authorities said. Michael S. Rinaldo, 33, died of head injuries when he fell about 18 feet, hitting his head on the way down while hunting, according to Jomo Miller, a spokesperson for the state Department of Environmental Conservation.
CAMILLUS, NY
Big Frog 104

Love That Chicken From Popeyes! Oneida Restaurant Sets Grand Opening

Another Popeyes is opening in Central New York in less than a week. The new fast food restaurant replaces the old Pizza Hut building on Genesee Street in Oneida, which sat empty and was fenced off for quite some time. Former Oneida City Clerk, Susan Tiffin Pulverenti broke the news last summer. "Popeyes is going into where the old Pizza Hut is located."
ONEIDA, NY
96.1 The Eagle

Gas War in One CNY Town Has Prices at Pump Under $3 at 3 Stations

Who doesn't love a good gas war? There's one in Central New York that is easing a little of the pain at the pumps, dropping prices below $3. To celebrate the newly remodeled Stewart's Shops in Ilion, New York, prices at the pumps are less than 3 bucks a gallon. Two other gas stations in town are helping celebrate too by lowering their prices, creating a gas war.
ILION, NY
wwnytv.com

Ashli Elizabeth Bernard, 25, of Massena

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Ashli Elizabeth Bernard, age 25, died tragically on November 24, 2022. She was born on January 22, 1997 in Syracuse, NY to Brian and Kim Bernard (Holloway). She attended Madrid-Waddington School. Ashli loved spending time with family and friends and was particularly fond of family...
MASSENA, NY
WIBX 950

Syracuse Drinks the Whole Country Under the Table

With holidays dedicated to drinking like St. Patrick's Day, New Year's Eve, and Mother's Day, it's surprising that the most popular drinking day in New York is actually the day before Thanksgiving. And Syracuse has something to be proud of (or ashamed of, depending on your persuasion). They outdrank most of the country on a day dubbed Drinksgiving.
SYRACUSE, NY

