KFIL Radio

Popular Ice Maze Will Move to New Minnesota Location

The Minnesota Ice Maze has been a popular attraction during our long Minnesota winters. Typically you'd find the ice maze in Stillwater but this year they're moving to a new location. Also at the new location, there will be some other fun activities to take advantage of!. Minnesota Ice Maze...
STILLWATER, MN
KFIL Radio

Can You Legally Pass A Snow Plow Here In Minnesota?

Now that there's snow on the ground again in Minnesota, there's always one question I wonder about: Can you legally pass a snow plow?. Living here in the Land of 10,000 (Frozen and Snow-Covered) Lakes, we're used to seeing snow and the equipment used to clear that snow off our roads and highways. Unlike other states where they don't get snow all that often when Old Man Winter drops more of the white stuff, Minnesota knows what to do, right?
MINNESOTA STATE
KFIL Radio

TV Station Predicts Snowfall In Most Minnesota Way Ever

This time of year, we're used to seeing snow in the forecast, but leave it to one TV station to predict our latest snowfall in the most Minnesota way ever. Snow in the North Star State in November and December is about as common as encountering a red light at one of the 216 stoplights along West Circle Drive here in Rochester. So I'm guessing that forecasting more of the white stuff-- even if it IS one of our first snowfall events of the season-- can get a bit monotonous.
MINNESOTA STATE
KFIL Radio

See Where in Minnesota These Celebs Were Born

Minnesota may be known as the Land of 10,000 lakes, but we've also produced our share of well known celebrities too. Here's a look at where some of our state's most famous sons and daughters were born. Famous Minnesota Born Celebrities. In addition to all those folks, you can add:
MINNESOTA STATE
KFIL Radio

NOAA’s Updated Minnesota Winter Prediction for December

You know the saying 'don't shoot the messenger', that applies here! NOAA has updated their winter weather prediction for the country and Minnesota's forecast... doesn't look super awesome. I'm just relaying the information, ok!. Farmer's Almanac's Original Winter Prediction. Before we get to the bad news, let's go back and...
MINNESOTA STATE
KFIL Radio

State Patrol – Several Hundred Crashes Since the Snow Arrived

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - As predicted, the heaviest snowfall from today's winter storm has been found in the Twin Cities area. As of late Tuesday afternoon, there were numerous reports of 8 inches of accumulation across the Twin Cities. Areas just south and north of the Twin Cities are reporting around 4 inches of accumulation, while the snowfall totals in the Rochester area have been mainly between 1 and 3 inches.
ROCHESTER, MN
KFIL Radio

Nearly 400 Crashes Reported Across Minnesota During Tuesday’s Snow

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- It was a messy afternoon on snow and ice covered roads in Rochester and elsewhere in Minnesota yesterday. A jack-knifed semi on Hwy. 14 snarled traffic near the Hwy. 52 interchange, while another jack-knifed semi closed down westbound I-90 for several near St. Charles for several hours Tuesday night. A third jackknifed semi on I-35 north of Faribault resulted in a three-vehicle crash that inflicted non-life-threatening injuries on a Fargo, ND woman.
ROCHESTER, MN
KFIL Radio

4 Items Experiencing Shortages Right Now in Minnesota, IL, and WI

Another Shortage Is Happening Now on Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin Store Shelves. "Jessica, you won't believe this! This is Walgreens. Today." When I walked in to work this morning, my boss showed me the photo above of Walgreens in Rochester, Minnesota. He was looking for some medicine and this is what he found when he walked into the store on South Broadway.
MINNESOTA STATE
KFIL Radio

Rollover Crash Sends St. Charles Woman to Hospital

Zumbro Falls, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State Patrol today released information concerning an injury crash that occurred north of Rochester during Tuesday's snowstorm. The crash report indicates that 24-year-old Easton Mccready was driving a car north on Highway 63 when she lost control and the vehicle struck a guard rail and then rolled. The roadway was described as snow and ice covered when the crash occurred around 3:45 PM about a mile south of Zumbro Falls.
ROCHESTER, MN
KFIL Radio

Minnesota Income Tax Brackets for 2023

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- The Minnesota Department of Revenue has announced the adjusted 2023 income tax brackets. For the tax year 2023, the state's tax brackets will change by 7.081 percent from the tax year 2022. The brackets are adjusted annually by an inflation factor. For those who are...
MINNESOTA STATE
KFIL Radio

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Admits He Used to Shoplift

Dwayne Johnson cleared his guilty conscious by returning to the store he used to shoplift from: a 7-Eleven convenience store in Hawaii. "Exorcising his demons" on social media, on Instagram Johnson revealed it has taken him decades to "right this wrong." The Rock explained that when he was a teenager,...
HAWAII STATE
103.1/1060 KFIL plays the very BEST in country's greatest hits, farm reports, and high school sports. and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Southern Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

