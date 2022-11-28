Read full article on original website
Related
Why Roads Are Treacherous in Minnesota in the Winter [watch]
We've all heard many times how winter driving in Minnesota requires you to slow down, but these videos PROVE how treacherous driving in the winter can be if you're going too fast. If you've lived in the Land of 10,000 (Snow-and-Ice-Covered) Lakes for any length of time, you know how...
Two Minnesota Items on Oprah’s Favorite Things of 2022
Oprah has come out with her list of favorite things for 2022. There are some familiar items that she's had on her Favorite Things before and there are some new ones. This year there are two items that have Minnesota ties!. Oprah's Favorite Things of 2022. I enjoy looking through...
Popular Ice Maze Will Move to New Minnesota Location
The Minnesota Ice Maze has been a popular attraction during our long Minnesota winters. Typically you'd find the ice maze in Stillwater but this year they're moving to a new location. Also at the new location, there will be some other fun activities to take advantage of!. Minnesota Ice Maze...
Minnesota Candy Emporium Offers One Of A Kind Stocking Stuffers
It's the most wonderful time of the year.... It's also kind of stressful. You've got to find the latest gadgets for your kids, a nice gift for your spouse that says they don't want anything, something for your friends and family, and then there's the Secret Santa program at work - It's a lot and it can be overwhelming.
Winter SKOLstice To Feature “Largest Ice Maze In Twin Cities To Date”
The "largest ice maze in the Twin Cities to date" is coming to Eagan in January as part of the Winter SKOLstice event at Viking Lakes. The event is scheduled be open daily from January 6th to February 19th, 2023. The ice maze will be created by Minnesota Ice, who...
Can You Legally Pass A Snow Plow Here In Minnesota?
Now that there's snow on the ground again in Minnesota, there's always one question I wonder about: Can you legally pass a snow plow?. Living here in the Land of 10,000 (Frozen and Snow-Covered) Lakes, we're used to seeing snow and the equipment used to clear that snow off our roads and highways. Unlike other states where they don't get snow all that often when Old Man Winter drops more of the white stuff, Minnesota knows what to do, right?
TV Station Predicts Snowfall In Most Minnesota Way Ever
This time of year, we're used to seeing snow in the forecast, but leave it to one TV station to predict our latest snowfall in the most Minnesota way ever. Snow in the North Star State in November and December is about as common as encountering a red light at one of the 216 stoplights along West Circle Drive here in Rochester. So I'm guessing that forecasting more of the white stuff-- even if it IS one of our first snowfall events of the season-- can get a bit monotonous.
See Where in Minnesota These Celebs Were Born
Minnesota may be known as the Land of 10,000 lakes, but we've also produced our share of well known celebrities too. Here's a look at where some of our state's most famous sons and daughters were born. Famous Minnesota Born Celebrities. In addition to all those folks, you can add:
NOAA’s Updated Minnesota Winter Prediction for December
You know the saying 'don't shoot the messenger', that applies here! NOAA has updated their winter weather prediction for the country and Minnesota's forecast... doesn't look super awesome. I'm just relaying the information, ok!. Farmer's Almanac's Original Winter Prediction. Before we get to the bad news, let's go back and...
Have You Fallen For The $8,000 ‘Casey’s Pizza’ Scam in Minnesota?
This morning, I received some notifications on my phone that I had messages on my FB account. I visited my Facebook Messenger, and a really good friend of mine, who KNOWS that my son absolutely LOVES Casey's Pizza, sent me an invite from Casey's General Store for their 'Casey's' Celebration Gifts.'
State Patrol – Several Hundred Crashes Since the Snow Arrived
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - As predicted, the heaviest snowfall from today's winter storm has been found in the Twin Cities area. As of late Tuesday afternoon, there were numerous reports of 8 inches of accumulation across the Twin Cities. Areas just south and north of the Twin Cities are reporting around 4 inches of accumulation, while the snowfall totals in the Rochester area have been mainly between 1 and 3 inches.
Nearly 400 Crashes Reported Across Minnesota During Tuesday’s Snow
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- It was a messy afternoon on snow and ice covered roads in Rochester and elsewhere in Minnesota yesterday. A jack-knifed semi on Hwy. 14 snarled traffic near the Hwy. 52 interchange, while another jack-knifed semi closed down westbound I-90 for several near St. Charles for several hours Tuesday night. A third jackknifed semi on I-35 north of Faribault resulted in a three-vehicle crash that inflicted non-life-threatening injuries on a Fargo, ND woman.
4 Items Experiencing Shortages Right Now in Minnesota, IL, and WI
Another Shortage Is Happening Now on Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin Store Shelves. "Jessica, you won't believe this! This is Walgreens. Today." When I walked in to work this morning, my boss showed me the photo above of Walgreens in Rochester, Minnesota. He was looking for some medicine and this is what he found when he walked into the store on South Broadway.
Guy Gets Conned on I-94 in Minnesota, DON’T let This Happen to You!
Con artists are getting more creative by the moment. We know of them spamming your email, calling, sending text messages and now right on the side of the road in Minnesota on I-94. Seriously, learn from this guy and don't get conned, here's what user 5iddles recently shared on reddit:
Special Report: Legalized Cannabis Could Skyrocket Minnesota Traffic Deaths
Working its way through the Minnesota legislature is an attempt to legalize recreational marijuana use. What does one local law enforcement leader think of it? Let's find out. This is a gathering information story. For you. One of the many stories I hope you'll read in the near future. Recently, Sheriff Kevin Torgerson was featured on the Y-105FM Early Morning Show.
Weather-Related Closings, Delays, and Announcements for Tuesday, November 29, 2022
A Winter Weather Advisory continues until 9 PM tonight across SE MN. Mixed precipitation is expected with snow and ice accumulation. Here are the school closings, delays, and other weather-related cancellations and announcements across the Rochester and Southern Minnesota area for Tuesday, November 29, 2022:. Schools:. Alden-Conger Public Schools: Closing...
Rollover Crash Sends St. Charles Woman to Hospital
Zumbro Falls, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State Patrol today released information concerning an injury crash that occurred north of Rochester during Tuesday's snowstorm. The crash report indicates that 24-year-old Easton Mccready was driving a car north on Highway 63 when she lost control and the vehicle struck a guard rail and then rolled. The roadway was described as snow and ice covered when the crash occurred around 3:45 PM about a mile south of Zumbro Falls.
Minnesota Income Tax Brackets for 2023
ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- The Minnesota Department of Revenue has announced the adjusted 2023 income tax brackets. For the tax year 2023, the state's tax brackets will change by 7.081 percent from the tax year 2022. The brackets are adjusted annually by an inflation factor. For those who are...
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Admits He Used to Shoplift
Dwayne Johnson cleared his guilty conscious by returning to the store he used to shoplift from: a 7-Eleven convenience store in Hawaii. "Exorcising his demons" on social media, on Instagram Johnson revealed it has taken him decades to "right this wrong." The Rock explained that when he was a teenager,...
Minnesota Man Guilty of Attempt to Kill Police Forensic Scientist
Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Saint Paul man has been convicted of attempted murder in connection with a nearly successful plot to kill his ex-girlfriend, who happens to be a Minneapolis police forensic scientist. The guilty verdict was handed down Tuesday in the trial of 41-year-old Timothy Amacher. He...
KFIL Radio
Rochester, MN
6K+
Followers
12K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
103.1/1060 KFIL plays the very BEST in country's greatest hits, farm reports, and high school sports. and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Southern Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.https://kfilradio.com
Comments / 1