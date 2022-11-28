Read full article on original website
Related
Feeling Bullish On Newmont, Barrick Gold And Franco-Nevada? This ETF Offers 2X Leverage
Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares NUGT gapped up 3% to start Wednesday’s trading session and after some early session volatility, the ETF surged an additional 3% from the open due to bullish price action across the gold sector. The climb higher was in tandem with the...
$11.5 Million Bet On This Penny Stock? Check Out These 3 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying
The Dow Jones closed higher by more than 700 points on Wednesday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
Benzinga
BVCI introduces CADT stablecoin, the first fully compliant cryptocurrency backed by fiat in Canada and held in custody by Wyth Trust, a federally regulated Canadian financial institution.
TORONTO, Dec. 2, 2022 /CNW/ - As the large trading houses that once thrived on arbitraging price gaps pull back in the wake of FTX's collapse, many players -- including both big and obscure quant funds -- are shrinking positions or even closing shop, adding to the pricing volatility of cryptocurrencies across the board. The downfall of FTX may encourage professional traders to seek ways to avoid putting up collateral on any centralized platforms, for instance by using prime brokerages instead. However, even in these wild-west days of crypto markets, stablecoins can be a source of stability in the world of digital assets.
Benzinga
Looking At Shopify's Recent Unusual Options Activity
Benzinga's options scanner just detected over 11 options trades for Shopify SHOP summing a total amount of $499,813. At the same time, our algo caught 2 for a total amount of 167,040. What's The Price Target?. Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that...
Benzinga
Cryptocurrency Hedera Decreases More Than 3% Within 24 hours
Over the past 24 hours, Hedera's HBAR/USD price has fallen 3.18% to $0.05. This continues its negative trend over the past week where it has experienced a 2.0% loss, moving from $0.05 to its current price. The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for Hedera over the past...
Cathie Wood Offloads $8.6M Of Shopify Stock Following Bumper Cyber Monday — Also Trims Stake In This Game Engine Maker
Cathie Wood-led ARK Investment Management sold over 198,000 shares of Shopify Inc SHOP at an estimated valuation of $8.6 million based on Thursday’s closing price. The sale was done through the flagship ARK Innovation ETF ARKK. Shopify is the sixth largest holding of the ETF with a weight of...
3 Best-Performing REITs With Dividend Yields Over 8%
Income-oriented investors are always on the lookout for real estate investment trusts (REITs) with high-yielding dividends. But share price performance is also important. Can you have strong dividends as well as price appreciation from the same stocks? Take a look at three REITs with dividend yields over 8% that have performed like champions recently:
Crypto Bros Are Dumping Lambos, But Lamborghini Says Cars Are Flying Out Of Showrooms
If you thought demand for sports cars has completely diminished with Bitcoin below $20,000 and higher federal interest rates, think again. Lamborghini CEO Stephen Winkelmann told Yahoo Finance that the company is selling more cars than it's able to produce and struggling to keep up with demand, despite increasing production twice within the last year.
Ethereum Edges Lower But Remains Above This Key Level; Dogecoin Becomes Top Loser
Crypto prices traded slightly lower this morning, with Bitcoin BTC/USD, the most valued cryptocurrency in the world, remaining above the $16,800 level on Friday. Ethereum ETH/USD also edged lower, but remained above the key $1,200 level. Trust Wallet Token TWT/USD was the top gainer over the prior 24 hours, while...
Benzinga
Metaverse Land Just Sold For $15,475 (38,888 MANA) In Decentraland
What happened: Virtual land tokenized as an NFT just sold for $15,475, which is 9.81x the current floor price of 1.298 Ethereum ETH/USD ($15,475 USD). The collection consists of over 97,000 plots of land –– at the current moment each plot Land parcels are 16m x 16m, or 52 square feet. Land in Decentraland and The Sandbox skyrocketed after Facebook's rebrand to meta, as more investors become aware of what the metaverse is. Most of the time, virtual land sells at a premium due to the size of the lot and its proximity to the center of the metaverse.
Tesla Has Been The Most Profitable Stock For Short Sellers 2 Months In A Row
Tesla Inc TSLA shares have rallied 7.2% in the last five days, but Tesla continues to be one of the most profitable stocks in the market for short sellers. ORTEX Analytics released its monthly Short Interest Insights report this week and said Tesla was the most profitable stock in the market for short sellers for the second straight month in November.
A Look At Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Heading Into The Weekend: Did The Cryptos Predict Friday's Stock Market Bounce?
Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD were trading flat during Friday’s 24-hour trading session within tight ranges. Unlike the S&P 500, which took a downturn when the Labor Department released higher-than-expected new job market numbers, Bitcoin and Ethereum didn’t react. This may have been an early indicator that the negative reaction in the stock market wouldn’t gain traction, and by Friday afternoon, the S&P 500 was climbing up to trade within Thursday’s range.
The FTX Implosion Serves As A Stark Reminder Of The Technological Promise Of Blockchain
From the ashes of the 2008 financial crisis, a generation skeptical of a rigged system turned to blockchain technology for a new way with the potential to correct the mistakes of the past. At the vanguard was Sam Bankman-Fried (known as SBF), founder of crypto exchange FTX and crypto trading...
Benzinga
What is a Stock Buyback?
US Investors: Get up to an extra $10,000 when you transfer your stocks to Public.com from another brokerage. hen a company or corporation is flush with cash and has spending flexibility, it may pump money into R&D and capital expenditures. The company may acquire other companies or return money to its shareholders. A stock buyback is a way a company returns cash to investors. An alternative approach is by paying dividends.
Benzinga
PayPal Holdings Unusual Options Activity
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on PayPal Holdings. Looking at options history for PayPal Holdings PYPL we detected 44 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 38% of the investors opened...
Short Volatility Alert: Arc Document
On Thursday, shares of Arc Document Solut ARC experienced volatile short activity. After the activity, the stock price went up +0% to $2.94. The overall sentiment for ARC has been Bearish. The signal from the volatility alert is trending Bullish. Therefore, the recommendation is to Strong Buy. The volatility alert...
Benzinga
This Is What Whales Are Betting On Exxon Mobil
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Exxon Mobil XOM. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
Amazon Nears Break Of This Consolidation Pattern: Which Way Is The Stock Headed Next?
Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN gapped down about 1% to start Friday’s trading session and after some slight volatility in the morning, the stock settled to trade flat just under the $95 level. Despite the S&P 500 trading higher in an uptrend since Oct. 13, Amazon, which makes up 3.7% of...
Novogratz-Led Galaxy Digital To Acquire Custody Platform GK8 From Bankrupt Celsius
Mike Novogratz led cryptocurrency-focused financial-services firm Galaxy Digital Holdings BRPHF on Friday announced it has won an auction to acquire digital asset custody platform GK8 from Celsius Network. Galaxy stated that it intends to support GK8's ongoing operations in offering self-custody technology to the world's leading financial services firms, as...
Benzinga
Intel's Debt Overview
Shares of Intel Inc. INTC decreased by 4.12% in the past three months. When understanding a companies price change over a time period like 3 months, it could be helpful to look at its financials. One key aspect of a companies financials is its debt, but before we understand the importance of debt, let's look at how much debt Intel has.
Benzinga
Detroit, MI
107K+
Followers
187K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.https://www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0