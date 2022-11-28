Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
27 First News
Agnes M. Pierson, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUGNSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Agnes M. Pierson, 86, who passed away November 26, 2022 at Austintown Healthcare Center. She was born October 16, 1936, in Youngstown, a daughter of John Schengeli and Rose (Flaker) Schengeli. Agnes graduated from East High School. She worked office/clerical positions at Isaly’s Dairy, Youngstown...
27 First News
Louise West, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Louise West 73, Youngstown departed this life on Sunday, November 20, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Healthcare Center in Youngstown Ohio. Mrs. West was born November 29, 1948 in North Carolina a daughter of Leroy Parker and Lucille Scott. She loved to cook, decorate, dance, spend...
27 First News
Alfred Pete Nerone, Struthers, Ohio
STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Alfred Pete Nerone, 70, died Monday, November 28, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital. Alfred, affectionately known as Freddie, was born June 30, 1952, in Youngstown, a son of Alfred and Angeline M. Brunnetti Nerone. He was a graduate of Poland High School and was...
27 First News
Charlotte Anne Behling, Cortland, Ohio
CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charlotte Anne Behling, 75, of Cortland, Ohio passed away Thursday, December 1, 2022 at St. Joseph Warren Hospital. She was born November 15, 1947 in Columbus, Ohio, a daughter of the late Charles Pierson and the late Norma (Gilmore) Pierson. She worked at Trumbull Memorial...
27 First News
Kathleen Hennon, Struthers, Ohio
STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kathleen Hennon, 74, of Poland Avenue passed away on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at her home surrounded by her loving family. Kathleen was born February 28, 1948 in Struthers, Ohio, a daughter of the late John and Grace (Godward) Harkins. She graduated from Poland Seminary...
27 First News
Alyce DeMarco, Lisbon, Ohio
LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Alyce DeMarco, 96, formerly of Boardman, passed away on Thursday, November 17, 2022. She was born July 13, 1926 in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of the late Liberato and Rose (Pecchio) Detesco. Her husband, Dr. Dominic DeMarco, DDS, whom she married on September 10, 1955,...
27 First News
Donna J. (Costello) McComb, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donna J. (Costello) McComb, 86, of Austintown passed away peacefully Wednesday afternoon, November 30, 2022, at her home surrounded by the love of her family after a short illness. Donna was born January 7, 1936, in New Springfield, the daughter of Martin and Mary C....
27 First News
William Hart Spatholt, Jr., Struthers, Ohio
STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William Hart Spatholt, Jr., 64, passed away Tuesday morning, November 29, 2022, of complications from a medical procedure he received three years ago. Bill was born December 20, 1957 in Rochefort, France, a son of Ruth Drake Bohn. He was preceded in death by his...
27 First News
Anne J. Mavar, Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anne J. Mavar, 96, passed away on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at Hampton Woods Nursing Home in Poland. Anne was born December 4, 1925 in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of Tom and Ann (Kerester) Pipic. She graduated from The Rayen School in 1943 and Youngstown...
27 First News
Sherman Lee McCoy, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sherman Lee McCoy, 79, passed away Friday, November 25, 2022, from complications of a stroke. Sherman was born July 23, 1943 in Palo Pinto, Texas to Veva Marie Gann-McCoy and John Timothy McCoy. He spent his early childhood in Fortune Bend, Texas, moved to Mineral...
27 First News
Robert Davis, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Robert Davis 96, of Youngstown, Ohio went to be with the Lord on Thanksgiving Day, November 24, 2022. Mr Davis was cared for through Traditions Health Hospice Care at the home of his daughter Marilyn Lane of Youngstown, Ohio and his son Ronald Davis of Wichita, Kansas, who lovingly took care of their father during his final days here on earth.
27 First News
James White, Beloit, Ohio
BELOIT, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James White of Beloit, Ohio passed away on December 1, 2022. He was 87. James was born on April 16, 1935. Arrangements are being handled by the Gednetz-Ruzek & Brown Funeral Home and Cremation Service. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree...
27 First News
Tony Carlos White, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Tony Carlos White, 52, departed this life at his home on Wednesday, November 23, 2022. Tony was born November 30, 1970 in Durham, North Carolina, a son of Berry Patterson and Francis McKnight. Tony moved from Durham with his family in 1972. He worked at...
27 First News
Henry Yudt, Jr., Sharpsville, PA
SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Henry Yudt, Jr. passed away peacefully Wednesday, November 30, 2022 in UPMC Farrell following a brief illness. He was 90 years old. Henry was born October 10, 1932 to Mary (Spirk) and Henry Yudt, Sr. He was a veteran of the Korean War serving in...
27 First News
Barbara Sue Kalbes, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara “Barb” S. Kalbes (Cooper) gained her wings on Saturday November 26, 2022. Her journey started in Russell Co. Virginia, to the loving parents, Jeff T. and E. Pauline Cooper on September 11, 1943. After moving to Ohio, she was a 1962 graduate...
27 First News
Joyce E. Griffith, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joyce E. Griffith, 85, formerly of the city’s west side, passed away peacefully, in her sleep, Tuesday morning, November 29, 2022, at Briarfield Manor. Joyce was born April 9, 1937, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Joseph Allison and Marian Arkwright Allison and...
27 First News
Dominic Albert Drummond, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dominic Albert Drummond passed away on November 17, 2022, in Sutter Hospital in Sacramento, California with his parents, Teresa Drummond and Al Drummond, by his side. Dominic was born on March 15, 1990, and from the time he was born, was full of life. He...
27 First News
Rasheum Robert “New York’s Own” Evans, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor or Mr. Rasheum Robert Evans will be held Friday, December 2, 2002 at 12:00 p.m. at the Jaylex Event Center, 2110 Glenwood Avenue in Youngstown, Ohio. Mr. Evans affectionately known to his family and friends as “New York’s Own” departed...
27 First News
F. Dale Fuller, Girard, Ohio
GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – F. Dale Fuller of Girard passed away on Monday, November 28, 2022, at 5:43 p.m. in his residence with his loving family by his side. He was 87 years old. Dale was born in DuBois, Pennsylvania on August 5, 1935, the son of the late...
27 First News
Frances Sframeli, Hermitage, PA
HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Frances Sframeli, 87, of Hermitage, passed away Wednesday morning, November 30, 2022, in Hermitage Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Ms. Sframeli was born on May 19, 1935, a daughter of the late Rosario “Ross” and Josephine (Pipicella /Perry) Sframeli. A lifelong resident of the...
Comments / 0