Columbus, OH

NBC4 Columbus

Ohio State President Kristina Johnson will resign

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State University President Dr. Kristina Johnson is resigning. An announcement Monday night from Johnson said she will transition from her role as president in May, at the end of the current academic year. Her contract was set to expire in August 2025. “We have been able to achieve so much, […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

3,300 blighted units demolished under Franklin County land bank, report shows

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Franklin County’s land bank demolished more than 3,300 blighted residential units and funded or financed 350 homes for low to moderate-income families throughout the last decade, a new report shows.  Since 2012, the Central Ohio Community Improvement Corporation has bolstered Franklin County by creating stable homes, reclaiming commercial property and restarting […]
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
CBS News

Two killed in car crash in North Baltimore

BALTIMORE - Two people were killed in a car crash Sunday afternoon in North Baltimore, according to Baltimore Fire officials. The crash happened at W. Northern Parkway and Greenhaven Drive. Officials are telling drivers in the area to expect traffic delays and road closures. No other information was provided.
BALTIMORE, MD
