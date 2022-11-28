ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Distractify

Dolly Parton Usually Wears Wigs — What Does Her Real Hair Look Like?

Few celebrities have endeared themselves more thoroughly to the public in recent years than Dolly Parton. She always seems to have a positive, chipper attitude, and she has done genuinely important charity work for decades now. Even as Dolly has continued to earn the reputation she has, though, many have also wondered about her real hair, which is usually hidden beneath a voluminous wig.
OK! Magazine

Tom Cruise Sides With Prince William & Kate Middleton, Actor Is 'Shocked' By Meghan Markle & Prince Harry's Antics, Source Claims

It looks like Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have seemingly lost another person in their inner circle: Tom Cruise.According to Radar, the actor, 60, was put off by the pair's TV-tell all, which aired in March 2021, in addition to their desire to constantly be in the press. “Tom has followed Harry and Meghan’s saga very closely and is shocked by it all,” a source said. “He used to be a big fan of theirs Meghan’s in particular, and even considered getting her involved in one of his movies."When Meghan, 41, and Harry, 38, first moved to the U.S., the...
Parade

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade Are All Loved-Up in Photos From 'Ain't No Mo'' Broadway Opening

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade are back in the Big Apple!. The pair hit the streets in Midtown on Thursday night to celebrate the opening of Ain't No Mo', a new Broadway comedy from Jordan E. Cooper that incorporates sketch, satire, avant-garde and drag in a biting exploration of a world where the U.S. government offers Black Americans a one-way ticket to Africa, on which Union is a producer.

