A Lake County man was arrested after fleeing the scene of a one-vehicle crash near Chester on Thursday morning. Lake County Sheriff Tim Walburg said that Lake County 911 Communications received a call Thursday morning just after 9:30 regarding a vehicle in the ditch on 464th Avenue, near the intersection with South Shore Drive. He said that the investigation determined that 61-year-old James Kurvink of Chester had been driving south on 464th Avenue and went into the ditch after he failed to negotiate a corner. Walburg said that Kurvink had fled the scene of the crash and was later arrested for DWI 4th Offense, Driving with No Valid License, and Leaving the Scene of the Crash. Kurvink’s vehicle, a 2006 Mazda, was towed away from the scene with damage estimated at 11-hundred dollars.

LAKE COUNTY, SD ・ 4 DAYS AGO