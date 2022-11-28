ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Recruits withdraw verbal commitments after Fickell announces move to Wisconsin

By Christian LeDuc
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sWIHe_0jPzGp6Z00

The Luke Fickell fallout has begun.

The UC Bearcats head coach Luke Fickell finalized his decision to become Wisconsin's new head coach over the holiday weekend and so far, at least three players who made verbal commitments have decided to back out.

Ayden Greene was the first to announce his decision Sunday night. In a tweet, he thanked the University of Cincinnati but said his recruitment is 100% open and he is looking to explore other opportunities. The wide receiver from Tennessee was initially offered a spot on the team in May. The 3-star player verbally accepted in June, according to 247sports.com .

Early Monday morning, two other would-be-Bearcats decided not to come to the Queen City.

Jonas Duclona, a cornerback from Naples, Florida, committed in June, an analyst with 247sports reported. Duclona cited "a recent conversation with family" as his reason to withdraw from the team. He is currently ranked as a 3-star player .

Amare Snowden, also a cornerback said his decision was not easy. The 4-star Michigan native verbally committed to the team in June, according to 247sports.com.

None of the players cited Fickell leaving as the reasoning behind their decisions.

All commitments to UC were verbal and non-binding. National Signing Day starts in late December. All schools and athletes can back out at any time. It is only official when a player signs a letter of intent.

Badin senior WR/DB Braedyn Moore, a UC verbal commit, said he's been in contact with the UC coaching staff and is still verbally committed to the team but is discussing his options.

John Cunningham, UC's director of athletics, announced Sunday evening that a national search is underway to replace Fickell.

"We will find the perfect fit for this program, this university, this incredible fanbase and this awesome community," Cunningham said.

UC athletic director on Luke Fickell's departure

UC President Neville Pinto said he's confident in Cunningham's ability to find the team's 43rd head coach of the Bearcats football program.

"The University of Cincinnati and this community have all the ingredients needed for success, and I'm confident we'll find a candidate who can make Cincinnati proud," Pinto said.

Cunningham said Kerry Coombs will be acting as the interim head coach for the Bearcats. A Cincinnati native, Coombs was the special teams coordinator and cornerbacks coach during the 2022 season. Prior to that, he served as an assistant coach at UC from 2007 to 2011.

Fickell just ended his 2022 regular season with the Bearcats after a 27-24 loss to Tulane on Friday. He leaves the Bearcats right before they join the Big 12 during the 2023 season. Fickell also leaves as the winningest head coach in program history with his 57-18 record.

UC fans react to Luke Fickell's move to Wisconsin

READ MORE
Is the UC football head coach position a 'stepping stone' job?
Fans react to Luke Fickell UC departure
Cincinnati Bengals beat Tennessee Titans 20-16

Watch Live:

WCPO 9 News Headlines

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Ohio State Could Be On Verge Of Massive Staff Loss

Things could be going from bad to worse for Ohio State following the loss to Michigan. According to a report from Buckeye Scoop, assistant coach Brian Hartline is interviewing for the Cincinnati head coaching opening. Luke Fickell left Cincinnati for Wisconsin over the weekend. The Bearcats have been linked to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Look: Football World Is Furious With Jim Harbaugh Today

A Michigan Wolverines senior football player is reportedly facing a felony weapons charge for an incident that allegedly took place in October. Michigan senior Mazi Smith is facing a felony charge. He is reportedly facing felony charges for carrying a concealed weapon. While the incident took place in October, Smith has played in all of Michigan's games.
The Spun

Hugh Freeze Reportedly Parts Ways With Auburn Coach

Hugh Freeze's staff at Auburn is starting to take some shape. Freeze, who was hired by the school on Monday after spending the previous four seasons at Liberty, has made a couple of new hires but has also decided to part ways with a coach who was on Bryan Harsin's staff.
AUBURN, AL
The Spun

Predicting The College Football Playoff Top 4 After USC's Loss

TCU (13-0) Ohio State (11-1) That would pit Georgia against Ohio State in one semifinal, with TCU against Michigan in another semifinal. Georgia and Michigan would likely be favored to win their respective games in the semifinals. Of course, that also sets up the possibility of Ohio State and Michigan...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Report: Ohio State's Bowl Game Preference Revealed

The Ohio State Buckeyes made the Rose Bowl last year. They don't want to go back this year. Ohio State is still hoping for a College Football Playoff berth, but if they don't make it, the Buckeyes would prefer to not go back to Pasadena. The Buckeyes would prefer to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Deion Sanders Is Rumored To Be Down To 2 Job Offers

Deion Sanders is reportedly close to taking a new college head coaching job. According to CBS Sports' Su'a Cravens, Sanders will leave Jackson State for either Colorado or Cincinnati. The former USC safety said it's "95 percent a done deal" that he goes to Boulder to coach the Buffaloes. Kevin...
CINCINNATI, OH
WCPO 9 Cincinnati

WCPO 9 Cincinnati

26K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Cincinnati, Ohio news and weather from WCPO 9 Cincinnati, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wcpo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy