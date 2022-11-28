ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flagstaff, AZ

Woman’s body found in search for missing Arizona kayakers in Mexico

By Yaron Steinbuch
New York Post
New York Post
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PTLyl_0jPzGkwA00

A body of a woman has been discovered offshore in Mexico during the search for an Arizona couple who vanished while kayaking on Thanksgiving.

Flagstaff residents Corey Allen and his wife, Yeon-Su Kim, were on the water near Rocky Point with their daughter at about 1 p.m. Thursday when strong gusts of wind picked up, according to a GoFundMe page to help find the couple.

Allen took his daughter to the shore and went back to look for his wife, according to the fundraiser’s organizer, Lisa Aumack, who said both people disappeared.

On Sunday, Mexican navy officials announced that the body of a woman matching Yeon-Su’s description was located near the Mayan Palace hotel, the Arizona Republic reported .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VHaoU_0jPzGkwA00
Flagstaff residents Corey Allen and his wife, Yeon-Su Kim, disappeared in Rocky Point.
Facebook/Creative Flagstaff

“After an intense search operation by air, sea and land, the Secretary of the Navy reports to Sonora Civil Protection, the discovery of a body on Playa Encanto, with characteristics similar to one of the two missing persons,” Sonora Civil Protection said in a tweet Sunday.

see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UNfaQ_0jPzGkwA00 Search underway for missing Arizona couple who vanished kayaking in Mexico

Authorities did not immediately confirm the identity of the woman.

Puerto Peñasco Mayor Jorge Pivac Carrillo told local authorities to ramp up the search until Allen is found.

“We appreciate the support of the volunteers who have come forward to help, in addition to private businesses and groups of US residents who have provided support to continue the search efforts,” the Civil Protection and Firefighters in Puerto Peñasco said in a statement.

The couple’s daughter, who is a minor, has been handed over to relatives who traveled to the scene, according to the paper.

“Corey and Yeon-Su are valuable members of the Flagstaff community,” longtime friend Shelly Thomas told Fox 10.

Previous 1 of 2 Next
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MUElN_0jPzGkwA00
The body of a woman matching Yeon-Su's description was found Sunday.
Facebook/Coordinación de Protec
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2X6pWa_0jPzGkwA00
Family and friends were holding out hope that the husband and wife would be found.
Facebook/Coordinación de Protec

“They are amazing friends and wonderful parents to two exceptional kids. We are praying that they are found alive and able to be brought back to their kids who love them and depend on them,” she added.

Allen is a real estate agent and Kim is a professor at Northern Arizona University, which said in a statement Sunday that the school and local community were “hoping and praying” the two are found alive.

“Yeon-Su is a respected member of our NAU faculty and is well known for the warmth she shares with everyone she works with and her passion for our forestry mission,” the university said.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
proclaimerscv.com

Human Remains of 4 Infants Found in an Apartment in Boston, Packed Inside a Freezer

Suffolk County district attorney’s office told a news outlet that the human remains of four infants were found packed inside a freezer in an apartment in Boston. Human remains of four infants, two males and two females, were found packed inside a freezer in an apartment in Boston this month. According to the police, they responded to a radio call around 2:15 p.m. to investigate an apartment in South Boston.
BOSTON, MA
PIX11

Man stabbed in Taco Bell parking lot on Long Island: police

FARMINGDALE, N.Y. (PIX11) – A Long Island man allegedly stabbed another man in the parking lot of a Taco Bell, police said. The stabbing happened in Farmingdale at the Taco Bell on Broadhollow Road around 7:20 p.m. Thursday, according to the Suffolk County Police Department. John Davis-Hernandez, a 20-year-old Bay Shore resident, allegedly confronted a […]
FARMINGDALE, NY
tbrnewsmedia.com

Man found dead off Smith Point County Park

Suffolk County Police Homicide Squad detectives are investigating the apparent drowning death of a man who was reported missing on Nov. 18 and located off of Smith Point County Park on Nov. 30. Pierre Morris, an employee of H&L Contracting of Hauppauge, was working on a boat at Smith Point Marina when he is believed to have gone overboard on Nov. 18 and was reported missing by a coworker at approximately 3:20 p.m. that day.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
CBS New York

2 Long Island men charged in ghost gun trafficking ring

NEW YORK -- New York authorities have broken up a ghost gun trafficking ring.Attorney General Letitia James announced a 438-count indictment Thursday.Three people are charged with illegally selling 47 guns. Those weapons include ghost guns that were shipped to New York from Pennsylvania from online retailers.Two of the three men arrested are from Suffolk County -- 26-year-old Devon Smith-Martin and 46-year-old Fritz Pierre-Louis. The third, 26-year-old Hakeem Soloman, is from South Carolina.The takedown was the result of a six-month joint investigation involving several agencies, including the NYPD and the DEA.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Queens man found dead off LI after apparent fall overboard: cops

SHIRLEY, N.Y. (PIX11) — A Queens man was found dead off of Long Island’s Smith Point County Park on Wednesday, nearly two weeks after he was believed to have gone overboard while working on a boat, according to authorities. Pierre Morris, who worked for a Hauppauge contracting company, was working on a boat at the […]
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
Western Queens Gazette

Wild Turkeys of Eastern Long Island

The Turkey is an animal associated with nature. The past few years I have been seeing flocks of wild turkeys walking in Mattituck Long Island. This is a recent occurrence. Amazing!. Nassau and Suffolk counties have a combined population of about 6,000 scattered in pockets, according to the New York...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
southarkansassun.com

Vincent Grucci -The Fireworks Family Member Passed Away

Vincent Grucci is the former president of the Patchogue Village Chamber of Commerce from 2000 to 2003 as a financial planner. He had grown up in Bellport and later on his family moved to the middle island. He passed his graduation from Longwood High School. He contributed much to Patchogue’s turnaround. According to the director of the committee of Patchogue, David Kennedy, Grucci also contributed very much to the foundation of the Greater Patchogue Foundation which works for the funding for parades and for making the village beautiful and active.
PATCHOGUE, NY
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
88K+
Followers
65K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy