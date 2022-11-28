Priscilla Williams named Bucs' Fan of the Year

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have named long-time season ticket holder, pirate-costume-dressing, super fan Priscilla Williams as their “Fan of the Year.”

Priscilla has been a Bucs fan since moving to Florida in 1985 and first became a season ticket holder in 2004.

On game days, she is better known as Buc’n Beauty.

“I think the Buc’n Beauty part came because I dress up in different costumes,” Priscilla told ABC Action News.

She has dozens of pirate costumes and dresses head to toe in support of her team, win or lose.

“I started dressing up in 2012,” she said. “My cousin and I, it was her idea, 'Hey, let's wear pirate gear to the game.' Had a blast. It just became an addiction, basically.”

Priscilla also helps run one of the most popular Buccaneers fan tailgates, What The Buc. The proceeds collected from the tailgate are donated to local charity organizations.

“For example, the month of September was One Voice Foundation,” she said. “They bring awareness to pediatric cancer. They collect money during the tailgate for that foundation.”

She was surprised with the ‘Fan of the Year' honor during the Los Angeles Rams game. She was told the team would be recognizing season ticket holders on the jumbotron.

“They told me just to look at the camera and wave. That’s all I did,” she said.

Then Bucs defensive back Jamel Dean appeared on the screen and announced Priscilla as the ‘Fan of the Year.’

“I could barely hear. Then I see people’s reactions around me when they say 'Fan of the Year.' I’m like, 'What?' It was definitely a surprise. I had no idea,” she said.

Her prize? A trip to the Super Bowl in Arizona.

“Hopefully, I’ll get to take my Bucs with me. I want to see my team in the Super Bowl again.”

Priscilla is now in the running for the NFL’s ‘Ultimate Fan of the Year.’ She’s going head-to-head with 31 other NFL fans. You can vote for Priscilla here.