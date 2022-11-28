ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton Township, NJ

Manor College's Fortesque, Jr., and Aiden Holman Voted USCAA Division I Men's Soccer All-Americans

 4 days ago

Fortesque, Jr., (l) and Holman (r).Photo byManor College.

Manor College junior midfielder Eddie Fortescue, Jr., of Blue Bell, and freshman goalkeeper Aiden Holman of Hamilton, N.J., were voted U.S. Collegiate Athletic Association (USCAA) Division I Men’s Soccer All-Americans.

It was announced at Dave and Buster’s as part of the USCAA Fall Championships All-American Banquet.

According to the USCAA web site: “Award winners are nominated by their institution and voted upon by coaches from around the USCAA.”

Fortescue Jr. is the first Blue Jay to be voted USCAA Division I Men’s Soccer First Team All-American since Manor joined the USCAA.  He is the first Manor Men’s Soccer player to be voted First Team All-American since Mark Colville in consecutive seasons in 2012 and 2013 when they were National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Division III members.

Fortescue Jr. leads USCAA Division I Men’s Soccer (through November 9) in goals (18), points (44), and shots on goal (53). He is second in overall shots (73) and tied for second in assists (eight).and game-winning goals (three). Per game, Fortescue, Jr., leads in overall shots (5.21); is second in goals (1.37), points (3.39), and shots on goal (4.08); and tied for second in assists (0.62).

Fortescue Jr. has scored a goal in 12 matches this season, which is the most by a Manor player since Colville in 2013 (13). Dating back to the 2021 season, he has scored a point in 15 of the last 16 matches. This is the most by a Blue Jay since Colville in 2012 (15). Fortescue Jr. has 14 multiple-point matches in the last 16. This is most by a Manor player since Colville had 11 straight in 2013. He is also the first Blue Jay with 10 goals in a season since Zola Makanda in 2017. His 18 goals in a season are the most since Colville scored 23 in 2013. Fortescue Jr. is the first Blue Jay with 30 or points in a season since Colville contributed 68 in 2013.

Holman is third in USCAA Division I (through November 9) in the following categories, saves (100) and per match (7.69) and save percentage (0.769). He is fourth in minutes (1183:40) and sixth in matches (13) and starts (13). Holman has allowed one or fewer goals in seven matches. He and the Blue Jay defense limited opponents to single-digit shots on goal in eight contests.

Manor College freshman midfielder/forward Rolph Miot and sophomore goalkeeper Jonathan Ventura-Garcia were voted 2021 USCAA Division I Men’s Soccer Second Team All-Americans.

