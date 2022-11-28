Manor College’s Fortesque, Jr., and Aiden Holman Voted USCAA Division I Men’s Soccer All-Americans
Manor College junior midfielder Eddie Fortescue, Jr., of Blue Bell, and freshman goalkeeper Aiden Holman of Hamilton, N.J., were voted U.S. Collegiate Athletic Association (USCAA) Division I Men’s Soccer All-Americans.
It was announced at Dave and Buster’s as part of the USCAA Fall Championships All-American Banquet.
According to the USCAA web site: “Award winners are nominated by their institution and voted upon by coaches from around the USCAA.”
Fortescue Jr. is the first Blue Jay to be voted USCAA Division I Men’s Soccer First Team All-American since Manor joined the USCAA. He is the first Manor Men’s Soccer player to be voted First Team All-American since Mark Colville in consecutive seasons in 2012 and 2013 when they were National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Division III members.
Fortescue Jr. leads USCAA Division I Men’s Soccer (through November 9) in goals (18), points (44), and shots on goal (53). He is second in overall shots (73) and tied for second in assists (eight).and game-winning goals (three). Per game, Fortescue, Jr., leads in overall shots (5.21); is second in goals (1.37), points (3.39), and shots on goal (4.08); and tied for second in assists (0.62).
Fortescue Jr. has scored a goal in 12 matches this season, which is the most by a Manor player since Colville in 2013 (13). Dating back to the 2021 season, he has scored a point in 15 of the last 16 matches. This is the most by a Blue Jay since Colville in 2012 (15). Fortescue Jr. has 14 multiple-point matches in the last 16. This is most by a Manor player since Colville had 11 straight in 2013. He is also the first Blue Jay with 10 goals in a season since Zola Makanda in 2017. His 18 goals in a season are the most since Colville scored 23 in 2013. Fortescue Jr. is the first Blue Jay with 30 or points in a season since Colville contributed 68 in 2013.
Holman is third in USCAA Division I (through November 9) in the following categories, saves (100) and per match (7.69) and save percentage (0.769). He is fourth in minutes (1183:40) and sixth in matches (13) and starts (13). Holman has allowed one or fewer goals in seven matches. He and the Blue Jay defense limited opponents to single-digit shots on goal in eight contests.
Manor College freshman midfielder/forward Rolph Miot and sophomore goalkeeper Jonathan Ventura-Garcia were voted 2021 USCAA Division I Men’s Soccer Second Team All-Americans.
